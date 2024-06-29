THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
Jun 29

"The volunteer who stocks the church food pantry, the person who faithfully prays for others in the privacy of their home, the friend who offers a listening ear without fanfare - these are the unseen laborers in God's kingdom. Their work, though rarely acknowledged publicly, is treasured by the One who sees all." My daughter worked on a service project earlier this year, and she worked with an "unseen laborer." This person had a profound impact on all of us, because of the value add they gave in their behind-the-scenes role that impacted the kids served by that organization. It was a true blessing to see their work up close and to learn from them. Thanks for reminding us of the important contributions we all make, no matter how big or how small our role.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Phil Hannum's avatar
Phil Hannum
Jun 30

The Washington Beltway, I495, a 60 mile “circle” around Washington, D.C. was designed as you wrote to some day carry military equipment up and down I95. However, Interstate Highways are supposed to be “limited access” highways as they receive higher speed limits. Unlimited access highways have lower speed limits because there is more merging, oncoming and exiting traffic where access is unlimited.

I 495 is an Interstate highway that made many concessions all around its 60 mile circumference and almost every street it crosses has an entry/exit ramp/cloverleaf. They were not installed for moving tanks on flatbed trailers in some future conflict. They were concessions that veered away from Eisenhower’s intent.

If you took a spin around Baltimore’s “Beltway” I 695 - before the Francis Scott Key bridge was recently brought down - you would find a similar unlimited-access Interstate Highway that serves a lot of local traffic.

Agreeing with you on the original intent articulated by Ike!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture