This is the day Queen Victoria ascended the British throne in 1837.

In today's lesson, we'll explore the remarkable story of Queen Victoria's ascension to the British throne and how her reign served as an example of the biblical principle of humility and servant leadership. Discover how God can use anyone, anywhere, to accomplish His purposes and demonstrate His truths, even when they may be unaware of their role in His greater plan.

"For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted." - Matthew 23:12 (NIV)

This Date in History

On this date in 1837, the 18-year-old Princess Alexandrina Victoria awakened to momentous news at Kensington Palace: her uncle, King William IV, had passed away during the night. Victoria was now Queen of the United Kingdom.

Born on May 24, 1819, to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn, and Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Victoria was fifth in the line of succession at birth. A series of unexpected deaths thrust her to the precipice of rulership. Her father passed away when she was an infant, followed by the deaths of her grandfather, King George III, in 1820, and her uncles, Frederick, Duke of York, in 1827, and George IV in 1830. When William IV died without surviving legitimate children, Victoria became queen.

Victoria's early life was marked by the "Kensington System," a strict and elaborate set of rules devised by her mother and her mother's rumored lover, Sir John Conroy, to render the young princess dependent on their influence. She was restricted from meeting people whom her mother and Conroy deemed undesirable, was rarely allowed to be apart from her mother and was forbidden from sleeping in a room without her mother until she became queen. This isolated upbringing nonetheless included a robust education, with Victoria learning to speak both English and German fluently.

As queen, one of Victoria's first acts was to dismiss Conroy from her household, a dramatic assertion of independence. She relied heavily on the counsel of the Prime Minister at the time, Lord Melbourne, and grew especially close to him. Victoria's coronation took place on June 28, 1838, in Westminster Abbey, a grand ceremony attended by political elites from across Europe.

In the early years of her reign, Victoria navigated the Bedchamber Crisis and the Ladies of the Bedchamber dispute, which involved balancing her personal preferences in courtly appointments with the need to maintain political neutrality. She married her first cousin, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, in 1840, a union of deep affection that produced nine children but was sadly cut short by Albert's untimely death in 1861.

Queen Victoria's reign, known as the Victorian era, was a period of immense industrial, political, scientific, and military progress for the United Kingdom. It saw the expansion of the British Empire to its greatest extent, covering a quarter of the Earth's land area. Victoria became a symbol of Britain's imperial power, with her likeness and name adorning everything from household goods to faraway colonies like Victoria, Australia.

Victoria celebrated both her Golden and Diamond Jubilees, marking 50 and 60 years on the throne respectively. By the end of her reign, the British monarchy's political power had diminished into a largely symbolic role, with its primary function being to provide stability and continuity to the nation.

Queen Victoria passed away on January 22, 1901, at the age of 81, ending the Victorian era and marking the end of an extraordinary reign that shaped modern Britain and the world. She was succeeded by her eldest son, King Edward VII. Her legacy endures as one of Britain's longest-reigning and most influential monarchs, a queen who presided over a transformative era in history.

Historical Context

The Victorian era, named after Queen Victoria, was a time of unprecedented change and progress in British history. The Industrial Revolution was in full swing, transforming Britain from a largely agrarian society into an industrial powerhouse. Innovations like the steam engine, the spinning jenny, and the power loom revolutionized manufacturing, leading to the rise of factories and the growth of cities.

Politically, the Victorian era saw the gradual shift towards a more democratic society. The Reform Acts of 1832, 1867, and 1884 extended voting rights to a larger portion of the male population, though universal suffrage was still decades away. The rise of the middle class and the increasing literacy rate led to a more informed and engaged citizenry.

The British Empire reached its zenith during Victoria's reign, with colonies and territories spanning the globe. This expansion was fueled by advances in transportation and communication, such as the steamship and the telegraph, which made it easier to administer far-flung possessions. However, imperial expansion also led to conflicts and controversies, such as the Opium Wars with China and the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

In the realm of science and technology, the Victorian era was a time of groundbreaking discoveries and inventions. The development of anesthesia and antiseptics made surgery safer and more effective. The invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell in 1876 and the light bulb by Thomas Edison in 1879 laid the foundations for modern communication and electricity.

Victorian society was marked by strict social norms and a rigid class structure. The upper and middle classes enjoyed a life of relative comfort and leisure, while the working class often faced poverty, long working hours, and poor living conditions. Social reformers like Charles Dickens and Elizabeth Fry worked to bring attention to these issues and advocate for change.

Despite the social inequalities, the Victorian era also saw a flourishing of the arts and literature. Writers like Charles Dickens, the Brontë sisters, and Alfred, Lord Tennyson produced works that are still widely read and admired today. The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, a group of artists founded in 1848, sought to revitalize art by returning to the detailed, realistic style of Italian art before Raphael.

Queen Victoria's ascension to the throne in 1837 came at a time of great change and progress in Britain, and her long reign both shaped and was shaped by the era that bore her name.

Did You Know? Queen Victoria survived at least seven assassination attempts during her reign, making her the most frequently targeted monarch in British history.

Today’s Reflection

The reign of Queen Victoria, who ascended to the British throne in 1837 at the age of 18, offers a fascinating glimpse into how God can use individuals to demonstrate biblical truths, even when they may be unaware of their role in His greater plan. Victoria's story showcases the principle of humility and the surrender of power, as expressed in Matthew 23:12: "For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted."

Throughout her 63-year reign, Victoria worked diligently to fulfill her duties and responsibilities as queen, striving to lead the British Empire through a period of immense change and progress. Yet, even as she dedicated herself to her role, Victoria simultaneously oversaw a gradual reduction in the monarchy's political power, paving the way for increased democratic representation and the empowerment of her subjects.

This paradoxical approach to leadership, in which Victoria effectively worked to diminish her own authority, mirrors the biblical principle of servant leadership exemplified by Jesus Christ. As believers, we are called to follow Christ's example, "who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant" (Philippians 2:6-7).

While we cannot claim that Victoria's actions were directly motivated by her faith, her story nonetheless serves as a powerful illustration of how God can use individuals, regardless of their intentions or beliefs, to demonstrate His truths and advance His purposes. This understanding should inspire us to recognize God's sovereignty and the potential for His work to be manifest in unexpected ways and through unlikely vessels.

As we consider Victoria's legacy, we are reminded that true greatness in God's eyes is not measured by the accumulation of power or personal acclaim, but rather by the willingness to humble oneself and prioritize the needs of others. In our own lives, we can seek to emulate this principle by surrendering our own desires and ambitions to God's will and by using our influence and resources to serve and empower those around us.

May Victoria's story encourage us to trust in God's ability to work through any circumstance or individual to accomplish His purposes and to reveal His truths. As we navigate the complexities and challenges of our own lives, let us embrace the call to humility and servant leadership, knowing that "God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble" (James 4:6).

Practical Application

Take a moment to reflect on your own spheres of influence, whether at work, in your family, or in your community. Consider one specific way you can demonstrate humility and servant leadership this week. Perhaps it's by actively listening to and prioritizing the needs of a colleague, family member, or neighbor. Or maybe it's by using your resources or talents to empower and support someone else's growth or success. Commit to taking this step and trust that God can use your actions, no matter how small, to reveal His truth and love to those around you.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, We thank You for the example of Queen Victoria and the lessons we can learn from her life and leadership. Help us to embrace the call to humility and servant leadership in our own lives, even when it may require surrendering our own power or ambitions. Give us the wisdom and courage to prioritize the needs of others and to trust in Your ability to work through us for Your purposes. May our lives be a testament to Your truth and love, and may we always seek to glorify You in all that we do. In Jesus' name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Queen Victoria's reign serves as a powerful reminder that God can use anyone, anywhere, to demonstrate His truth and advance His purposes. Through her story, we see the biblical principles of humility and servant leadership exemplified in unexpected ways, challenging us to reexamine our own lives and priorities. As we seek to follow Christ's example and embrace these values in our own spheres of influence, we can trust that God will work through us to reveal His love and truth to the world around us.

