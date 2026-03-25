This is the day the Tichborne Dole, said to have begun around 1150 when Lady Mabella Tichborne crawled across roughly 23 acres of her husband's estate in Hampshire, England, has traditionally been distributed to the local poor.

In today's lesson, we will explore one of England's oldest charitable traditions, the Tichborne Dole, and the deathbed bargain that created it nearly nine centuries ago. What happens when something sacred survives persecution and upheaval, only to be quietly set aside because it became familiar? And what does that pattern reveal about truths we still affirm but may have stopped truly examining?

The Tichborne Dole (1671) by Gillis van Tilborgh

"How shall we escape if we ignore so great a salvation? This salvation, which was first announced by the Lord, was confirmed to us by those who heard him." - Hebrews 2:3 (NIV)

This Date in History

Lady Mabella Tichborne was dying. Crippled by a wasting illness that had confined her to bed, the wife of Sir Roger Tichborne summoned her husband and made a single request: set aside a portion of the family’s Hampshire estate to feed the poor of the parish every year after she was gone.

Sir Roger was not inclined to agree. Records of the Tichborne family at their manor near Winchester stretch back to at least 1135, when Walter de Tichborne held two knights’ fees from the Bishop of Winchester. His son Roger inherited the estate and expanded the family’s holdings during the reign of Henry II. By the middle of the 12th century, the Tichbornes were established landed gentry, Catholic, comfortable, and not eager to part with what they had. Mabella, by contrast, had earned a reputation among the villagers of Tichborne and neighboring Cheriton for regular acts of charity. The couple’s opposing instincts toward generosity would produce one of the strangest bargains in English history, at least as the family has long told it.

The story says Sir Roger pulled a burning brand from the fire. He told his wife she could have the produce of whatever land she could encircle on her own power before the flame died out. The offer was calculated cruelty. Mabella could not walk. She could barely move. Roger expected the torch to burn down while his wife lay helpless at the threshold.

She crawled. On hands and knees, Mabella dragged herself out of Tichborne House and across the fields to the north. Accounts differ on whether she carried the brand herself or whether Roger held it as she moved. Either way, the fire kept burning. Mabella circled a stretch of farmland that would come to measure roughly 23 acres before the torch finally went out. The field became known as “The Crawls,” a name it still carries today, visible on maps just north of Tichborne Park beside the road to Alresford.

Mabella was not finished. Lying in the grass where her strength had given out, she dictated the terms of a permanent arrangement. The produce of that land would go to the poor every year on Lady Day, March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. The day marked the angel Gabriel’s announcement to Mary that she would bear Christ, and it served as one of England’s traditional quarter days when rents were paid and contracts began. Then she added a curse. If any future Tichborne abandoned the dole, a generation of seven sons would be followed by a generation of seven daughters. The family name would die. The house would fall to ruin. She died shortly afterward.

The Tichborne Dole was honored for centuries. Every Lady Day, flour from the Crawls was blessed by the parish priest and distributed from the steps of Tichborne House. Adults received a gallon; children, half a gallon. The tradition held through the Reformation, the Civil War, and the upheavals of early modern England, sustained in part by the family’s stubborn Catholic identity and in part by the weight of Mabella’s warning.

In 1796, Sir Henry Tichborne, the 7th Baronet, ended the dole. Crowds of outsiders had been flooding into the village each Lady Day, and local magistrates pressed him to shut it down. Within years, consequences accumulated in ways that seemed to track the old story with uncomfortable precision. Sir Henry had seven sons. His eldest, Henry Joseph, produced seven daughters and no male heir. Part of Tichborne House collapsed in 1803, and the rest was later demolished. Edward, the third brother, adopted the surname Doughty as a condition of receiving a family inheritance, effectively removing the Tichborne name from the baronetcy. By the 1830s, the surviving family members were alarmed enough to restore the dole in a more controlled form.

The restoration did not prevent further trouble. Roger Tichborne, born in 1829 before the dole’s revival, was lost at sea in 1854. A butcher from Wagga Wagga, Australia, later claimed to be the missing heir, triggering one of the most sensational imposture cases in Victorian legal history. Arthur Orton, as the claimant was eventually identified, was convicted of perjury and served 10 years in prison. The last Tichborne baronet, Sir Anthony, died in 1968 without a male heir, and the baronetcy became extinct.

