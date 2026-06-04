THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
5h

"Don’t let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ."

Colossians 2:8

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
6h

And this is part of the reason we don't make Champagne in the United States. Even though what comes from the US is very similar. But this looks like the start of France's system of appellations.

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