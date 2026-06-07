THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
1h

Thanks Jason for alerting us today to the even worse condition of the church. The defning error in Surgeon's day was the authority of Scriptures (vs. Darwinism and Marxism).

Then I believe that the growth of individualism ("me and Jesus" thinking, especially in the USA) led to the 20th century error of consumer Christianity, and the scourge of our time - abortion derived from a sense of cultural convenience.

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Dottie Brown's avatar
Dottie Brown
3h

I’m a reader of Spurgeon’s Morning & Evening devotionals. Reading this today was very meaningful. I, too, loved the prayer.

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