The dole, however, survives. Each March 25, flour is still blessed and distributed at Tichborne, now in a regulated and largely symbolic form tied to local residents. The estate has passed through the female line, and the tradition continues under the stewardship of those who inherited it. Visitors who arrive after the eligible parishioners have collected their shares sometimes receive a portion of flour of their own, carried home in bags and containers. The field called the Crawls is still there, 23 acres of Hampshire farmland that, according to long-held tradition, a dying woman circled on her hands and knees nearly nine centuries ago.

Tichborne villagers leaving with their flour, 1925.

Distributing flour to citizens of Tichborne, 1955.

Historical Context

England around 1150 was recovering from the Anarchy, a civil war fought between King Stephen and Empress Matilda that had lasted nearly two decades and left royal authority fractured across much of the country. Barons had seized the opportunity to fortify their estates and assert local power independent of the crown. In 1150, Geoffrey of Anjou transferred the Duchy of Normandy to his son Henry, the future Henry II, setting the stage for the Angevin consolidation that would reshape English governance after 1154. Across Europe, the aftermath of the Second Crusade (1147–1149) had redirected attention toward domestic concerns. Feudal landholding remained the dominant economic structure in England, with families like the Tichbornes holding manors through obligations to local bishops and the crown. Land was the primary source of wealth, and charitable obligations attached to it carried both social and spiritual weight.

The medieval Church permeated every level of daily life, and almsgiving was understood not merely as generosity but as a spiritual duty with consequences for the soul. Lady Day, March 25, held particular importance as one of England’s four traditional quarter days, when rents came due, contracts renewed, and agricultural cycles turned. It also marked the Feast of the Annunciation, binding the economic calendar to the liturgical one. Charitable “doles,” in which landowners distributed food or money to the poor on fixed dates, were common across medieval England and served as visible expressions of feudal obligation and Christian piety. The belief that neglecting such duties could bring divine punishment was widespread and deeply held, giving deathbed bequests like Lady Mabella’s a force that extended well beyond sentiment.

A flour trough used in modern times to distribute flour in Tichborne.

Today’s Reflection

The Tichborne Dole survived religious upheaval, civil war, and centuries of political change. It endured the Reformation, when Catholic traditions across England were suppressed or destroyed. It continued through the English Civil War, when the Tichborne family fought for the Royalist cause and suffered for their faith. None of those forces ended the tradition.

What ended it, in 1796, was convenience.

The local magistrates found it disruptive. The current baronet found it manageable to stop. The sacred had become familiar enough that setting it aside felt like an administrative decision rather than a betrayal.

That pattern should unsettle anyone who takes their faith seriously. We tend to assume that the things most important to us are protected by their importance. We believe that because something matters, we will always experience it as though it matters. But the Tichborne story suggests otherwise. The family didn’t reject Mabella’s charge. They didn’t argue against it. They simply stopped noticing what it meant. And once they stopped noticing, stopping required no crisis of conscience at all.

The writer of Hebrews understood this tendency. The warning in Hebrews 2:3 is not directed at people who have rejected salvation. It is directed at people who received it, affirmed it, and then began to let it drift. The Greek word translated “ignore” carries the sense of carelessness, of failing to give proper attention to something already in hand. The audience of Hebrews was not hostile to the gospel. They were simply becoming inattentive to it.

“How shall we escape if we ignore so great a salvation? This salvation, which was first announced by the Lord, was confirmed to us by those who heard him.” Hebrews 2:3 (NIV)

That word “ignore” is where the warning sharpens. Ignoring something is not the same as rejecting it. Rejection requires engagement. You have to look at a thing, understand it, and push it away. But ignoring is passive. It happens when attention moves elsewhere, when urgency fades, when something that once demanded a response becomes part of the background. It is what happens to a truth that has been heard so many times it no longer registers as a claim.

Consider how many Christians can say “Jesus saves” without hesitation, yet would struggle to explain why salvation is necessary, what it rescues us from, or why it required the incarnation and death of God himself. The phrase persists, but the meaning behind it is often assumed. And over time, assumption replaces attention. Not because anyone consciously abandoned the truth, but because familiarity reduced the amount of attention it required. And once a truth no longer requires attention, it no longer provokes examination.

