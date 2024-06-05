THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Jun 5, 2024

Happy D Day and Praise the LORD.

According to Ecclesiastes 12:13, “Fear God, and keep his commandments; for this is the whole duty of man.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
Jun 5, 2024

Wait patiently for the Lord....an important reminder found throughout scripture as His timing is so often not our timing.

The sacrifice of the men at Normandy is inspiring. They helped ensure freedom for so many. I highly encourage a trip to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia. Bedford lost more men, per capita, on D-Day than any other town in America. There is an installation in Bedford that a group of Virginians replicated and installed in Vierville-sur-Mer in Calvados, Normandy - "Ever Forward."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture