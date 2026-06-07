This is the day Charles Haddon Spurgeon preached his final sermon at London's Metropolitan Tabernacle in 1891.

In today's lesson, we will stand with Charles Spurgeon as he preaches his final sermon and carries the weight of a controversy that cost him nearly everything. He insisted the real danger lay in the direction the churches were quietly traveling, not in the place they had already reached. How does a faith drift without anyone choosing to leave it? And what trains a person to feel the slope long before the fall?

Charles Haddon Spurgeon

"But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil." Hebrews 5:14 (NIV)

This Date in History

Spurgeon stood in the pulpit of the Metropolitan Tabernacle on a Lord’s Day morning, his body worn by gout, rheumatism, and Bright’s disease. He had not been well for years. Yet when he began to speak of Christ, the old force returned, and the great congregation in front of him had no reason to think this was the last time they would hear him there.

He had been the most famous preacher in the English-speaking world for more than 30 years. He came to London in 1854 at 19, a self-taught Baptist from the Essex countryside, and the crowds grew so fast that no building could hold them. The Tabernacle opened in 1861, built to hold about 6,000 people, and he regularly filled it without amplification. Stenographers took down his sermons week by week, and the printed copies sold across Britain and abroad, translated into many languages. The collected set would reach 63 volumes, one of the largest bodies of published sermons in Christian history. He trained hundreds of ministers at his Pastors’ College, opened an orphanage at Stockwell, supported work that put Christian books into the hands of poor ministers and families, and saw his students plant or strengthen more than 200 churches. People called him the Prince of Preachers. He said his creed came down to two words: Jesus Christ.

That morning he took his text from 1 Samuel 30. David and his men had come back to Ziklag to find it burned and their families carried off. Two hundred soldiers were too exhausted to join the pursuit and stayed at the brook Besor while the rest fought. When the victors returned with the recovered plunder, some wanted to keep it from the men who had stayed. David refused and ordered the spoil divided equally. Spurgeon called the sermon “The Statute of David for the Sharing of the Spoil,” and he pressed the point that every believer shares in the victory won by Christ, the great Captain.

The last years of that ministry had been the hardest. In 1887 his magazine, The Sword and the Trowel, ran a series of articles charging that ministers within the Baptist Union were quietly abandoning core doctrines, including the authority of Scripture, the meaning of the atonement, and future judgment. Spurgeon endorsed the first piece with a blunt note that the churches were going downhill at breakneck speed. He named the trend the “down grade,” a slow slide from settled belief toward a faith he said was no longer recognizable as Christianity.

He named no individuals, and that became the opening his critics used. The Union pressed him for proof or names, and Spurgeon declined to supply them, unwilling to turn the charge into a list of trials. In October 1887 he withdrew from the Union he had served for most of his life. The following January its council accepted the withdrawal and then voted to censure him, and only five members stood with him. Friends and former students fell away, and even his own brother James, who had worked beside him at the Tabernacle, did not stand with him in one later vote. To one friend he said the fight was killing him.

His health gave way alongside the conflict. Gout, rheumatism, and Bright’s disease left him in long stretches of pain, and he had begun retreating to Menton in the south of France to recover. By the spring of 1891 he was rarely able to preach. He came to the pulpit on June 7 anyway, working through the passage with the plainness his hearers knew, and closed with a warning that no one is truly without a master. Every person, he said, serves either self and sin or the Savior.

He left after that service and never returned to the pulpit. His condition worsened within weeks, and in late October he traveled again to Menton, where his wife Susannah and his doctors hoped the warmer climate would help. He did not recover. Spurgeon died there on January 31, 1892. His body was carried back to London and lay in state at the Metropolitan Tabernacle, where some 60,000 people filed past the casket. On February 11 a funeral procession two miles long carried him from the church to West Norwood Cemetery, with an estimated 100,000 mourners along the route. His son Thomas later took up the pulpit.

The argument that cost him so much did not end with him. The liberal theology he warned against spread through much of British and American Protestantism over the following decades, and in later years many evangelicals came to regard his warnings as accurate. His church stayed outside the Baptist Union and continues today as an independent congregation. The orphanage and the college outlived him, and the printed sermons kept selling long after his death, carrying his name to readers who never saw the building he filled.

An interior view of the Metropolitan Tabernacle looking down towards the stage. The Tabernacle was built for the popular Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon between 1859 and 1861. It had a capacity of 6,000.

Historical Context

Late Victorian Britain stood at the peak of its imperial and industrial power. London was the largest city in the world, its population swelling past four million as railways, factories, and global trade pulled workers into crowded urban districts. Cheap printing and rising literacy had created a mass reading public, and steam presses turned out penny papers and weekly periodicals in enormous numbers, so a popular preacher’s words could reach readers across the empire within days. Abroad, the 1880s brought the European scramble for African territory and rapid industrial growth in the United States and Germany, shifting the balance of global power.

These decades also brought a sharp test of religious confidence. German higher criticism, which examined the Bible as a human document, was entering British universities and pulpits, and Darwin’s theory of evolution, published in 1859, had unsettled older readings of Scripture and creation. Many clergy began adjusting traditional doctrine to fit the new learning, a movement later called theological liberalism or modernism. Nonconformist churches, strong among Britain’s middle and working classes, felt the pressure acutely, since their authority rested heavily on the Bible. The disputes over Scripture, miracles, and judgment that ran through the Baptist Union in these years reflected a wider Victorian crisis of faith reaching across Protestant Europe and America.

The Rev. Charles Haddon Spurgeon at home.

Today’s Reflection

By the time Spurgeon climbed into his pulpit for the last time in June 1891, he had spent four bruising years insisting that something was quietly going wrong in the churches around him. His charge in the Down Grade controversy was about direction. Ministers were loosening their grip on the core of the faith, redefining weighty doctrines into softer shapes, and refusing to admit where the loosening was headed. The truths he believed were being eased aside were the ones a church can least afford to lose: the authority of Scripture, the meaning of the atonement, and the reality of a coming judgment. Many had not openly abandoned the faith in ways everyone could easily recognize, and that was part of his point. He largely named the direction rather than turning the controversy into a list of individual trials, and for that he was censured and left with only a handful of defenders.

Many of them could have plausibly said that they had not arrived anywhere dangerous. They still preached. They still used the old words about Scripture, the cross, and judgment. Spurgeon’s worry was about momentum, about the way they were heading rather than the place they happened to stand. A ship can sit far from the rocks and still be in real danger if its course is set toward them, and a church can keep its hymns and its respected leaders while its heading slowly changes.

Drift like that rarely announces itself as betrayal. It shows up as a softened phrase, a clarity that keeps getting postponed, an embarrassment over the truths that used to feel settled, a preference for sounding reasonable over sounding faithful. The most dangerous slide is the one that gradually trains people to stop calling it a slide at all. This doesn’t mean every new phrase is compromise or every change is decay. But it does mean the church must ask whether its changes clarify the old truth or quietly make room to live without it.

What made Spurgeon able to discern the direction when others felt nothing? The writer of Hebrews ties that kind of perception to maturity, and to long practice.

“But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.” Hebrews 5:14 (NIV)

Notice that discernment here isn’t a personality type or a gift for suspicion. It’s a trained faculty, built up by constant use, the way a palate or an ear is trained. The mature can tell good from evil because they’ve spent years handling what is good until its absence registers as fast as a sour note in a familiar song. A skill formed slowly can also be neglected, and a sense for the good grows dull when it sits idle. Spurgeon could read the slope of his era because decades of close work with Scripture had shaped his instinct for where a teaching was tending, long before that tendency became plain to anyone else.

The same letter doesn’t leave that danger unnamed. Earlier in Hebrews, the writer had already warned what an inattentive faith risks.

“We must pay the most careful attention, therefore, to what we have heard, so that we do not drift away.” Hebrews 2:1 (NIV)

The word for it is drift, and drift is passive. No one decides to drift. It happens to people who stop paying attention, who assume that because they haven’t chosen to move, they must still be standing where they were. The current does the work while they sleep.

That’s the quiet test for ordinary faith. It’s easy to ask whether a habit, a friendship, a steady diet of content, or a small compromise can still be defended in its present form. The harder and more honest thing is to ask where it’s slowly carrying you, and what it’s teaching you to accept that once would have troubled you. The drift in a single life looks a great deal like the drift Spurgeon described in the churches. It seldom feels like a choice. It feels like nothing at all, which is part of why it works. Most of us are good at measuring our distance from open failure and poor at noticing the heading we’ve quietly settled into. We keep checking whether we’ve hit the rocks instead of checking the wheel.

This is why discernment of this kind costs something. It means responding to a direction before the disaster is undeniable, which can look like overreaction to people who only count distance. But because direction is harder to prove than distance, this kind of discernment must be held with humility, patience, and a willingness to be tested by Scripture rather than by temperament. Spurgeon paid that price in full. He saw the drift early, and he was thought alarmist for naming it. The force of many of his warnings became clearer to later evangelicals only after his voice had fallen silent. Reading direction will sometimes leave you standing nearly alone, asking others to take seriously a danger they can’t yet see, and trusting that a trained eye for the good is worth more than the comfort of waiting until everyone finally agrees.

Practical Application

Choose one influence you have been quietly justifying by its distance from real danger: a recurring source of teaching, an appetite, a habit, a compromise you keep calling small. Instead of asking whether it can still be defended, trace its direction over the past year. Name what you tolerate now that would have unsettled you then, and what you have grown slower to call wrong. Then set that drift beside a passage of Scripture you know well enough to feel its absence, and let the contrast, rather than your comfort, tell you where the current has been carrying you. Do this often enough that noticing direction becomes the trained instinct it was always meant to be.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are the unchanging God, the same yesterday and today and forever, and every good thing in us is shaped by Your steady hand. We confess that we are slow to notice our own drifting. We measure ourselves against open failure and overlook the quiet change of direction in our hearts, growing comfortable with what once would have grieved us. Train our senses to know good from evil. Sharpen in us a love for truth that feels its absence quickly. Guard us from the slow erosion that wears down conviction while we sleep, and give us the humility to be corrected by Your Word rather than by our own preferences. Keep our course set toward You, and hold us there. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith is rarely lost in a single decision. It leaks out slowly, through a hundred small adjustments that never feel like surrender, until one day the words remain but the weight behind them is gone. This is why discernment matters more than confidence. A person can be sincere and still be moving in the wrong direction, sure of his footing while the ground beneath him shifts. The trained eye stays awake. It has handled what is good long enough to feel the chill when something counterfeit slips into its place. Distance from disaster reassures us, but it can hide the more telling fact, which is the way we have slowly turned. Wisdom keeps watch on direction, and keeps enough feeling alive to notice when the light begins to dim.

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