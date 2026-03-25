THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
12h

This is one I had never heard of till now, and wow, is it a powerful story and warning. Passivity in any way is never part of the active Christian life, in fact, it is in direct contrast. Lukewarmness helps no one and can't advance anything.

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Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
13h

What a cruel husband and yet that didn’t stop her.

Thank you for explaining this passage. It’s come up in ss, other places. My brother wrote a book on this.

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