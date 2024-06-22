THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
Jun 22Edited

Very interesting history. I was living in Europe and Africa in ‘69, so was completely ignorant of this occurrence. I had no idea it was so bad! Your reflection was perfect and meaningful as well. Our environment is an extension of “my body is a temple”. My dad had an appropriate, albeit somewhat crass saying, “you don’t poop where you lay” (sorry!). He always told me to leave a place better than you found it, and I think we’ve neglected to do that in most cases!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
Jun 24

This was the day of my brother's first birthday. We lived in Pittsburgh at the time, and I still remember this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture