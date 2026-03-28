THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
11h

Thank you Jason - brings to mind 2 Timothy 4:3. The scripture is full of direction to be discerning, with the warning to not conform.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
8h

And continuing with Paul's exhortations in Colossians 2, he says in verse 8, "Don’t let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ."

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