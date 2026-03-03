This is the day the US Congress approved $30,000 to test camels for military use in 1855.

In today's lesson, we will look at one of the most unusual military experiments in American history: the U.S. Army's attempt to use camels as pack animals in the deserts of the Southwest. The camels succeeded beyond expectation. So why didn't the Army rebuild itself around them? And what does a nineteenth-century military logistics experiment have to say about how we evaluate momentum, fruitfulness, and direction in our own lives?

This is reportedly soldiers with the US Camel Corp training with a camel in 1855 or 1856 at Old Camp Verde near Kerrville, TX. I was not able to verify the image with certainty.

"But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere." - James 3:17 (NIV)

The soldiers at Indianola had no idea what to do with them. When the USS Supply anchored off the Texas coast in May 1856 and the crew began unloading its cargo, thirty-three camels stepped onto American soil for the first time, groaning and lurching and scattering every horse within a quarter mile. The United States Army had arrived at one of the stranger moments in its history, and it had Jefferson Davis to thank for it.

Davis had not arrived at this idea casually. In March 1855, Congress approved an appropriation of $30,000 to test the use of camels for military purposes, after years of quiet debate among officers who had wrestled with a stubborn logistical problem. The territories acquired after the Mexican-American War stretched across vast reaches of arid terrain in Texas, New Mexico, and the newly organized Southwest. Horses and mules suffered badly in desert conditions. They consumed enormous quantities of water, wore down quickly on rocky ground, and required supply chains that strained the Army’s limited resources on the frontier. Several officers had floated the idea of using camels as pack animals as early as the 1830s and 1840s, and Davis, appointed Secretary of War in 1853, read those proposals carefully. He was a practical man with a West Point education and years of frontier military experience, and the logic struck him as sound.

By the time he formally pressed the idea before Congress, Davis had been building his case for over a year. He argued that camels could carry heavier loads than mules, travel longer without water, and navigate rocky desert terrain with less injury to their feet. He pointed to their established use across North Africa and parts of the Ottoman Empire as evidence that the concept was proven, even if it was untested in an American context. Congress was skeptical, and some members found the proposal absurd, joking openly about the Army turning into a caravan. But Davis persisted, folding the request into a broader Army appropriation bill. The funding passed in March 1855, clearing the way for an experiment few believed would ever leave the dock.

The man Davis turned to for execution was Major Henry C. Wayne, an Army officer with no prior experience with camels but considerable administrative discipline. Wayne was dispatched to the Mediterranean in 1855, accompanied by Lieutenant David Dixon Porter of the United States Navy. Together they traveled through Egypt, Smyrna, and other ports of the region, studying different breeds and negotiating purchases from local dealers. They also recruited several experienced camel drivers, including a man known as Hadji Ali, later nicknamed “Hi Jolly” by Americans who struggled with the pronunciation. Loading the animals onto a naval vessel proved to be a logistical puzzle in itself. The ship assigned to the mission, the USS Supply, a storeship, was refitted with stalls, ventilation, and a specialized sling system designed to hoist camels safely from dock to deck.

When the first shipment arrived at Indianola in May 1856, it delivered thirty-three camels to Texas soil. A second voyage later that year brought more, eventually raising the number to around seventy animals. The Army established its camel base at Camp Verde, northwest of San Antonio, where soldiers began the awkward work of learning how to manage creatures that did not respond to reins, whinnies, or the familiar language of the American stable.

The most ambitious field test came in 1857 under Edward Fitzgerald Beale, a naval officer turned frontiersman appointed to survey a wagon road along the 35th parallel. Beale led a camel-assisted expedition from Fort Defiance in New Mexico Territory to the Colorado River, covering roughly 1,000 miles across punishing ground. His reports were strikingly positive. The camels carried loads of 600 pounds or more, navigated arid stretches with minimal water, and moved steadily over terrain that left mules exhausted and lame. They foraged on desert vegetation that horses refused to touch. In purely operational terms, the experiment worked.

