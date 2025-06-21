THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
1h

Another great analogy from history. 🕰️ ⚓ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

From 🔔⚙️🔧💦 the inside out.....

....grace and peace to you Amigo, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture