THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Jeff Johnson
5d

Chilcott was a coach at my high school when I was a senior, apparently his first coaching job after playing in the minors. He was a good coach as I remember and well-liked.

Kevin Beck
5d

While I agree this was a missed opportunity, I will also note that the Mets made it to the World Series (and won) just three years after this. The A's didn't make the World Series until three years after that, in 1972.

Since the 1966 draft took place the day after I was born, I wouldn't have known what was happening then, anyway. But as it turned out, Steve Chilcott was not on the Mets championship team of 1969, as he never reached the Major League.

When the Oakland A's were winning their championships, they were my second-favorite team, just behind my hometown Pittsburgh Pirates. And the Mets did make it back to the World Series again when they faced the A's in 1973. Just another trivial point.

