THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
10h

Thank you Jason. What an important reminder that God made us each uniquely, as individuals, with unique planned roles and skills. His gift of individuality is a call to nott conform, as is stated so clearly in Romans 12:2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
9h

Jason, as always, you did a bang up job on this one!

Have you ever looked into Elizabeth Jennings Graham? She, along with a future President, was responsible for the beginning of the end to segregation in the Northeast after an incident in New York.

Have a great and blessed day!

https://commonplacefacts.com/2024/12/21/elizabeth-jennings-graham-civil-rights/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture