THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
3m

A great explanation of the background of the Amendment.

I'll break to a different tangent related to the idea of the South never properly leaving the United States.

If it were true that their leaving was void, then I would argue that President Lincoln committed treason when he ordered the attack on the Confederacy. At the time, treason was defined in the Constitution as the declaration of was against one or several States. The attacking of the federal government or one of its outposts was not considered treason. Under those conditions, Lincoln's execution could be considered legal, even though he was not impeached and tried for the act first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
1h

"History teaches that grave threats to liberty often come in times of urgency, when constitutional rights seem too extravagant to endure. The World War II relocation camp cases, Hirabayashi v. United States, 320 U. S. 81 (1943); Korematsu v. United States, 323 U. S. 214 (1944), and the Red scare and McCarthy-era internal subversion cases, Schenck v. United States, 249 U. S. 47 (1919); Dennis v. United States, 341 U. S. 494 (1951), are only the most extreme reminders that, when we allow fundamental freedoms to be sacrificed in the name of real or perceived exigency, we invariably come to regret it." Thurgood Marshall's Dissent in Skinner v. Railway Lab. Execs. Ass'n, 489 U.S. 602 (1989). I would add to Marshall's list the Dredd Scott decision, Buck v. Bell and the Jacobson case.

It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery. Galatians 5:1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture