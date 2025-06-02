THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Knock's avatar
Al Knock
Jun 2

Thank you. We’ve been traveling and sat down to a home cooked meal, with you as our guest. I’m told, Velveta isn’t good for you but it makes the finest grilled cheese. After traveling I’ve found most food on the road aren’t that appetizing. I pray we demand good food spiritually and physically.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
Jun 2Edited

I seldom fail to smile at the fascinating lost scraps of history you uncover, Jason. Good stuff!

Convenience, expediency, pragmatism, compromise... these all need to make their way back into our spiritual lexicon, IMHO. And on that theme, I was recently stunned to read Adam Clarke's commentary on 1st Kings 18:21, in which Elijah famously says, "...How long will you go limping between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal, then follow him..."

Clarke writes, regarding the great broad-road mass of religious Israelites standing before Elijah:

"...they dreaded Jehovah, and therefore could not totally abandon Him; [but] they feared the king and queen [Ahab & Jezebel], and therefore thought they must [also] embrace the [pagan-apostate] religion of the state... their fear of man persuaded them to do the latter, but in neither were they heartily engaged."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture