THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Kays's avatar
Ron Kays
5h

Custer’s is a fascinating story about an interesting man. The spiritual application here is sobering.

For a deeper dive into Custer, the family man/husband, read Libby’s diary of their time on the frontier (“Boots and Saddles”).

Libby’s eloquent words add a depth and dimension to the caricature most of us have in mind because of the events at The Little Bighorn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
7h

Proverbs 16:18

“Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”

Have a great, blessed, and humble day, Jason!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture