This is the day in 1737 when Britain's Commissioners of Longitude agreed to pay John Harrison, a self-taught clockmaker, £500 to continue work on a clock that could help sailors find their way at sea.

In today's lesson, we will stand on the deck of a ship in 1736, where a self-taught clockmaker tells seasoned officers they are wrong about where they are. How does a whole crew, trained and confident, miss the truth together? And what does their shared certainty reveal about the quiet ways we drift while feeling perfectly sure of ourselves?

Harrison’s H1 Timepiece

"So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don't fall!" 1 Corinthians 10:12 (NIV)

This Date in History

As the Orford worked up the English Channel in the autumn of 1736, John Harrison told the ship’s officers they had misjudged their position. The headland ahead was not the Start, as the navigator’s reckoning insisted, but the Lizard, about 60 miles further west. The officers trusted their charts. Harrison had a different reference, the heavy sea clock he had built and bolted into the ship, kept below in its tall wooden case. When the coast came clear, the headland was the Lizard.

The correction came on the return leg of a trial voyage to Lisbon. Harrison had sailed out aboard HMS Centurion under Captain George Proctor, who died at Lisbon before the return voyage. On the outbound passage the clock lost time. On the way back, aboard the Orford, it held steady enough for Harrison to fix the ship’s longitude by his own instrument, and the master of the Orford confirmed the result once they reached port.

Long before that voyage, Harrison had been an unlikely candidate for such a task. Born in 1693 in Yorkshire and raised in the Lincolnshire village of Barrow-upon-Humber, he trained as a carpenter beside his father. He taught himself clockmaking and built precision timepieces with wooden movements that ran for years without losing more than a second or two a month. Few men in England understood accurate time as well as this provincial joiner who had never served a London apprenticeship.

The problem he hoped to solve had defeated Europe’s best minds. Sailors could find their latitude by the sun and stars, but longitude required knowing the exact time at a fixed reference point while far out at sea. A clock that held true through heat, damp, salt, and the constant roll of a ship could give navigators that reference. The danger had become impossible to ignore after 1707, when a British fleet wrecked on the Scilly Isles with the loss of as many as 2,000 men. In 1714 Parliament passed the Longitude Act, offering up to £20,000 for a working solution and appointing Commissioners of Longitude to judge the claims. Many of those who studied the problem expected the answer to come from the sky rather than from a box of gears.

Harrison had come to London around 1730 to seek support. He met Edmond Halley, the Astronomer Royal, who sent him to George Graham, the most respected clockmaker in the country. Graham, won over after a long day of conversation, lent him money without interest or security. It took Harrison roughly five years to finish his first sea clock, later called H1. The machine weighed about 75 pounds and used two linked balances that resisted a ship’s motion without a pendulum. A committee of the Royal Society examined it and judged it worthy of a sea trial.

The Lisbon results brought Harrison before the men who controlled the prize. The Admiralty called for a formal meeting, and on June 30, 1737, eight Commissioners of Longitude gathered to consider his “curious instrument.” They did not award the great prize, and Harrison did not ask them to. He told them H1 could be improved and proposed to build a second clock. The Board agreed to pay him £500, with £250 advanced at once to begin the work and £250 more when the new timekeeper was finished. Harrison promised to deliver it within two years.

This was the Board’s first real act of patronage and the first time it backed a mechanical answer over a celestial one. Harrison moved to London and set about building H2. He finished it close to schedule, then refused to send it to sea after finding a flaw in its balances. He began a third clock and worked at it for nearly two decades before setting it aside as well.

The breakthrough was a fourth design, a timekeeper no larger than a big pocket watch, later called H4. On a 1761 crossing to Jamaica, carried by Harrison’s son William, it fixed the ship’s longitude to within a few miles, well inside what the Longitude Act required, and a copy of it later sailed with Captain James Cook into the Pacific. A navigator could now find his position on open water from a clock in a box, and long sea voyages grew measurably safer.

The £500 granted in 1737 was the first installment in a long account. Across the next 36 years the Board and Parliament paid Harrison a total of £23,065, drawn out over a lifetime of work and argument that began with one clockmaker contradicting a navigator off the Lizard.

Portrait of John Harrison

Historical Context

Britain in the 1730s was a commercial and naval power whose wealth depended on the sea. Atlantic trade, the sugar and slave economies of the Caribbean, and a growing merchant fleet all rested on the ability to cross open water and return safely. Under Robert Walpole’s long ministry the country mostly stayed clear of the War of the Polish Succession then dividing the continent, while rivalry with Spain over American trade sharpened toward the conflict that became the War of Jenkins’ Ear in 1739. Accurate navigation carried direct commercial and military stakes, which is why Parliament had attached such an extraordinary sum to solving it.

The era’s intellectual life was shaped by the prestige of Newtonian science, less than a decade after Isaac Newton’s death in 1727, and by the Royal Society’s authority over what counted as knowledge. Most learned men assumed the longitude would be conquered by astronomy, through careful observation of the moon and stars, and the phrase “discovering the longitude” had become a common term for a hopeless errand. Precision clockmaking was a respected London trade, yet its practitioners held the rank of artisans, well below the gentleman-scholars of the universities, and the notion that a provincial craftsman might outdo them ran against the social order of a deferential age. State support for inventors through the Commissioners marked a growing willingness to fund practical answers to scientific problems.

Harrison’s H5 was essentially a refined, simplified, and slightly more accurate replica of his revolutionary H4 sea watch. Harrison bypassed the Board and took the H5 directly to King George III, who tested the timepiece himself.

Today’s Reflection

When John Harrison stood on the deck of the Orford in the autumn of 1736 and told the ship’s officers they had misjudged their position, he was contradicting men who had every reason to feel sure of themselves. They had charts and years at sea, and they had reached the same conclusion together. That agreement felt like the ordinary work of competent navigation. The headland ahead was the Start, their reckoning said. Harrison, trusting the sea clock bolted below deck, said it was the Lizard, some sixty miles to the west. When the coast came clear, he was right.

What makes that moment worth our attention is not that the officers were wrong. People are wrong all the time. It’s that their error looked exactly like good judgment. There was no recklessness to point at, no obvious failure of duty. What threw them off looked like rank and ordinary confidence, and their reckoning had drifted well off the truth without a single alarm being raised. Nobody on deck sensed anything wrong, because being wrong felt exactly like being in agreement.

This is a harder kind of risk to see than the ones we usually watch for. We tend to picture spiritual danger as something loud and obvious. Temptation that announces itself. Error we can name. But a great deal of drift moves quietly, carried along by the sense that everyone around us has already settled the question. The more people who hold a view, the less it occurs to us to test it.

Paul wrote to a church that was sure of its own footing.

“So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!” 1 Corinthians 10:12 (NIV)

Paul aims the warning at the ones who feel secure. The sense of standing firm is the very thing that keeps us from checking our position. Harrison’s officers were not afraid. They were assured, and that confidence held until the coastline corrected them.

The same pattern shows up in places we’d rather not examine. A family can normalize something unhealthy until it simply becomes the way things are. In a church, inherited tradition can quietly take the place of faithfulness, and no one stops to ask whether it still serves the truth. Even a circle of close friends can make a foolish course feel reasonable simply by all assuming it, never once arguing the case. None of these require a villain. They only require that no one aboard sounds an alarm.

Harrison had something the officers lacked. He had a reference point outside their consensus, a measure that did not depend on what anyone on deck believed. The clock kept the time it kept, no matter how many men agreed otherwise. The believer is called to the same discipline of measuring against something steadier than the mood of the room.

“Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” 1 John 4:1 (NIV)

This is not a call to suspicion for its own sake. Harrison was right because he had a truer measure. Doubt by itself would not have found the coast; the clock did. Christian vigilance does not mean treating every leader or institution as suspect. It means refusing to let agreement stand in for truth. The question is never simply how many of us are certain. It is what our certainty is built on.

So the honest examination turns inward. It’s easy to ask what I think, and almost as easy to ask what we all think. The harder question is which authority is actually governing my thinking right now. Is it Scripture, tested and prayed over? Or is it the quiet pull of belonging, the voice that says this is simply how things are done?

The coast off Cornwall never moved to accommodate the officers’ confidence. The headland was what it was, whatever the charts insisted. Truth holds the same way. It does not bend to consensus, however sincere or widely repeated. And the sobering part is that we can sail a long while in the wrong direction feeling entirely sure of ourselves, until something truer than our agreement brings the real coast into view.

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Practical Application

Pick one conviction you've never actually examined, something you hold mostly because those around you hold it too. It might be an assumption about money, success, or how a Christian is supposed to feel about some issue. Trace it back to its source. Ask whether it rests on Scripture you have personally read and weighed, or only on the steady pressure of agreement. Then open the Bible and test that belief directly against what you find, reading the surrounding passages rather than a remembered fragment. If it holds, you will hold it with firmer footing. If it does not, you have caught an error while it was still small, before the coastline had to do it for you.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, you are the unchanging measure of all truth, steady when everything around us shifts and agrees and shifts again. We praise you because your word does not bend to our consensus or our confidence. We confess that we are easily carried along, that we have mistaken the comfort of agreement for the certainty of truth, and that we have trusted our own footing more than we have trusted you. Teach us to test what we believe against your word rather than against the mood of the room. Give us courage to question what everyone around us has already settled, and humility to be corrected before our errors grow. Anchor our certainty in you alone, that we might stand where you have placed us and not where the crowd has carried us. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Agreement is not the same as truth, though it often feels safer. The most dangerous errors are rarely the ones that announce themselves. They are the ones everyone around us has already accepted, the ones that wear the face of ordinary life. A whole room can be confidently wrong, and the confidence will feel exactly like being right. This is why the believer needs a reference point that does not depend on the room. Scripture is not one voice among the many we weigh; it is the fixed measure by which the others are weighed. To stand firm in it sometimes means standing apart, holding to a reading no one else aboard will confirm, until reality proves the measure true. Truth does not require a majority. It only requires to be true, and it remains so whether we have named it rightly or not.

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Author’s Notes

This is unrelated to today’s lesson, but I’ve been thinking about how we celebrate other people’s birthdays.

Most of us send a text. Maybe we mail a card, make a quick phone call, or post a message online. But what if, on someone’s birthday, we also moved them to the top of our prayer list?

What better day to intentionally pray for someone than the day we remember their life began?

I don’t mean we should only pray for people once a year. But maybe a birthday is a good reminder to pause and really think about that person as someone God created with intent and purpose. It’s a day to give thanks for who they are, for what they bring into the world, and to pray that they continue walking in the purpose God has for their life.

And for those in our lives who don’t yet know Christ, maybe their birthday is also a good reminder to pray for their salvation. To ask God to reveal Himself to them, soften their heart, and surround them with people who reflect His love and truth.

I’m thinking about this today because it’s my wife’s birthday.

I’m deeply thankful for who she is, for what she brings to my life, and for the role she is playing in God’s greater plan. If you have a moment today, I’d be grateful if you would say a quick prayer for her. I know she would be grateful too.

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