Yet success on paper did not translate into institutional change. Logistical and cultural headwinds worked against the project from the beginning. Experienced handlers were scarce, and language barriers complicated training. American soldiers and civilian teamsters were accustomed to horses and mules, and many disliked working alongside animals that hissed, groaned, and occasionally spat. Camels unsettled cavalry mounts, disrupted wagon trains, and required different saddles and equipment. The Army’s infrastructure, from feed contracts to transport methods, was already built around traditional livestock. Converting that system would have required time, money, and patience, commodities rarely abundant on the eve of national crisis.

That crisis arrived in 1861. The outbreak of the Civil War fractured the Army’s priorities and leadership. Jefferson Davis resigned as Secretary of War in 1857 and would soon become President of the Confederate States of America. Without his advocacy, the camel experiment lost its most powerful supporter. Federal forces abandoned Camp Verde as Texas seceded, and the animals were left in uncertain hands. Some were auctioned off to private owners. Others were used sporadically by Confederate forces in Texas. A few escaped or were released into the open country.

For years afterward, scattered reports surfaced of lone camels wandering the deserts of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. Travelers claimed to glimpse them at a distance, silhouettes against scrub and sand, reminders of a plan that had once seemed both practical and improbable. Whether every sighting was accurate is difficult to confirm, but contemporary accounts suggest that feral camels did roam parts of the Southwest into the late nineteenth century.

The Camel Corps never became a permanent arm of the United States Army. It remains instead a peculiar chapter, born of genuine strategic need and pursued with surprising seriousness. It stands as a reminder that the Army once looked at the vast deserts of the American Southwest and imagined not cavalry columns, but caravans. In another set of circumstances, with more time and less political upheaval, the sight of camels on the frontier might have become ordinary rather than extraordinary.

Possibly the last known image of a camel from the Camel Corps. This image was captioned: "A member of the legendary southwestern 'Camel Corps' stands at ease at the Drum Barracks military facility, near California’s San Pedro harbor."

The mid-1850s were a period of aggressive American territorial consolidation and the logistical challenges that came with it. The Mexican-American War had ended in 1848 with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, adding more than 500,000 square miles to the United States and pushing the Army’s operational frontier deep into arid, largely unmapped territory. At the same time, the California Gold Rush had produced a surge of westward migration that strained existing supply routes. The federal government was simultaneously funding surveys for transcontinental railroad routes, reflecting a broader national urgency to connect and govern a continent-sized republic. Britain and France were locked in the Crimean War from 1853 to 1856, and both nations were actively using camel transport in desert campaigns, providing documented precedent that American military planners could point to when arguing for the experiment.

American confidence in scientific and technological problem-solving was running high in the 1850s. The decade saw rapid expansion of the telegraph, the railroad, and industrial manufacturing, and there was a widespread belief that rational inquiry could resolve almost any practical obstacle. Military officers increasingly looked to other parts of the world for solutions that tradition had not yet supplied. Public attitudes toward the frontier blended romantic expansionism with genuine anxiety about how such a vast and inhospitable landscape could be administered and defended. The camel proposal fit squarely within this climate: it was unconventional, it drew on foreign expertise, and it treated an ancient animal as a modern engineering solution to a distinctly American problem.

Camels worked well for the Ottomans.

Today’s Reflection

Edward Beale’s reports for the U.S. Army were clear. The camels performed beautifully. They carried heavier loads than mules. They traveled farther without water. They handled desert terrain better than the animals the Army normally used. By every practical measure, the experiment worked.

And yet the Army did not rebuild itself around them. Because the camels worked for a specific task, but ultimately didn’t fit into long-term planning.

Effectiveness in certain conditions alone didn’t determine the Army’s long-term direction. The camels solved a problem. But solving a problem didn’t automatically mean the Army needed to restructure its identity, supply system, training methods, and long-term strategy around them.

