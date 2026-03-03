THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

Feel better, Jason! 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
2h

Thanks Jason. I'm in Australia where camels were significant in opening up our continent during colonial times. A telegraph line was built through our desert centre from Adelaide, capital of the then colony of South Australia, northwards to Darwin, the port nearest to the Dutch East Indies.

Later, the camels went feral, and their Afghan drivers settled as part of the community and, as your story reports, the successful experiment was not used to expand camel use anywhere else. Eventually, the Afghans gave their name to one of our rail services: The Ghan which runs from Adelaide to Darwin.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason A. Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture