This is the day the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was declared ratified by the required number of states, fundamentally altering American citizenship and federal authority in 1868.

In today's lesson, we will explore how the ratification of the 14th Amendment exposed a stunning contradiction in American political logic—and discover how the same selective reasoning infects our approach to Scripture. What happens when we're "in" God's kingdom only when it serves our purposes? How do we break free from the dangerous habit of treating God's Word transactionally?

A Bureau agent stands between armed groups of whites and freedmen in this 1868 drawing from Harper's Weekly.

"Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says." - James 1:22 (NIV)

This Date in History

The telegram arrived at the State Department just after noon. Secretary of State William Seward read the message from Louisiana Governor Henry Warmoth with careful attention. Twenty-eight states had now ratified the 14th Amendment. The Constitution required only twenty-eight. After three years of fierce political battles, military occupation, and constitutional crisis, the amendment was now officially law.

Seward knew this moment marked far more than a legal milestone. It was the culmination of a long legal and moral battle, one that directly overturned the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled that Black Americans could never be citizens. Chief Justice Roger Taney had written that Black people "had no rights which the white man was bound to respect." The amendment declared the opposite, but by means that many legal scholars considered deeply flawed.

The amendment didn't just settle the status of four million freedmen. It redefined the meaning of American citizenship itself. For the first time, the Constitution declared that anyone born in the United States—and subject to its jurisdiction—was a citizen. That phrase, seemingly straightforward, would ignite legal and political debates for generations. Most of the amendment's authors believed "jurisdiction" implied full allegiance to the United States, excluding foreign nationals, tribal members, and transient residents. Later interpreters would apply it more broadly, granting citizenship to virtually anyone born on American soil.

But the amendment went beyond citizenship. It introduced a sweeping new guarantee: no state could make or enforce laws that denied any person the equal protection of the laws. What began as a protection for freed slaves would grow into one of the most powerful tools for reshaping American law in the modern era.

Representative John Bingham of Ohio, a radical Republican, had authored the amendment's defining language. He sought to strengthen federal authority and ensure national standards of liberty and justice. His words in Section 1 became some of the most consequential in American legal history: "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States…"

Even so, the noble intentions behind Bingham's language were matched by a deeply controversial process. The amendment's path to ratification defied traditional constitutional norms. President Andrew Johnson condemned the amendment as unlawful, and the entire process of the amendment raised serious constitutional concerns. When Congress proposed the amendment in 1866, it had excluded Southern senators and representatives completely. Critics argued that made the proposal itself invalid. Under Article V, constitutional amendments required approval by two-thirds of "all the members of both houses"—not just those seated.

Though the states had not yet been readmitted to Congress, the postwar, pre-Reconstruction state governments formed under President Andrew Johnson's lenient restoration plan were asked to ratify the amendment. These Southern legislatures voted overwhelmingly against ratification, citing concerns over federal overreach and the destruction of state sovereignty.

Thaddeus Stevens, the radical Republican leader from Pennsylvania, had long argued that constitutional procedures were inadequate for achieving Republican goals. He considered the Southern states conquered territory and no longer entitled to constitutional protections. Under his leadership, Congress drove ratification forward through force, not consensus.

In March of 1867, Congress passed the Reconstruction Acts. These acts divided the former Confederate South into five military districts. Military commanders of the districts then dissolved the existing state governments and oversaw the formation of new state legislatures. These bodies, often led by Republicans, freedmen, and Northern transplants, were then required to ratify the 14th Amendment as a condition for rejoining the Union and regaining representation in Congress.

This process, carried out under military occupation, was widely viewed as coerced rather than voluntary. In total, ten former Confederate states were compelled to ratify the amendment under the Reconstruction Acts.

Stevens and the Radical Republicans felt justified in their actions, yet their justification stood in stark contrast to the Union's wartime position. Throughout the war, Lincoln and Congress insisted that secession was illegal—that the Southern states had never truly left the Union. That position was the justification for the war. If that were so, however, those states had full membership rights, including the right to reject constitutional amendments. But when they voted against the 14th Amendment, Congress ignored their actions, imposed military rule, and demanded compliance. The logic was inconsistent: the South was part of the Union when useful, and outside it when inconvenient.

Further controversy arose when Ohio and New Jersey, after initially ratifying the amendment, voted to rescind their ratifications. Congress refused to accept the reversals and still counted their original votes toward the necessary three-fourths majority. No clause in the Constitution granted Congress the authority to deny rescissions or declare state ratifications permanent.

Even with unresolved constitutional disputes, the amendment was finally declared ratified on June 29, 1868.

Southern newspapers condemned the amendment as "a death warrant to the Constitution." Northern Democrats raised sharp objections to the legality of the ratification process. Even some Republican editors expressed concern about the long-term precedent being set. But in African American communities, the response was different. Legal citizenship meant a foundation for political life, civil rights, and a future their ancestors had been denied.

The amendment's effects extended far beyond Reconstruction. Its equal protection clause would eventually be invoked by women's rights activists, immigrant groups, and civil rights attorneys in future generations. It granted federal courts new authority to strike down state laws, dramatically expanding judicial power over the states.

Still, implementation was anything but smooth. Federal troops continued to occupy the South, enforcing Reconstruction policies. State governments operated under federal oversight, with new constitutions drafted under military supervision. The amendment had established a legal basis for federal supremacy. Most of the irregularities in its ratification were quietly overlooked and eventually made irrelevant by political will and military force.

As early as December 6, 1865, Ohio Representative John Bingham introduced a proposed constitutional amendment granting Congress the power to safeguard civil rights. His draft would later become the foundation for Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Image courtesy of the Library of Congress.

Historical Context

The 14th Amendment emerged from the turbulent aftermath of the Civil War, when the nation grappled with fundamental questions about the legal status of four million newly freed slaves. The Thirteenth Amendment had abolished slavery, but it left former slaves in legal limbo. Were they citizens? Did they possess the same rights as other Americans? The Supreme Court's 1857 Dred Scott decision had explicitly denied that African Americans could ever be citizens, creating a constitutional barrier that required direct amendment to overcome.

The immediate catalyst came from the "Black Codes" enacted by Southern states in 1865 and 1866. These laws severely restricted the freedom of former slaves through vagrancy statutes, labor contracts, and other mechanisms that effectively recreated slavery under different names. When Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to counter these codes, constitutional questions arose about federal authority to override state laws. Many Republicans feared that future Congresses could simply repeal such legislation, leaving freed slaves vulnerable once again. However, Radical Republicans like Thaddeus Stevens and John Bingham seized this constitutional necessity as an opportunity to fundamentally reshape federal power. While the amendment's citizenship clause addressed the immediate need to protect former slaves, its broader language about "privileges or immunities," "due process," and "equal protection" went far beyond what was strictly necessary for that purpose. These expansive phrases would eventually grant federal courts unprecedented authority to override state legislation on countless issues, transforming the balance of power between state and federal governments for generations to come.

Restored and colorized portrait of Thaddeus Stevens from mid-1860s.

Did You Know? John Bingham, the primary author of Section 1 of the 14th Amendment, had a humble beginning as the son of a carpenter and bricklayer. After his mother's death in 1827, he moved to Ohio to live with his uncle and worked as a printer's apprentice for two years, helping to publish an anti-Masonic newspaper called the Luminary.

Thaddeus Stevens, the radical Republican leader who pushed for the 14th Amendment, died on August 11, 1868, just two weeks after its ratification was proclaimed. He was so ill during the final stages that he couldn't leave his bedroom and told a visitor, "My life has been a failure. I see little hope for the Republic." His coffin lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda, flanked by a Black Union Honor Guard from Massachusetts.

The 14th Amendment is the longest amendment to the Constitution, containing five sections that address citizenship, representation, Confederate leadership disqualification, debt repudiation, and congressional enforcement powers. Social reformer Robert Dale Owen led the decision to combine various proposals into one comprehensive amendment, reasoning that popular provisions would help secure overall ratification.

Senator Jacob Howard of Michigan, who introduced the citizenship clause in the Senate, explicitly stated during debate that "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" would exclude children of foreign diplomats and Native Americans maintaining tribal relations—those not fully subject to U.S. legal authority. He emphasized that the clause was intended to apply only to those under full jurisdiction of the United States, a standard that many argue excludes individuals in the country illegally. Howard's explanation is frequently cited by legal scholars and constitutional originalists to support the view that the 14th Amendment was never meant to grant automatic citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants—a debate that continues to this day.

Today’s Reflection

The contradiction was breathtaking in its audacity. For four years, Congress had declared that Southern states could never legally leave the Union. Secession was impossible, they proclaimed. The states remained fully part of the United States throughout the rebellion.

Yet when those same states exercised their constitutional right to reject the 14th Amendment, Congress suddenly declared them outside the Union, dissolved their governments, and imposed military rule. The logic was crystal clear: states were "in" the Union when it served federal purposes, "out" when they dared to resist federal will.

This stunning double standard reveals a deeper truth about human nature that extends far beyond constitutional law into the very heart of our relationship with God.

We practice the same selective logic with Scripture. When life crushes us, we cling to God's promises like lifelines. We quote Romans 8:28 about all things working together for good. We recite Jeremiah 29:11 about God's plans for our welfare. We memorize Philippians 4:19 about God supplying all our needs.

These verses become our oxygen during trials. Our anchor in storms. Our hope in darkness.

But when God's Word challenges our choices, suddenly we develop spiritual amnesia. The same Bible that comforts us in suffering becomes inconvenient when it confronts our lifestyle. We love God's grace but bristle at His holiness. We embrace His mercy while dodging His justice.

We want His blessings without His boundaries. His promises without His commands.

James 1:22 (NIV) warns against this very trap: "Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says."

James understood that hearing God's Word without obeying it creates the most dangerous kind of self-deception. We convince ourselves that knowledge equals obedience. That understanding substitutes for action. That good intentions replace actual transformation.

Consider how we treat Jesus' teachings about money. We readily accept His promise that God will provide for our needs. But when He commands us not to store up treasures on earth, we suddenly become economists. We explain why our culture is different. Why our circumstances are unique. Why His words don't really apply to our situation.

We're "in" the kingdom when we need provision. "Out" when provision requires sacrifice.

The pattern appears everywhere in modern Christianity. We affirm biblical authority when defending our theological positions but ignore biblical clarity when it challenges our political allegiances. We quote Scripture to support our arguments while dismissing verses that contradict our preferences.

We treat God's Word like a legal document, searching for loopholes rather than seeking transformation.

This transactional approach to faith reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of our relationship with God. We are not negotiating partners with the Almighty. We are not equals who can pick and choose which divine commands suit our current needs.

We are created beings submitting to our Creator. Disciples following our Master. Children obeying our heavenly Father.

The congressmen of 1868 successfully manipulated constitutional law to serve their political ends. Their contradictory logic worked perfectly for their immediate goals. They got exactly what they wanted through sheer political power and military force.

But political success doesn't validate moral inconsistency. Even when our goals are noble and good, achieving them through double standards doesn't make those standards right. The congressmen genuinely believed they were advancing justice by granting citizenship to former slaves. Yet their willingness to abandon constitutional principles when convenient set a dangerous precedent that would echo through American history.

The same principle applies to our spiritual lives.

God sees through our selective obedience. He knows when we're "in" His kingdom for the benefits and "out" when it costs us something. He recognizes the difference between genuine submission and convenient compliance.

He understands that half-hearted discipleship is really no discipleship at all.

Yet even in our inconsistency, God remains faithful. His grace doesn't lower the standard—it empowers us to rise toward it. The same Word that confronts also restores. The same Savior who commands our obedience also bore our disobedience on the cross.

So if today you find yourself convicted—good. That conviction is not condemnation, but invitation. An invitation to return. To repent. To realign your heart with His.

Because in the end, God isn't looking for flawless followers. He's looking for surrendered hearts. Not perfection, but direction. Not compliance under pressure, but obedience born of love.

And the miracle is this: when we give Him our whole hearts—even the messy, reluctant, inconsistent parts—He meets us with grace, transforms us by His Spirit, and calls us truly "in" His kingdom.

Practical Application

Choose one specific area where you've been selectively applying Scripture, perhaps embracing God's promises while resisting His commands in that same area. Spend time in honest prayer, confessing this inconsistency and asking God to reveal the heart attitudes that drive your selective obedience. Then identify one concrete step you can take this week to align your actions with His Word in this area, remembering that transformation begins with honest acknowledgment and moves forward through grace-empowered obedience.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have too often approached Your Word like politicians approach laws—accepting what serves us and explaining away what challenges us. We thank You that Your truth stands firm regardless of our convenience or discomfort. We acknowledge that You are Lord over all our lives, not just the parts we're comfortable surrendering. Help us to embrace the full counsel of Your Word with humble hearts. Forgive us for treating Your promises as rights while treating Your commands as suggestions. Transform our hearts so that obedience flows from love rather than obligation. Give us the courage to submit to Your authority even when it costs us something we want to keep. May we find our identity not in being selectively "in" Your kingdom when it benefits us, but in being wholly surrendered to Your will because You first loved us. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

True discipleship isn't about perfect compliance—it's about honest surrender. God doesn't want our selective obedience when it's convenient; He desires our complete trust even when His ways challenge our preferences. The same Word that comforts us in trials must also be allowed to transform us in our choices. When we stop treating Scripture like a buffet where we pick what we like and leave the rest, we discover that God's commands aren't burdens to bear but invitations to freedom. Wholehearted obedience doesn't come from duty alone but from a heart that trusts God's character completely.

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

I trust most of you will understand where I’m coming from when I write about history that intersects with our modern world and current political debates. Still, let me be clear: I’m not denying the very real need for a constitutional amendment to secure citizenship for former slaves. The political climate of the time required it—even though the 13th Amendment had already abolished slavery in legal terms.

My argument here is both historical and political. There’s considerable evidence that the 14th Amendment was never legally ratified according to the standards of the Constitution. That raises a serious question we’ve mostly ignored: what does it mean when we’ve treated something as settled law for over 150 years that may not have been lawfully enacted in the first place?

Today, debate over the meaning of Section 1 is still very much alive. Even this week, headlines are grappling with what the amendment’s language means in the context of immigration. And here too, the historical record points strongly in one direction: the framers did not intend for it to grant automatic citizenship to people who entered the country illegally. Not everyone agrees, but in my view, alternative interpretations don’t align with the original context.

I am, of course, making these comments within the context of the historical and constitutional conversation. I don’t mean to suggest there aren’t—or couldn’t be—spiritual implications related to immigration policy. I also recognize that believers may hold different convictions on that issue depending on their theological framework. That’s simply a separate discussion that falls beyond the scope of this post, though you’re welcome to explore it further in the comments if you’d like.