It becomes something that can be repeated without being understood, affirmed without being explored. The most dangerous truths in your life are not the ones you reject, but the ones you have learned to repeat without needing to understand.

And this is where the question becomes less theoretical. Not whether you still believe these things, but whether you could still account for them if you had to. Whether what you affirm has been recently considered, or simply consistently repeated. Because it is possible to remain faithful in language while becoming distant in understanding, and to do so without ever intending to.

This is precisely the condition Jesus addresses in Revelation 2:4 when he tells the church at Ephesus:

“Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken the love you had at first.” Revelation 2:4 (NIV)

The Ephesian church had not collapsed. They were still working, still enduring, still identifying false teachers. Outwardly, everything remained intact. But something essential had shifted. The love that once animated their obedience had become something they maintained rather than something they experienced. The form continued. The awareness behind it had faded.

That is the quiet danger this lesson exposes. Spiritual decline doesn’t always look like a dramatic fall. Sometimes it takes the form of long, uninterrupted continuity, where the language stays the same, the habits stay the same, and the participation stays the same, while the understanding that once gave those things weight slowly drains away.

The Tichborne family maintained the dole for centuries. But by the time it was stopped, preserving it no longer felt urgent. The sacred had become routine. And routine, left unexamined, becomes optional.

The honest question for any believer is not whether they still hold to what they profess. It is whether those beliefs still require their attention. Whether the truths they carry have been recently examined or merely recently repeated. Whether the salvation they affirm still strikes them as something enormous, something that required God to enter history, suffer, and die, or whether it has become a line they can recite without pausing to feel its weight.

Because the moment a truth no longer requires your attention, it has already begun to disappear from your understanding. And the most sobering possibility is that you may not realize what has been lost until you are asked to explain what you still claim to believe, and find that you no longer can.

If you can’t clearly explain how and why “Jesus Saves” you might want to read this.

Practical Application

This week, choose one foundational Christian truth you regularly affirm, whether it is the resurrection, the necessity of the cross, or the reality of sin, and write out an explanation of it as though you were presenting it to someone who has never heard it and needs to understand why it matters. Do not use shorthand phrases or familiar church language. Force yourself to articulate the reasoning, the necessity, and the personal significance in your own words. If you find yourself unable to explain clearly what you have been affirming for years, let that difficulty serve as a measure of how far familiarity has carried you from genuine understanding.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have carried sacred truths carelessly. We have repeated what we no longer examine. We have affirmed what we no longer fully understand. Forgive us for letting familiarity replace awareness, and for treating the enormous weight of salvation as something ordinary. Reawaken in us a seriousness about what we profess. Sharpen our understanding so that what we believe is not merely inherited language but living conviction. Guard us from the slow drift of inattention, and give us the honesty to recognize where meaning has already thinned. Restore to us the urgency of first encounter with your grace. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most vulnerable truths in your life are not the ones under attack. They are the ones you have held so long that you no longer feel their weight. Familiarity does not destroy a conviction overnight. It simply reduces the attention that conviction requires, until one day it can be set aside without alarm. The salvation we profess is not a phrase to be preserved. It is a reality to be understood, reexamined, and marveled at. If you can no longer explain why it matters, you have already begun to lose it, not because you rejected it, but because you stopped looking at it closely enough to see what it actually is.

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Author’s Notes

Is it possible to tell a thought-provoking, entertaining short story set in the future—one that’s grounded in Christian themes and still feels fresh?

I decided to try.

Most of you come here for the history or the takeaway, but over on THIS IS JASON I’ve been doing exactly what I set out to do: using it as a sandbox to test new ideas and experiment with different styles of writing.

My recent deep dive into the meaning of John 11:35, “Jesus wept,” connected with a lot of you. This week, I shifted back to something I’ve always loved—short fiction. I also wrote a bit about what inspired this one.

The story is called The Good Shepherd. You could think of it as a modern parable.

Synopsis: A woman seeking stability and meaning after divorce finds a small, seemingly authentic church, only to discover that the pastor guiding her life decisions might not be everything he seems.

If you read it, I’d be interested to hear what you think.

Check it out here: The Good Shepherd

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