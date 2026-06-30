THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
19h

The Bible warns us throughout to avoid deception. One of my favorite passages is 1 Thes 5:16-18 and, immediately following, it reminds us to test all prophecies. In James 1, right before it tells us that every good and perfect gift is from above, the Bible tells us not to be deceived. (James 1:16-17). I love your use of this ordinary object - a clock that tells time incorrectly - to challenge our assumptions and as a reminder to speak up when you know what is espoused as truth is wrong. Thank you, Jason. May we all continually remember to pray about everything and to seek God's direction in our lives.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
15h

As Freidrich Schiller so aptly put it, "It does not prove a thing to be right because the majority say it is so."

And Jesus himself says in Matthew 7:13-14, “You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad, and its gate is wide for the many who choose that way. But the gateway to life is very narrow and the road is difficult, and only a few ever find it."

As commenter Noelle S rightly points out, we are warned constantly as Christians to beware of and avoid deception because it is one of the enemy's favorite tools against us.

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