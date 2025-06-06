This is the day Chicago's elevated train system, known as the "L", opened to traffic in 1883.

You are reading one of my daily devotionals first published in 2024. While I take a brief pause to rest, refocus, and tend to other projects, I’m resharing last year’s editions. Some may include edits for clarity or added insight. The historical event and its spiritual lesson remain true to the original and just as timely as ever, though the wording may be refined. I pray it continues to offer insight and encouragement.

"Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God." - Colossians 3:2-3 (NIV)

This Date in History

On June 6, 1883, Chicago's iconic elevated train system, affectionately known as the "L," opened to traffic. This groundbreaking public transportation system would go on to shape the city's urban landscape and become an integral part of Chicago's identity.

The idea for an elevated railway in Chicago had been proposed as early as the 1850s, but it wasn't until the early 1880s that the concept gained traction. The city's rapid growth and increasing congestion on the streets made it clear that an alternative mode of transportation was needed. In 1880, the Chicago City Council granted a franchise to the Chicago and South Side Rapid Transit Railroad Company to construct an elevated railway line.

Construction on the South Side "L" began in 1882, with tracks being laid along Congress Street from Wabash Avenue to State Street. The first trial run took place on May 24, 1883, and just over a week later, on June 6th, the line officially opened to the public.

The initial route ran for 3.6 miles and consisted of 14 stations, with steam locomotives pulling passenger cars along the elevated tracks. Riders could board the trains from street-level stations and enjoy a swift, unobstructed journey above the bustling city streets. The fare was a modest five cents, making the "L" an affordable transportation option for many Chicagoans.

The success of the South Side "L" quickly led to the development of additional elevated lines throughout the city. The Lake Street Elevated Railroad, the Metropolitan West Side Elevated Railroad, and the Northwestern Elevated Railroad all began operation in the following years, expanding the network and connecting more neighborhoods to the heart of the city.

As the "L" system grew, it transitioned from steam power to electric traction, with the first electrically powered trains running on the "L" in 1895. This change not only made the trains more efficient and cleaner but also allowed for the construction of more extensive underground tunnels, such as the famous "Loop" in downtown Chicago.

Throughout the 20th century, the "L" continued to evolve and expand, with the consolidation of the various elevated railway companies into the Chicago Rapid Transit Company (CRT) in 1924. The CRT would later become part of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) in 1945, which continues to operate the "L" to this day.

The opening of Chicago's "L" on June 6, 1883, marked a significant milestone in the city's transportation history. By providing fast, efficient, and affordable transportation, the "L" played a crucial role in Chicago's growth and development, connecting communities and shaping the urban fabric of the city. Today, the "L" remains an iconic symbol of Chicago, with its distinctive elevated tracks and colorful train cars continuing to serve millions of riders each year, a testament to the enduring legacy of this innovative public transportation system.

Historical Context

The late 19th century saw rapid urbanization and population growth in American cities, and Chicago was no exception. The city's population skyrocketed from around 100,000 in 1860 to over 1 million by 1890, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. This explosive growth brought with it new challenges, particularly in terms of transportation and urban planning.

Prior to the introduction of the "L," Chicago's streets were congested with horse-drawn carriages, streetcars, and pedestrians, making travel within the city slow and arduous. The city's existing streetcar system, while extensive, was often overcrowded and prone to delays due to traffic congestion. As the city continued to expand, it became clear that a new form of rapid transit was needed to efficiently move people across the growing metropolis.

The concept of elevated railways was not unique to Chicago. New York City had already introduced elevated train lines in the 1870s, providing a model for other cities to follow. However, Chicago's "L" system would eventually surpass New York's in terms of size and ridership, becoming the most extensive elevated rapid transit system in the world.

The construction and operation of the "L" also had a significant impact on Chicago's urban development. The elevated tracks allowed for the rapid expansion of the city's residential neighborhoods, as areas once considered too far from the city center became easily accessible by train. This, in turn, led to increased real estate development and a decentralization of the city's population.

Furthermore, the "L" played a vital role in connecting Chicago's diverse communities and social classes. By providing affordable and efficient transportation, the "L" made it possible for working-class Chicagoans to live further from the city center while still having access to jobs and other opportunities. This helped to break down some of the social and economic barriers that had previously divided the city.

Did You Know? The nickname "L" is derived from the word "elevated," but the "L" is not an official name or abbreviation for the Chicago rapid transit system.

Today’s Reflection

The opening of Chicago's "L" train system in 1883 was a momentous occasion, celebrated as a sign of progress and modernity. The efficient transportation network revolutionized urban life, connecting communities and propelling the city's growth. However, as Christians, we must pause to consider the true nature of progress and how it relates to our spiritual journey.

In his letter to the Colossians, Paul urges believers to "Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God." (Colossians 3:2-3) This passage challenges us to reexamine our priorities and to focus on eternal matters rather than getting caught up in the fleeting pursuits of this world.

It's easy to be swept up in the excitement of technological advancements, economic growth, and societal changes, seeing them as the ultimate markers of progress. We celebrate innovation and efficiency, marveling at the ways in which they transform our lives.

But as believers, we must ask ourselves: Is this the kind of progress that truly matters in light of eternity?

This question is particularly relevant within Christian circles today. Many churches and ministries have become enamored with the idea of progress, constantly striving for bigger and better facilities, programs, and experiences. There is often a sense of pride and accomplishment in constructing enormous houses of worship equipped with the latest audio and video technology, or in launching new initiatives that draw large crowds.

While these efforts may be well-intentioned, we must be careful not to conflate this kind of "progress" with genuine spiritual growth and Kingdom impact. It's all too easy to get caught up in the excitement of outward expansion and lose sight of what true progress looks like from God's perspective.

The Bible reminds us that our ultimate goal is not to achieve worldly success or to keep pace with society's definition of progress. Rather, it is to grow in Christlikeness, to store up treasures in heaven, and to live out our God-given purpose. True progress, from a spiritual perspective, is measured by our increasing conformity to the image of Christ and our deepening relationship with Him.

This doesn't mean that churches shouldn't seek to improve their facilities or programs when necessary. However, we must always keep our priorities in check, ensuring that our pursuit of outward progress doesn't come at the expense of inward transformation and genuine discipleship.

As we navigate the tensions between earthly progress and eternal priorities, let us keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, "the pioneer and perfecter of faith" (Hebrews 12:2). May we "seek first his kingdom and his righteousness" (Matthew 6:33), trusting that true progress is found in aligning our lives with His purposes and values.

In a world that often equates progress with material gain and technological advancement, let us be a light that points to a different kind of progress—one that is rooted in love, faith, and obedience to Christ. May we, like Paul, "press on toward the goal to win the prize" for which God has called us heavenward in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:14).

Practical Application

Take time to regularly assess your priorities and motivations, ensuring they align with God's eternal purposes. When engaging in church projects, focus on discipleship and spiritual growth rather than outward appearances. Cultivate contentment and find joy in your relationship with Christ, recognizing that true progress is measured by spiritual growth, not material gain.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, help us discern between worldly progress and eternal priorities. Grant us wisdom to set our minds on things above and courage to pursue spiritual growth above all else. Protect us from the temptation to chase worldly success at the expense of genuine faith. May our lives reflect a deep love for You and a commitment to Your Kingdom. Thank You for the promise of eternal life and the ultimate progress we have in You. Amen.

Final Thoughts

As we consider the opening of Chicago's "L" train system and reflect on the nature of progress, let us remember that true progress in the eyes of God is not measured by worldly achievements or material advancements alone. Instead, it is found in our growing relationship with Christ and our commitment to His eternal purposes. May we set our minds on things above and pursue the kind of progress that has lasting significance in God's Kingdom.

