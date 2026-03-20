THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jean Lane Wood's avatar
Jean Lane Wood
2d

Great information. Thanks for sharing!

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
2d

Well, if this excellent piece doesn't sum up the lack of moral and biblical integrity we face in this country today, nothing does. The enemy's tactics never change; they are just unveiled to each new generation in a new form.

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