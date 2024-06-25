This is the day the US 7th Cavalry under Brevet Major General George Armstrong Custer was wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Chiefs Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.

In today's lesson, we explore how the tragic events of the Battle of the Little Bighorn serve as a powerful reminder of the perils of pride and the importance of humility in our spiritual lives. What can we learn from Custer's fateful decision and how can we guard our hearts against the subtle snares of arrogance?

"When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom." - Proverbs 11:2 (NIV)

This Date in History

On June 25, 1876, the windswept prairies of the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory bore witness to one of the most significant battles in American history. The Battle of the Little Bighorn, often referred to as "Custer's Last Stand," marked a pivotal moment in the long-standing conflict between the United States government and the Native American tribes of the Great Plains.

The stage for this confrontation was set amidst the backdrop of the Black Hills Gold Rush and the U.S. government's efforts to confine Native American tribes to reservations. The discovery of gold in the Black Hills of South Dakota, a region sacred to the Lakota Sioux, triggered an influx of miners and settlers into the area, disregarding the Treaty of Fort Laramie of 1868, which had guaranteed the Black Hills to the Lakota.

Sitting Bull, a respected Hunkpapa Lakota holy man and chief, had long resisted the reservation system and advocated for the preservation of Native American lands and traditions. He believed in the importance of unity among the tribes and the need to protect their way of life from the encroaching settlers and the U.S. government's policies of assimilation.

Similarly, Crazy Horse, an Oglala Lakota war leader, emerged as a prominent figure in the resistance against the U.S. government. Known for his bravery and military prowess, Crazy Horse rallied warriors from various Lakota bands and allied tribes to defend their homeland and resist the confinement to reservations.

In defiance of the government's policies, Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, and their followers left their assigned reservations and congregated in the Little Bighorn region, determined to live according to their traditional ways and hunt the abundant buffalo herds that sustained their people.

The U.S. government, alarmed by the growing resistance and the refusal of the tribes to comply with the reservation system, ordered the Army to take action. The 7th Cavalry Regiment, led by the ambitious and experienced officer, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, was tasked with locating and forcing the "hostile" tribes back onto the reservations.

Custer, known for his bold tactics and his previous successes against Native American tribes, was eager to make a decisive strike against the Lakota and Cheyenne. However, his confidence and underestimation of his adversaries would prove to be his downfall.

As Custer's forces approached the Little Bighorn, they severely misjudged the size and strength of the Native American encampment. Unbeknownst to Custer, he faced a combined force of over 2,000 warriors from the Lakota, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, well-armed and fiercely determined to protect their families and way of life.

Splitting his regiment into three separate columns, Custer aimed to encircle and overwhelm the Native American encampment. However, the tribes, under the leadership of Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, quickly mobilized their warriors and launched a surprise attack on Custer's divided forces.

In a series of fierce and chaotic engagements, Custer's command was swiftly overwhelmed. The Native American warriors, renowned for their horsemanship and intimate knowledge of the terrain, unleashed a relentless onslaught. Outnumbered and outmaneuvered, Custer and his men made a valiant last stand on a small hill, later known as "Last Stand Hill," but their fate was sealed. By day's end, Custer and over 250 of his men lay dead on the battlefield.

The Battle of the Little Bighorn sent shockwaves throughout the nation, forcing a profound reassessment of U.S. military strategies and policies towards Native Americans. It marked a temporary victory for the Sioux and Cheyenne, asserting their military prowess and temporarily halting the westward expansion of American settlers.

However, the U.S. government's response was swift and severe. The battle galvanized public opinion, leading to increased military campaigns against the tribes. The Sioux and Cheyenne's hard-fought victory ultimately proved short-lived, as they faced the full force of the U.S. Army in the ensuing months and years.

The legacy of the Battle of the Little Bighorn endures to this day, forever etched in the annals of American history. It remains a powerful symbol of the clash of cultures, the struggle for survival, and the tragic consequences of westward expansion. The battle site, now preserved as the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, stands as a somber reminder of the sacrifices made on both sides and the complex historical forces that shaped the American West.

Historical Context

The Battle of the Little Bighorn was not an isolated event but rather a culmination of years of tension, broken treaties, and cultural clashes between the United States government and the Native American tribes of the Great Plains. The rapid westward expansion of the United States in the 19th century, fueled by the concept of Manifest Destiny, brought settlers, miners, and the U.S. Army into direct conflict with the indigenous peoples who had inhabited the lands for generations.

The discovery of gold in the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1874, a region sacred to the Lakota Sioux and guaranteed to them by the Treaty of Fort Laramie of 1868, ignited a rush of miners and prospectors into the area. The U.S. government, eager to secure the gold-rich lands and under pressure from mining interests, sought to renegotiate the treaty and acquire the Black Hills. However, the Lakota, led by chiefs like Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, refused to cede their sacred land and resisted the government's attempts to confine them to reservations.

The government's policy of assimilation, which aimed to "civilize" Native Americans by forcing them to adopt European-American culture, religion, and agricultural practices, further exacerbated tensions. Many tribes, including the Lakota and Cheyenne, rejected these efforts and sought to maintain their traditional way of life, which revolved around hunting buffalo and living in harmony with the natural world.

As conflicts intensified, the U.S. Army was tasked with enforcing the government's policies and protecting settlers. However, the Army's tactics often involved aggressive campaigns against Native American tribes, leading to a series of battles and skirmishes throughout the Great Plains.

The Battle of the Little Bighorn occurred in this context of cultural conflict, broken treaties, and the struggle for control over land and resources. It represented a significant victory for the Native American tribes, who demonstrated their military prowess and their determination to resist the encroachment on their lands and way of life. However, it also marked a turning point, as the U.S. government intensified its efforts to subdue the tribes and assert its control over the region in the aftermath of the battle.

The events surrounding the Battle of the Little Bighorn highlight the complex and often tragic history of the American West, where the aspirations of a rapidly expanding nation collided with the rights and traditions of indigenous peoples. It remains a poignant reminder of the human cost of westward expansion and the ongoing struggle for cultural understanding and reconciliation.

Did You Know? The Battle of the Little Bighorn is also known as the "Greasy Grass Fight" or the “Battle of Greasy Grass” among the Lakota, who refer to the battle by the name of the nearby river, "Greasy Grass River," which is the Lakota name for the Little Bighorn River.

Today’s Reflection

Picture a battlefield strewn with the remnants of a once-proud army, their leader's hubris and disdain for his enemy etched in the blood-soaked soil. In the Battle of the Little Bighorn, Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer's overconfidence and underestimation of the Lakota and Cheyenne warriors led to a devastating defeat, forever immortalized as "Custer's Last Stand." This historical event serves as a potent metaphor for the spiritual perils of pride and the wisdom found in humility.

The Bible is unequivocal in its warning against pride, as exemplified in Proverbs 11:2 (NIV): "When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom." Custer's pride blinded him to the strength and tactical prowess of his adversaries, leading to a catastrophic miscalculation. Similarly, when we allow pride to take root in our hearts, we become vulnerable to spiritual warfare and the wiles of the enemy.

Pride can manifest in subtle ways, often masquerading as self-assurance or a sense of superiority. We may find ourselves looking down on others, dismissing their struggles, or belittling their faith. In doing so, we fail to recognize that we are all equal in the eyes of God, each of us deeply in need of His grace and mercy. As the apostle Paul reminds us in Romans 12:3 (NIV), "Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you."

The antidote to pride is humility – a posture of the heart that acknowledges our limitations and dependence on God. When we approach life with humility, we open ourselves to the wisdom and guidance of the Holy Spirit. We become teachable, receptive to correction, and eager to learn from others. As James 4:10 (NIV) exhorts, "Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up."

Humility also allows us to see others through the lens of compassion and grace. Instead of judging or condemning, we extend empathy and understanding, recognizing that we all face battles and temptations. By valuing others above ourselves, as instructed in Philippians 2:3 (NIV), we reflect the heart of Christ and become agents of reconciliation in a divided world.

In our own spiritual battles, we must guard against the trap of underestimating the power of sin and the strategies of the enemy. Like Custer, we may be tempted to rely on our own strength and resources, neglecting the vital importance of prayer, scripture, and the support of fellow believers. Yet, as Ephesians 6:12 (NIV) reminds us, "our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms." To emerge victorious, we must clothe ourselves in the full armor of God, humbling ourselves before Him and relying on His strength.

As we reflect on the tragic lessons of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, let us examine our hearts for traces of pride and arrogance. May we cultivate a spirit of humility, seeking wisdom from above and valuing others as Christ does. In doing so, we will be better equipped to face the challenges and temptations that lie ahead, secure in the knowledge that God's grace is sufficient for every battle we encounter.

Practical Application

Take a moment to prayerfully examine your heart for any areas where pride may have taken root. Ask the Holy Spirit to reveal any attitudes or actions that reflect a sense of superiority or self-reliance. Confess these to God and ask for His forgiveness and help in cultivating a spirit of humility. Make a conscious effort to value and serve others, seeking opportunities to extend grace and compassion, even to those who may be difficult to love. Remember that true strength and wisdom come from submitting to God and relying on His power in the face of challenges and temptations.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we come before You today with humble hearts, recognizing our own limitations and our desperate need for Your grace. Forgive us for the times we have allowed pride to blind us to the truth of who we are in light of Your holiness. Help us to cultivate a spirit of humility, seeking wisdom from above and valuing others as You do. May we always remember that our strength and victory come from You alone, and may we rely on Your power in every battle we face. In Jesus' name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The Battle of the Little Bighorn stands as a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences of pride and the vital importance of humility in our spiritual lives. As we navigate the challenges and temptations of this world, may we always seek wisdom from above, relying on God's strength and grace to guide us through every battle. By cultivating a posture of humility and valuing others as Christ does, we can become effective ambassadors of His love and truth, shining His light in a world that desperately needs it.

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, liking this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll explore a legendary tale that echoes with the haunting consequences of broken promises and the enduring power of a simple vow.