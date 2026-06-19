This is the day a daughter's tribute to her father led Spokane, Washington, to hold the first citywide celebration of what became the modern Father's Day in 1910.

In today's lesson, we will trace how a single daughter's memory of her father grew into the first Father's Day in 1910. What did she see inside that home that the rest of the country had overlooked? And why does Scripture give fatherhood the weight of a calling that carries across generations? We will consider the quiet, costly work that holds a household together.

Sonora Smart Dodd, the creator of Father’s Day.

"For I have chosen him, so that he will direct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing what is right and just, so that the Lord will bring about for Abraham what he has promised him." Genesis 18:19 (NIV)

This Date in History

Sonora Smart Dodd was supposed to be listening to a sermon about mothers. The minister at Central Methodist Church in Spokane was praising their sacrifices, the quiet labor they gave to their children, and the love that held a home together. But as Dodd sat there in 1909, her thoughts kept moving away from the mothers being honored and toward the father who had raised her.

William Jackson Smart had served in the Union Army during the Civil War. After the war he moved his family west and eventually settled on a dry-land farm between Wilbur and Creston, not far from Spokane. When his wife, Ellen, died in childbirth in 1898, Smart was left with six children, including Sonora and five younger sons. He kept the family together at a time when many widowers might have sent children to relatives, running the farm and managing a household that should have had two parents in it. Sonora was the only daughter, and she helped her father raise her younger brothers, which gave her a close view of what he carried.

That memory turned into a question. If the country was beginning to set aside a day for mothers, Dodd reasoned, fathers deserved the same recognition. The Mother’s Day movement was young at the time. Anna Jarvis had organized early observances in 1908, and the idea was spreading through churches, civic groups, and public officials. Dodd approached her pastor and, by one account, asked whether it would be fair to give fathers a place in the sun.

She did not stop at the suggestion. Dodd drafted a petition and found support from leaders at the local YMCA, including Mark H. Wheeler and George A. Forbes, who helped take the proposal to the Spokane Ministerial Alliance. She wanted the first celebration held on June 5, her father’s birthday. The ministers approved the idea but told her they needed more time to prepare their sermons, so the date moved to the third Sunday of the month.

On June 19, 1910, churches across Spokane preached on fatherhood. Congregations wore roses to honor fathers, red for the living and white in memory of those who had died. Children handed their fathers small gifts. Local businesses placed Father’s Day advertisements in the newspaper. Dodd spent part of the day carrying presents to fathers who were too sick or old to leave home. The observance was local, organized first around churches and civic leaders, but it drew enough attention that wire services carried the story beyond Washington State.

Recognition came slowly after that. The idea spread through newspaper stories and letters, and Dodd later remembered that the news traveled across the country in a spirit that was sometimes earnest and sometimes amused. By the 1920s, Father’s Day was being observed in scattered cities, but it lacked official standing. Woodrow Wilson acknowledged the day in 1916. Calvin Coolidge encouraged states to observe it in 1924, though he stopped short of issuing a national proclamation. For years the holiday sat in an uncertain position, praised in principle and ignored in law.

Part of the delay came from how the country received the idea. Mother’s Day fit easily into the sentimental culture of the early century, and it became a national observance in 1914 under Wilson. Father’s Day met more resistance. Some critics objected to multiplying holidays for individual family members. Others suspected the whole thing was a scheme to sell neckties, tobacco, greeting cards, and menswear. Retailers did work to make the day commercially useful, which deepened the suspicion that it was less sincere than the tribute Dodd had first imagined.

The campaign outlasted its critics. In 1938, the International Father’s Day Association listed official congressional recognition as its chief goal, with Dodd still serving as honorary president. Lyndon Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation recognizing Father’s Day in 1966, designating the third Sunday in June for that year and asking Americans to give public and private expression to their gratitude for their fathers. Permanent national standing came on April 24, 1972, when Richard Nixon signed Public Law 92-278, establishing the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Dodd, by then ninety years old, lived to see the holiday she had started in a Spokane church written into federal law. She died in 1978.

The gap between the two holidays stayed part of the record. America observed a national Mother’s Day for nearly six decades before Father’s Day reached the same legal footing. What began as one daughter’s effort to honor a Civil War veteran who had raised six children on his own had taken sixty-two years to move from a Spokane sermon into the United States Code.

Sonora Smart Dodd (second from right) visits with Boy Scouts and a Civil War veteran in Spokane, Wash., in this undated photograph.

Historical Context

The Progressive Era reshaped American public life in the years around 1910, as reformers pressed for new institutions to address the strains of industrialization and rapid urban growth. Civic organizations carried much of this work. Groups like the YMCA and local ministerial alliances coordinated charity work and moral campaigns in cities such as Spokane, which had grown quickly on mining and railroads. Mass-circulation newspapers and national wire services let a local idea travel across the country within days. The same period saw the women’s suffrage movement gaining strength and Anna Jarvis’s Mother’s Day campaign spreading outward from Philadelphia, establishing a model for how a privately initiated commemoration could become a recognized national observance.

Early twentieth-century American culture drew firm distinctions between the roles of mothers and fathers. Mothers were associated with the home and the emotional life of children, which made public sentiment toward maternal tribute easy to organize. Fathers were cast mainly as providers and disciplinarians, and public expressions of affection toward them often carried a note of humor. Protestant churches held substantial influence over civic morality, and the sermon remained a primary means of shaping community values. A growing consumer economy was also learning to attach commerce to sentiment, and retailers experimented with greeting cards and seasonal merchandise tied to family occasions, a practice that would later shape how Americans understood and criticized such observances.

The gravestone of Sonora Smart Dodd. She is buried at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane, Washington.

Today’s Reflection

When Sonora Smart Dodd asked Spokane to honor fathers it wasn’t because her father was an especially charming or publicly admired person. She asked because William Jackson Smart did something that many fathers didn’t do. He stayed when staying was costly. After his wife died in childbirth in 1898, he kept his six children together on their dry-land farm near Spokane, worked the land, carried the household, and gave his children more than provision: the steadying presence of a father who did not disappear.

None of his actions likely made the newspapers at the time. What made history was the memory it left in his daughter. The first Father’s Day in 1910 grew out of it. It’s easy to read the campaign that followed as simple gratitude, and it was partly that. Underneath it, though, was something Sonora had seen from inside the home, which is how much weight one faithful man had carried, and how much rested on him.

Scripture doesn’t treat fatherhood as an optional accessory to family life. It treats fatherhood as a weight-bearing calling through which God means protection, instruction, discipline, and blessing to pass from one generation to the next. A man may receive that calling through birth, adoption, marriage, or spiritual responsibility, but he does not get to make it small.

When God speaks of Abraham, He points to the household Abraham will lead. He does not commend Abraham’s success or his stature. He commends what Abraham will hand down.

“For I have chosen him, so that he will direct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing what is right and just, so that the Lord will bring about for Abraham what he has promised him.” Genesis 18:19 (NIV)

Notice where the verse places the promise: inside the life of a household. God ties the promise He made to Abraham to the way Abraham will direct his household afterward. The blessing moves through the home. Fatherhood here is one of the ordinary channels God chose to use, a place where faithfulness gets handed to people who will hand it down again. Daily work, mostly unseen, the same kind Smart was doing where no one was watching.

Centuries later, the Old Testament closes with the same burden, its last word before a long prophetic silence. God promises to turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers (Malachi 4:6 (NIV)). That promise reaches past private sentiment into generational repair. When a father’s heart turns toward his children, something in the covenant life of a people begins to heal. The home is not incidental to that healing. The turning of fathers is part of the mercy of God.

The condition of fathers never stays private. When a father becomes absent or passive, the home feels it first, and what the home absorbs, children carry outward into the communities they will one day shape. Faithful fathers build moral gravity into a household, and they do not have to be flawless to do it. Their children learn whether strength protects or intimidates, and whether God’s commands hold weight when no crowd is watching. A father’s choices teach before his speeches do.

A man cannot outsource the spiritual weight of his household and still call himself faithful. He may need help and restoration, and he may carry wounds from his own father, but he may not call passivity humility or absence peace. Scripture guards this against harshness rather than feeding it. Fathers are warned in Ephesians 6:4 (NIV) against provoking their children and charged to raise them in the instruction of the Lord. The home has no use for a tyrant or a ghost. It needs a father who answers to God.

Fathers, your children are not asking you to be flawless. They need you to be awake. They need you to pray when it feels awkward, repent when you have sinned, speak truth when silence would be easier, and stay present when retreat would be simpler. None of this diminishes mothers. Scripture gives them profound honor. But honoring mothers has never required flattening fathers into interchangeable helpers, and when a culture loses the nerve to say fathers matter in their own right, children pay for it first.

Sonora Dodd spent decades pressing for a national Father’s Day, and she lived just long enough to see it signed into federal law in 1972. The thing she was honoring had been settled long before that, on a farm where a man decided the people in his care were worth the cost of staying. She was not asking a country to flatter its men. She was asking it to notice what holds when a father stays, and what begins to collapse when he does not.

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Practical Application

Set aside time to remember the unseen faithfulness of the father or father-figure who shaped you, and write down the specific, ordinary acts that went unremarked at the time: the showing up, the provision, the quiet correction, the staying. Hold that list beside Genesis 18:19 and consider how much of what you carry was handed to you through one person's steadiness. If you are a father yourself, turn the same gaze inward and name the duties you have let drift into the category of optional. Then write down one concrete way to honor that inheritance or carry it forward in your own life this week, plainly enough that it becomes a commitment instead of a sentiment.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we praise You as the giver of every good gift and the One from whom all fatherhood takes its name. We thank You for faithful fathers, for the men who stay, provide, and point their children toward You, and we recognize how much our families and our nation rest upon their strength. We confess that we have too often overlooked this calling or let it grow weak among us. Forgive us, and renew the fathers in our homes. Make them strong men of God and men of faith, steady in the daily work no one sees, and ready to lead and guide their families in Your truth. Restore Your order to our households, and turn the hearts of fathers and children toward one another, that Your blessing might pass from one generation to the next. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Fatherhood is not a sentiment the world can afford to mock without consequence. It is a calling God built into the structure of His covenant, a channel through which faithfulness, instruction, and blessing move from one generation into the next. The most decisive work a father does is rarely seen. It happens in the repeated, unremarkable choice to stay present, to keep a promise no one witnessed, to teach the same truth again when going silent would be easier. A father's choices teach before his words do, and his children learn from his steadiness whether God's commands carry weight when no crowd is watching. The home is not incidental to the purposes of God. It is one of the ordinary places where His mercy takes root, and the turning of a father's heart is part of that mercy.

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Author’s Notes

Over on This Is Jason yesterday I wrote about something you've probably already seen in the news: two crowds, one weekend. Japan cleaned the stadium. The “Christian nation” burned the buses. What that says about us turned out to be harder to shake than I expected when I started writing.

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When Outsiders Put Our Faith to Shame

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