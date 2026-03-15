THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
19h

I'm reminded in reading your insights here of all the phrases that were thrown at us constantly during the "plandemic" back in 2020. Those foisting this evil down our throats knew that by constantly using the same phraseology that those without discernment would buy it and spread it, to be used as moral virtue signaling. 1 Timothy 4:7 tells us, "Do not waste time arguing over godless ideas and old wives’ tales. Instead, train yourself to be godly." Discernment doesn't just happen, it requires the training you so clearly describe in your article. Words do matter, very much.

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1 reply by Jason A Clark
Chuck Phillips's avatar
Chuck Phillips
8h

Like the reminder that biblical language is not neutral…and careful language protects truth…the Word is certainly “sharper than any two-edged sword!

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