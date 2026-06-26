This is the day Charles Newbold, a New Jersey blacksmith, received the first United States patent for a cast-iron plow in 1797.

In today's lesson, we will stand in a New Jersey orchard in 1797, watching a blacksmith demonstrate an iron plow that looked stronger than anything the farmers around him had ever used. Its strength hid a flaw that would only surface under strain. What does a tool that cannot be repaired reveal about the way we carry our faith? And why might the most seamless-looking life turn out to be the most fragile of all?

A not completely accurate AI depiction of Newbold demonstrating his plow.

"Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning." Proverbs 9:9 (NIV)

This Date in History

Charles Newbold leaned into the handles and drove the iron point into the earth at General John Black’s orchard, turning up a clean furrow while a cluster of New Jersey farmers looked on. The plow cut deeper and straighter than the wooden tools most of them had used their whole lives. It held its shape as it moved, its cast-iron body taking the pressure that usually twisted wood and thin iron out of line. Yet the men watching did not reach for their wallets. They studied the dark metal slicing the soil and decided it could only do harm.

That skepticism would shadow Newbold for years, but on June 26, 1797, the young American patent system gave him legal ground to stand on. On that day he received the first United States patent for a cast-iron plow, a single metal body that joined the moldboard, share, and landside into one continuous form, fitted with a wooden beam and handles. The patent system itself was still new. Congress had passed the country’s first patent law only seven years earlier, and the rules protecting inventors were still being worked out. Newbold’s claim stood among the early signs that American farming might be reshaped by iron rather than timber.

Newbold was a blacksmith from Chesterfield Township, in Burlington County, New Jersey, and he had been turning the problem over for years. The plows in common use were clumsy. Built mostly of wood, sometimes faced with thin strips of iron, they wore quickly and fought the soil rather than slicing through it. A farmer often spent as much effort wrestling the implement upright as he did breaking ground. Newbold believed a plow cast from iron would hold its shape and cut cleaner, freeing both man and animal from wasted labor. He had a prototype cast at the Hanover Furnace in Burlington County, then brought the finished tool before working farmers to prove what it could do.

The demonstrations exposed a problem no patent could solve. Many farmers had absorbed a belief that iron drawn through the ground would poison their fields, souring the soil and encouraging weeds. The idea had no basis, but it spread, and it kept buyers away. Newbold pressed on anyway. He refined the casting, produced plows for sale, and by 1800 his plows were being sold in New York City for about $10 apiece. He poured his own money into the effort, eventually spending about $30,000 to manufacture the plows and to persuade farmers, at home and abroad, to adopt them.

A flaw in the design punished him in the marketplace. Because the plow was cast as a single unit, a point or share that cracked against a buried rock or root could not be replaced on its own. The whole iron body had to be thrown out. Brittle cast iron broke more often than his customers could afford, and each break meant buying the plow over again. The very quality that made the invention elegant, its seamless single form, made it impractical for the stony fields it was meant to conquer. Worn down by the expense and the resistance, Newbold finally abandoned the business.

Others built on what he had patented. On April 1, 1807, David Peacock, another New Jersey man, received a patent for an iron plow that separated the cast-iron moldboard and landside from a wrought-iron share or point. That meant a farmer could replace the broken piece without scrapping the entire tool. Newbold sued him for infringement and won $1,500 in damages, but the improvements rolled on without him. Jethro Wood of Scipio, New York, patented an improved cast-iron plow in 1814 and then a better-known interchangeable-part version in 1819, capturing the market Newbold never could. By the 1830s, steel edges and polished steel moldboards, soon associated with John Lane and John Deere, were carrying the plow into still harder ground, where sticky prairie soil had to be cut, turned, and shed from the blade instead of dragged along with it.

Newbold himself gathered little reward for the breakthrough that carried his name. He had spent a fortune on a tool the public would not trust and a design that later inventors corrected piece by piece. One of his plows survives in the collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, 14 inches of cast iron with its wooden beam and handles, the small beginning of an implement that helped move American farming from the age of timber toward the age of iron and steel in the long decades that followed.

Historical Context

The United States in 1797 was a young agrarian republic where roughly nine in ten people worked the land, and its leaders prized practical invention as a mark of national progress. The Patent Act of 1790, revised in 1793, had created the first federal system for protecting inventions, and Americans hurried to claim it. Eli Whitney’s cotton gin had been patented only three years earlier. Across the Atlantic, Britain’s Industrial Revolution was showing what iron and machinery could accomplish, while at home a rising population pushed westward and demanded tools able to break tougher, unbroken ground. John Adams had just taken office, and the new nation, wary of European entanglement during its mounting tensions with France, looked to agriculture and domestic improvement as the foundation of its independence.

American farming still ran on inherited practice rather than published science, and most cultivators trusted methods passed down through generations over claims made by inventors. Agricultural improvement societies, formed in Philadelphia and other cities during the 1780s and 1790s, urged reform, but their reach extended only to a thin layer of wealthy landowners. Among ordinary farmers, folk belief carried real weight, including the conviction that metal dragged through the soil would taint it. Such ideas reflected a worldview in which land was understood through tradition and observation rather than chemistry, a science barely in its infancy. In that climate, a manufactured iron tool faced both practical doubts about cost and durability and a deeper cultural resistance to changing how the earth was worked.

John Deere made improvements in the plow design which resulted in this version sold in 1837.

Today’s Reflection

Charles Newbold’s plow proved to those early observers that it could cut a clean, deep furrow. The first resistance didn’t come from farmers who thought it wouldn’t work, but from those who distrusted the iron itself, fearing it might poison the soil. The truer and deeper verdict came later, in ordinary fields where the tool had to survive buried rocks, roots, and repeated strain.

The problem was built into the design. Newbold had cast the moldboard, share, and landside as a single piece of iron, and that seamlessness was its undoing. When one spot cracked against a buried rock, the whole body became scrap. There was no way to replace the broken part and keep the rest. The plow’s strength was never the issue. It failed because nothing in it could be mended on its own, and the inventors who eventually succeeded did so by making the parts replaceable.

There’s something worth noticing in a tool that’s strong everywhere and repairable nowhere. We tend to admire that same seamlessness in ourselves. We want a faith that holds its shape under strain and a character that doesn’t visibly crack. Underneath that desire, though, a person can grow brittle in the exact way Newbold’s plow was brittle, unable to take correction in one place without feeling like the whole self has been condemned.

God rarely takes a life apart all at once. More often He presses on a single spot. A motive we’ve justified for years. A habit of speech we stopped noticing a long time ago. When the correction comes, immaturity hears it as a sentence passed on everything. If this part of me is wrong, then surely all of me is ruined. A self with no seams has no way to lose one piece and keep going.

That is often why correction feels more dangerous than it really is. The Lord may be naming one habit, one fear, one unexamined assumption, but pride hears a much larger accusation. It turns a precise mercy into a total threat. Instead of receiving correction as the repair of one place, the heart begins defending the whole structure. The trouble is not that the correction is too severe, but that the self has become too fused together. Everything must be protected because everything feels connected to being right, being respected, being safe, or being seen as faithful.

Scripture assumes something steadier. It expects that a person can be taught in a particular place and grow wiser for it, instead of buckling under the instruction.

“Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.” Proverbs 9:9 (NIV)

This is one of the quiet marks of wisdom: it doesn’t need instruction to be painless in order to receive it as good. The wise person isn’t less aware of the sting. He simply doesn’t treat the sting as proof that the instruction is harmful. He can separate discomfort from danger. He can admit that something hurts without deciding it must be rejected. That is part of what keeps wisdom alive over time.

That kind of wisdom has little to do with having no weak point. It shows up in the willingness to be taught in the weak point you already carry, and to come out further along because of it. The wise stay useful over a long stretch of time precisely because they remain open to being adjusted. Correction adds to them rather than taking something away. That openness rests on something true about God’s character, and the letter to the Hebrews is careful to name it.

“They disciplined us for a little while as they thought best; but God disciplines us for our good, in order that we may share in his holiness. No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.” Hebrews 12:10-11 (NIV)

The Father’s aim in correcting us is holiness, not rejection. He touches a fear, or a place where we’ve quietly grown defensive, and He does it to make us more like His Son. The discomfort is real. It is also the evidence of His care rather than a sign of being cast off.

For a mature believer, the real test has little to do with whether correction comes. Correction comes eventually to everyone. What it exposes is whether we’ve slowly built a version of ourselves that can only survive untouched. When a rebuke from Scripture lands, or a hard conversation uncovers something we would rather keep hidden, the brittle instinct treats it as an attack on the whole person. There is room for a steadier response, one that lets God name the single place without bracing for the loss of everything else. A strength that can lose a piece and take the repair will keep working for years. Whether the faith we’ve built is that kind of strength, or the kind that has to be scrapped the first time it cracks, is something worth being honest with God about.

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Practical Application

Bring to mind the last piece of correction you brushed aside, whether it came from Scripture or from a criticism you decided was unfair. Name the single thing it was actually pointing at. One habit, or one assumption you've stopped questioning. Write it down plainly, in a sentence or two, and resist the urge to pile justifications around it. Then write what would change in your week if you let God repair that one place without treating it as proof that everything about you is wrong. Keep the note where you'll see it, and pay attention to the next moment that exact weakness surfaces.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are holy and unhurried in Your work, and You love us too well to leave us unchanged. We praise You for a discipline that aims at our holiness rather than our shame. Forgive us for the pride that hears Your correction as condemnation, and for the defensiveness that guards every part of us at once. Teach us to receive Your instruction as kindness. Soften the places where we have grown brittle, that we might lose a single fault without fearing the loss of everything. Make us teachable in the very weakness we would rather hide, and keep us useful in Your hands for years to come. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Maturity is often measured by how composed we appear, yet God measures it by whether we can be corrected without falling apart. A faith that has no visible cracks can still be the most fragile kind, because it has fused its whole identity to being right. When the Lord puts His finger on one fault, the brittle heart hears a verdict on the entire self and braces to defend everything. The teachable heart lets Him touch the single place. It can admit that something hurts without concluding that grace has gone. This is the freedom the gospel gives: our standing is secured in Christ, so we can afford to be examined and repaired. Holiness grows in people who let God reach the one thing today, and the next thing tomorrow, without ever fearing they will be thrown away.

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