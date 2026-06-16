THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
1d

In a related vein, I recall friends in my elementary school near Boston, in the late '60s and early '70s, deliberately wearing blue on St. Patrick's Day because they were scared of getting drawn into the brawls they had heard about from relatives which occasionally still at that time, spilled out onto the streets in certain areas of the city if one wore orange that day instead of green--or vice versa.

Oh what a world we live in! Come, Lord Jesus, come!

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1d

When I first began reading this, I wondered if you were going to connect it to the misuse of the rainbow, and sure enough, you did, and you did your usual excellent work. I confess that I do see certain brands of things and see them as some sort of virtue signal. I have to catch myself when I realize that's happening and get back to exactly what you prescribe here.

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