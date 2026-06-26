THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Chuck Kendrick's avatar
Chuck Kendrick
15m

You nailed this on e; I stand convicted.

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Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
1h

Super interesting as always!!!

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