This is the day the New York Mets selected Steve Chilcott over Reggie Jackson with the first overall pick in the 1966 MLB Draft.

You are reading one of my daily devotionals first published in 2024. While I take a brief pause to rest, refocus, and tend to other projects, I’m resharing last year’s editions. Some may include edits for clarity or added insight. The historical event and its spiritual lesson remain true to the original and just as timely as ever, though the wording may be refined. I pray it continues to offer insight and encouragement.

"for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes." - Proverbs 24:16 (NIV)

This Date in History

On June 7, 1966, the New York Mets made a fateful decision that would go down as one of the biggest missed opportunities in baseball history. With the first overall pick in the 1966 Major League Baseball draft, the Mets selected catcher Steve Chilcott from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California. While Chilcott was a promising young player, the Mets passed on another talented prospect: Arizona State University outfielder Reggie Jackson.

Jackson had an impressive college career at Arizona State, where he earned All-American honors in 1966. He led the Sun Devils to the College World Series championship game that year, showcasing his powerful bat and strong throwing arm. Jackson's performance caught the attention of many major league scouts, who believed he had the potential to become a superstar.

Despite Jackson's impressive college resume, the Mets opted to select Chilcott, a local high school standout who had signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Southern California. Chilcott was a talented player in his own right, with a strong arm and good power potential. The Mets, who were in desperate need of talent after several dismal seasons, believed that Chilcott could develop into a cornerstone player for their franchise.

However, the Mets' decision to draft Chilcott over Jackson proved to be a mistake. Chilcott struggled in the minors, batting just .214 over seven seasons in the Mets' farm system. He never made it to the major leagues and retired from baseball in 1972 at the age of 24.

Jackson, on the other hand, was selected by the Kansas City Athletics with the second overall pick. He spent just one season in the minor leagues before making his major league debut in 1967. Jackson went on to have a Hall of Fame career, playing for the Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and California Angels.

Over his 21-year career, Jackson won five World Series titles, including two with the Yankees in 1977 and 1978. He earned the nickname "Mr. October" for his clutch postseason performances, including his legendary three-home run game in the 1977 World Series. Jackson was a 14-time All-Star, won the American League MVP award in 1973, and finished his career with 563 home runs and 1,702 RBIs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

The Mets' decision to pass on Jackson in favor of Chilcott remains one of the biggest draft busts in baseball history. It serves as a reminder of the challenges and uncertainties involved in evaluating young talent and the long-lasting impact that draft decisions can have on a franchise's future success.

Steve Chilcott

Historical Context

The 1966 Major League Baseball draft took place during a time of significant change in the sport. Just a year earlier, the first MLB draft was held, marking a shift from the previous system where teams competed to sign amateur players. The draft aimed to create a more level playing field, giving struggling teams the opportunity to acquire top talent.

In the early 1960s, the New York Mets were a struggling expansion team, having joined the National League in 1962. The team suffered through several losing seasons, including a record-setting 120 losses in their inaugural year. As the decade progressed, the Mets were eager to find young talent that could help turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, college baseball was gaining prominence as a source of professional talent. The success of players like Sandy Koufax and Tom Seaver, who had gone from college to the majors with little or no minor league experience, encouraged teams to take a closer look at college prospects. This shift in focus made players like Reggie Jackson, who had excelled at Arizona State University, more attractive to major league clubs.

The 1966 draft also took place against the backdrop of the civil rights movement and the gradual integration of professional baseball. While Jackie Robinson had broken the color barrier in 1947, African American players still faced challenges and discrimination both on and off the field. The selection of Reggie Jackson, an African American player, as the second overall pick was a sign of progress, but also highlighted the ongoing struggle for equality in the sport.

Did You Know? Reggie Jackson was the first College World Series Most Outstanding Player to be drafted in the first round. Steve Chilcott, on the other hand, is one of only two first overall picks in MLB draft history to never play in the majors, the other being Brien Taylor (1991, New York Yankees).

Today’s Reflection

The 1966 MLB draft serves as a important reminder that even the most well-intentioned decisions can sometimes lead to unforeseen consequences.

The New York Mets, with the first overall pick, selected Steve Chilcott, a promising high school catcher, over future Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. While hindsight reveals this as a missed opportunity, the Mets' choice reflects the inherent challenges and uncertainties in evaluating young talent and predicting future success.

In the aftermath of this decision, the Mets faced the realization that they had made a mistake. How many of us can relate to this experience? We've all made choices that we've come to regret, whether in our personal lives, our careers, or our relationships. It's a humbling and often painful experience to recognize that we've taken the wrong path. But making mistakes is a part of life, even for those who walk with Christ.

As believers, we know that we are not perfect, and we will all make mistakes along the way.

Yet, as Proverbs 24:16 (NIV) reminds us, "though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again."

This verse offers a powerful message of resilience and perseverance in the face of setbacks and missteps. It acknowledges that even those who are righteous and seek to follow God's path will still stumble and fall. The key difference, however, lies in their response.

While the wicked may stay down when calamity strikes, the righteous rise again, learning from their mistakes and pressing forward in faith.

The Mets' story illustrates this principle in action. They could have allowed their draft mistake to define them, hinder their progress, and sap their motivation. Instead, they chose to learn from the experience, to adapt, and to keep striving for success. The result? They went on to win the World Series in 1969 (and again in 1986) proving that one mistake, no matter how significant, does not have to dictate the course of our future.

As Christians, we can take this lesson to heart. We will make mistakes, and we will face setbacks and disappointments, but we are not defined by these moments. Instead, we are defined by our faith in Christ and our commitment to rising again, time after time. This is where the power of God's grace comes into play. When we stumble, when we make mistakes, we can turn to Him in repentance and receive His forgiveness and strength to move forward.

Moreover, God's grace empowers us to extend that same forgiveness and understanding to ourselves. Too often, we can be our own harshest critics, dwelling on our mistakes and allowing them to weigh us down. But the story of the Mets reminds us that we don't have to be perfect to be used by God. He can take our missteps and redeem them for His glory, shaping us into the people He has called us to be.

As we navigate the ups and downs of life, let us cling to the truth of Proverbs 24:16 (NIV). Let us approach our mistakes with humility, seeking God's wisdom and guidance as we strive to learn and grow. And let us extend grace to ourselves and others, recognizing that we are all works in progress, being shaped and refined by the Master's hand.

In doing so, we can find hope and encouragement, knowing that our past does not dictate our future. Just as the Mets were able to move forward and achieve great things, we too can overcome our mistakes and embrace the abundant life that God has in store for us.

By learning from our experiences and clinging to God's grace, we can emerge stronger, wiser, and more equipped to fulfill His calling on our lives.

So the next time you find yourself facing the consequences of a mistake, remember the lesson of the 1966 MLB draft. Remember that even the most successful people and organizations have stumbled along the way. But more importantly, remember that in Christ, we have the power to rise again, to learn from our mistakes, and to keep pressing forward in faith.

May this truth encourage and empower you today, no matter what challenges or setbacks you may face.

Practical Application

Take time to reflect on a mistake or poor decision you've made in the past. Instead of dwelling on the regret or shame, ask God to reveal what He wants you to learn from that experience. Write down the lessons you've learned and consider how you can apply them to your life moving forward. Remember that growth often comes through challenges and missteps. Embrace the opportunity to learn and mature in your faith, knowing that God's grace is sufficient to cover all your mistakes.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, Thank You for the gift of Your grace that sustains us through our mistakes and failures. Help us to learn from our missteps, to seek Your wisdom and guidance as we navigate the challenges of life. Give us the courage to rise again when we stumble, and the humility to extend grace to ourselves and others. May we always remember that our worth is found in You, and that You have the power to redeem even our greatest mistakes for Your glory. In Jesus' name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The story of the 1966 MLB draft and the Mets' decision to choose Steve Chilcott over Reggie Jackson serves as a powerful reminder that mistakes and setbacks are a part of life's journey. However, as Christians, we have the assurance that our faith in God and His grace can help us rise above our failures and learn valuable lessons along the way. By embracing the truth of Proverbs 24:16 and trusting in God's redemptive power, we can find the strength to move forward and grow in our walk with Christ.

Share