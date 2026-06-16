This is the day the provincial government of Holland banned the public wearing of orange in 1784.

In today's lesson, we will travel to 1784, when the rulers of Holland made it a crime to wear a single color in public. What happens to a heart when fear teaches it to read ordinary things as accusations? And when a gift of God gets claimed by a cause, has it really changed hands, or only changed in our eyes? We will look at what Scripture says about receiving creation, and about who its colors finally belong to.

"For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving." 1 Timothy 4:4 (NIV)

This Date in History

Pinning a strip of orange to a coat had become more than a gesture. In the streets and markets of Holland, it marked a person as loyal to the House of Orange and to the sitting stadtholder, William V, the hereditary provincial officer whose power included military command and executive authority. That loyalty now ran against the men holding power. After a season of Orangist unrest across the province, the provincial government of Holland answered on June 16, 1784. It banned the public display of orange as a political sign.

The color carried more than two centuries of meaning. It traced back to William of Orange, also called William the Silent, who led the sixteenth-century revolt that broke Spanish control and gave the Dutch Republic much of its founding story. His descendants held the office of stadtholder alongside the city governments and merchant regents who guarded their own power. The arrangement had always balanced family prestige against local control, but by William V’s day the balance had become a quarrel. Orange ribbons and cockades marked a person as a supporter of that family and of the office that carried its name.

By 1784, William V was a weakened figure. The republic had stumbled through the Fourth Anglo-Dutch War, fought from 1780 to 1784 against Great Britain while the American Revolution raged across the Atlantic. The war went badly. British squadrons battered Dutch trade, blockaded the coast, and seized colonies and trading posts in India and the Caribbean. The losses exposed how far the republic’s old naval power had decayed, and much of the public blamed the stadtholder, whose family had long claimed leadership of the army and navy.

Out of that failure rose the Patriots. They were citizens, lawyers, writers, and reform-minded regents who wanted to curb the stadtholder and open government beyond the narrow circle of city rulers and entrenched officeholders. On the night of September 25 to 26, 1781, the nobleman Joan Derk van der Capellen tot den Pol helped ignite the movement with the anonymous pamphlet To the People of the Netherlands. It attacked the stadtholder system, accused the country’s leaders of betraying the people, and urged ordinary Dutchmen to arm and organize. Many Patriots admired the American cause and lent it money and encouragement. Through the early 1780s they gained seats and weight in the States of Holland, the assembly that governed the republic’s wealthiest province.

That assembly turned the quarrel toward symbols. Wearing orange had become a way for stadtholder supporters, many of them ordinary working people, to display allegiance in public squares and at militia gatherings. In Rotterdam, that provocation had already turned violent around figures such as Kaat Mossel, a fishmonger who became one of the city’s best-known Orangist agitators. During the night of April 3 to 4, 1784, shots were fired into an Orangist crowd, leaving several people dead. The order of June 16 did not have to list every ribbon and cockade to make its meaning clear. It forbade outward signs and slogans of unrest, and orange was the sign everyone understood. The order stripped Orangists of an easy, visible badge.

The measure reached into daily life. In some towns, suspicion of orange ran beyond clothing and ribbons. Later accounts described orange carrots as provocative if the roots were displayed too openly, and market sellers learned to keep the green tops over them. Whether the story belonged to every town or only to the more anxious places, it caught the character of the moment. Color itself had become evidence, and a scrap of cloth could mark a person as a friend or an enemy of the men in charge.

For William V, the ban was one more sign of how little he controlled the province at the heart of Dutch wealth and politics. His position rested on tradition and his family’s name, yet Holland now legislated against the color that carried that name. He still had supporters in the streets while his power shrank in the chambers where decisions were made. In the months that followed, the States of Holland pressed against other parts of his authority, including old claims of command and patronage.

The conflict widened after 1784. Feeling unsafe in the Patriot-leaning Hague, William V left the city in 1785 and withdrew toward the east of the country. Patriots seized control of more town governments and formed armed volunteer corps. In 1787 his wife, Wilhelmina of Prussia, set out for The Hague to rally support and was stopped by Patriot militiamen near Goejanverwellesluis. The detention was brief, but the insult was large. She appealed to her brother, King Frederick William II of Prussia, who sent an army that autumn. Prussian troops broke the Patriot forces and restored William V, sending many Patriots into exile in France.

The respite did not hold. In January 1795, French revolutionary armies crossed into the frozen republic, and exiled Patriots returned with them. William V fled to England, and the old stadtholder system gave way to the Batavian Republic. The color his enemies had outlawed in 1784 outlived both their revolt and his office. In the next century, under a Dutch monarchy drawn from his own house, orange lost its illegality and grew into the accepted color of the nation.

William the Silent

Historical Context

The 1780s belonged to an Atlantic age of revolution. The United States had just won independence, confirmed by the Treaty of Paris in 1783, and Enlightenment arguments about popular sovereignty and the limits of inherited power circulated through Europe in books and translated tracts. The Dutch Republic, once the commercial and naval giant of the seventeenth century, had slipped into the second rank behind Britain and France, and great-power rivalry now reached into its internal quarrels. France encouraged the reformers who challenged the stadtholder, while Britain and Prussia favored the House of Orange. A contest over how the Republic should be governed had become entangled with the ambitions of the monarchies around it.

Politics in the Republic was conducted in public to an unusual degree. The country supported one of Europe’s freest presses, and pamphlets and periodicals carried the dispute into ordinary households. For people who could not vote, allegiance was expressed through visible signs, and color functioned as a language anyone could read. Orange had long tied the House of Orange to the Reformed Church and to the common people, who formed its most fervent base, while many educated and propertied citizens leaned toward the Patriots. The color thus carried religious as well as dynastic loyalty, and its display had become the everyday currency of allegiance for Dutchmen who had no other voice in government.

Vendors resorted to leaving the green tops on carrots to avoid making the wrong political statement.

Today’s Reflection

In 1784, the men who governed Holland decided a color had become too dangerous to wear. Orange had carried the name of the ruling house for two centuries, and in a season of political fear it stopped working like a color and started working like a verdict. A ribbon on a coat could mark you as a friend or an enemy of the people in charge, and the safest thing was often to wear no sign at all.

Suspicion didn’t stay on what people wore. In a few towns it reportedly reached the vegetable stalls, where an orange carrot might look like a provocation if a seller left the green top off. Whether or not that happened everywhere, it captures something true about the moment. A carrot is about as ordinary as creation gets, and even that had become evidence.

Something quiet had happened underneath the politics. Fear had changed the way people saw. The color was the same one God had been making since before there were Dutchmen to argue about it, and the carrot was still just a carrot. Creation hadn’t shifted at all. People had simply learned to look at good and ordinary things and read accusation into them.

Paul once handed Timothy a sentence that cuts straight across that way of seeing. He was writing to a church being told that holiness meant forbidding good gifts, certain foods and marriage among them, and he answered the impulse without hesitation.

“For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving.” 1 Timothy 4:4 (NIV)

He pointed them toward thanksgiving rather than suspicion. He wasn’t claiming that every use of a created thing is holy, or that misuse doesn’t matter. The point he pressed was simpler: the gift itself still comes from God. The line he draws runs between things that can be received as God’s good gifts and the fear that can no longer receive anything that way. Misuse is real, and almost everything good has been misused at some point. The gift still keeps its origin, though. And one of the first things fear quietly steals is the ability to receive ordinary gifts with gratitude.

Scripture is honest about the opposite danger too. Paul tells the Romans that people traded the truth of God for a lie and came to worship created things in the Creator’s place (Romans 1:25 (NIV)). The heart is always drifting toward that counterfeit, treating some good gift as if it were the giver. Even so, the cure for misplaced worship has never been contempt for the thing that got worshiped. The gift was good before anyone bent it toward the wrong end, and an orange ribbon was innocent of the fear that got pinned to it.

This lands close to home in a month when the rainbow hangs everywhere as a banner. For a Christian, that arc was never only weather. God set it in the clouds as the sign of His promise after the flood, a pledge that His mercy would hold (Genesis 9:13 (NIV)). So when the same sign gets reassigned to a movement whose vision of human life Christian teaching cannot affirm, many believers feel more than discomfort. They feel sadness and even anger, a sense that something holy has been handled carelessly. Something God gave as a sign of mercy has been made to carry a message they cannot receive as true.

That reaction makes sense, but it cannot be allowed to become surrender. An orange ribbon in Holland really did say something. So does a rainbow banner today. Christians do not have to pretend public meanings are imaginary. But a borrowed symbol is not the same thing as a transferred title deed. The mistake would be to assume the rainbow now belongs to the culture, as though God had misplaced His own sign.

He hasn’t. A symbol can be claimed for a season without changing hands at the deepest level. It still belongs first to the One who made it, and it can still be seen with worship instead of only with suspicion.

The big symbols aren’t the only thing this touches. The same pressure shows up in smaller places every day. We are trained to read loaded meaning into ordinary things, the color of a hat or the flag on a porch, until almost nothing feels neutral anymore. Some of those signals do carry weight, and pretending they don’t is its own kind of blindness. The harder discipline is noticing when fear has started doing all the reading for us, so that we brace against the world instead of actually looking at it.

The officials in Holland weren’t fools. They were frightened, and frightened people legislate against colors. It is easy to file their story away as something distant and faintly absurd, until you catch your own eyes doing the same work, sorting creation into threats before you’ve had a chance to think. The slower task in front of us is to keep receiving what God has made as good, even the gifts other people have tried to claim, and to trust that nothing He made has slipped out of His hands because someone misused it.

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Practical Application

Pick one ordinary thing you have quietly started reading as a signal rather than receiving first as a created gift—a color, a flag, a brand, a style of clothing, a kind of music, or a place your eye now sorts onto a side before wisdom has had time to speak. Look at it long enough to separate the created thing itself from the meaning fear has attached to it. This is not an invitation to ignore moral meaning, excuse sinful uses, or pretend symbols do not communicate. A song may carry corrupt lyrics, a flag may represent a false vision, and a symbol may be used defiantly. But beneath every misuse are materials, colors, sounds, bodies, minds, and capacities that came first from God. The goal is not to baptize every cultural use of created things, but to remember that misuse is not ownership, and that Christians should discern from gratitude rather than react from fear. Name what can rightly be received with thanks, and notice where suspicion has become faster than gratitude.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we praise You as the Maker of all that is good, the One who filled the world with color and beauty and called it very good. We confess that our eyes have grown anxious. We have looked at the gifts of Your hand and too quickly read suspicion into them, treating what You made as evidence against our neighbors before wisdom, charity, and discernment have had their proper place. Forgive us for letting fear teach us how to see. Restore in us the capacity for gratitude, that we would receive what can rightly be received as Your gift without excusing what sin has distorted. Guard us from the surrender that hands Your good creation over to whatever meaning the moment assigns it. And steady us to behold Your works with worship again, confident that nothing You made has slipped from Your hand. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Creation has never stopped belonging to God. People can borrow His gifts and bend them toward purposes He never intended, loading them with meanings that grieve the faithful, and still the gift keeps its origin. This is the quiet confidence Scripture offers: misuse is real, but misuse is not ownership. A thing claimed for a season has not changed hands at the deepest level, because the One who spoke it into being has not let go. Fear corrupts our sight before it touches the world, teaching us to meet good things with suspicion instead of thanks. The recovery of faith is partly the recovery of vision, learning again to look at what God has made and call it good. When gratitude returns, the world stops being a field of threats and becomes a gift held out by an open hand.

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