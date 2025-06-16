THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
17h

That was some escalator ride in Trump Tower in 2015, it was like magic! Donald started at the top as the best friend that the minority community ever had, praised by the likes of Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson as well as the NAACP, and at the bottom, he was a vile racist.

I’ve been in that lobby many times, thank God I never rode the magic escalator!

I wrote the following in 2020 after seeing him in action during his first term,

“ I’m not supporting the caricature that the lying media and the lying democrats have created.

I am supporting the man who became the lender of last resort for Harlem businesses destroyed by the 1991 riots and refused at least some repayments.

I am supporting the man who put his own money and the use of Trump Tower behind the (finally) 1987 welcoming home of Vietnam veterans.

I am supporting the man who dated a black woman for 2 years, a woman who has yet to say a bad word about his supposed racism.

I am supporting the first president in a long time who didn’t instigate any new wars.

I am supporting the president who, through his Abraham Accords Initiative, brought peace between Israel and 3 of it’s formerly hostile Arab neighbors.

I am supporting the president whose policies brought forth historically low unemployment rates for Blacks, Hispanics, and Women.

I am supporting the president whose policies finally returned America to energy independence.

I am supporting the president who was unafraid to confront dictators like Kim Jung Il of North Korea, even daring to cross the border into that country to show American strength.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
16h

"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I--

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference." Robert Frost

Jesus tell us point blank in Matthew 7:14, "...small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it." And he literally showed us the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture