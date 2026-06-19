THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

My dad was a good man plagued by alcoholism. He and mom had 14 children, I was their 5th. He was always active in my life as I was growing up. He truly loved his children and did his best, despite his alcohol problems.

I remember his sister, Aunt Margie, telling me how excited he was every time mom was pregnant! He would call and tell her as if it was his first.

Alcoholism finally took him from us at the tender age of 59. Mom told me while crying at his funeral that he was a real stinker but he was her stinker and she loved him! I did too and I truly loved and miss him.

I wrote an essay about him years ago. It’s here on SubStack at the link below if you’re interested.

https://substack.com/@andrewdevlin/note/p-147861117?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3m

Culturally, it could not be clearer how the absence of the father in modern families has affected the dire place where we are today. Biblical truth is always true, across all generations, and we always reap what we sow.

I didn't realize that it wasn't till April of 1972 that Father's Day actually became an official holiday, and I was almost 17.

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