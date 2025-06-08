THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

Art Hutchinson
3d

With 40+ years of perspective, I can't help but reflect that that flick (which I enjoyed at the time) was yet another brick in the wall of distraction and delusion from the serious nature of the actual spiritual battle. By painting spiritual enemies as problematic-but-manageable; sorta-scary but also cute, and the means of combatting them as fully within man's power, the upshot takeaway is:

Who needs Christ? We can handle this. It's as simple as finding the right experts.

I'm reminded of Job 41:8-10 regarding Leviathan (in the Septuagint: dragon):

“Lay your hand on him; remember the battle; you will not do it again! Behold, the hope of a man [i.e., of being able to beat the forces of evil oneself, v.1-7] is false; he is laid low even at the sight of him. No one is so fierce that he dares to arouse him; who then is he that can stand before Me?"

1 reply by Jason A Clark
Al Knock
4d

The battle in the Heavenly’s is real . It might appear as stupidity but is people being deceived. Thank you- excellent work!