Usefulness and direction are not the same thing.

That’s a distinction that is easy to miss even in our modern Christian life.

We live in a culture where results often carry outsized authority. If something grows, we assume it has God’s approval. If something gains momentum, we treat that momentum as guidance. If a door opens and the work succeeds, we assume we have our answer.

But success answers only one question: “Does this work?”

It doesn’t necessarily answer the deeper question: “Is this what God intends to shape my future?”

James wrote about the kind of wisdom we need:

“But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere.” James 3:17 (NIV)

Notice what comes first. Not results. Not growth. Not speed. Purity.

Purity means alignment. Something rightly ordered before it becomes widely effective. This doesn’t put purity against fruit. James speaks of good fruit. But in God’s order, fruit grows from purity, not the other way around. Wisdom from above begins with truth and integrity, not visible success.

That reframes how we evaluate progress.

You can build something that works and still drift off course.

You can follow what is gaining traction and slowly move in a direction you never examined carefully.

You can expand a good thing without asking whether it should become the defining thing.

Proverbs adds this warning:

“There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” Proverbs 16:25 (NIV)

This is not only about obvious sin. It can be about paths that seem reasonable. Paths that are productive. Paths that feel confirmed because they are working.

The danger is not that the path looks wrong. The danger is that it looks right and no one stops to ask where it is leading.

The camels were strong, durable, and efficient. But operational strength alone was not enough to determine the Army’s future. A tool can perform well without being the foundation on which everything else should be built.

The same is true for us.

A ministry can grow. A career can advance. A platform can expand. A project can thrive. Those are not problems. They may be gifts from God.

But growth does not settle the question of direction.

The most important discernment is often needed not when something is failing, but when it is accelerating. Momentum reduces reflection. Success makes it harder to pause. The faster something moves, the less likely we are to ask whether it is moving in the right direction.

The lesson of the Camel Corps is straightforward: success does not settle the question of direction. The camels proved their strength, but strength alone was not enough to determine the Army’s future. Performance answered what worked in the desert; it did not answer what the Army was meant to become.

That distinction is just as necessary for us. Momentum can clarify what is effective. It cannot decide what should define our path. Growth may signal opportunity, but only wisdom can determine direction.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area of your life that is producing visible results and write down two questions: "Is this working?" and "Is this what God intends to shape my future?" Sit with the gap between those two questions. If you've been measuring only effectiveness, take time to examine alignment. Ask whether what you're building is rooted in purity of purpose or primarily in momentum. Let James 3:17 guide the evaluation, beginning not with what is growing, but with what is rightly ordered.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are the source of all true wisdom, and Your ways are higher than the measures we use to evaluate our own progress. We confess that we often allow success to speak louder than Your Spirit, treating results as confirmation when You have called us to something deeper. Forgive us for the times we have let momentum carry us past the questions we needed to ask. Grant us wisdom from above, the kind that is first pure before it is fruitful. Give us the courage to pause when things are accelerating and to ask not only whether our work is effective, but whether it is rightly aligned with what You are forming in us. Guard our hearts against the subtle drift of allowing growth to define our direction. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Fruitfulness is not the same as formation. God can allow something to succeed without intending it to become the structure of your life. The question He is asking is not only "Is it working?" but "Is it shaping you in the direction I intend?" Wisdom from above begins with purity, not productivity. It asks about roots before it counts fruit. The most dangerous drift in the Christian life is rarely the result of obvious failure. It is the slow, unexamined accumulation of effective things that have quietly replaced the one thing He is actually building. Success is a tool. It is not a compass.

Author’s Notes

I’m sending this a bit later than my usual morning release. It wasn’t quite finished, and I didn’t want to publish it before it was ready. Many of you now read over a few days rather than immediately after it goes out, so I hope the timing isn’t disruptive.

I had planned to share a few additional pieces over the past week, but persistent migraines have kept me largely offline. As always, I’m grateful for your continued prayers.

