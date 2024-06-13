THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Johnson's avatar
Michele Johnson
Jun 13

Mr Clark Thank you for your words God bless 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trudy's avatar
Trudy
Jun 13

Amazing! Most American 19-year olds are frittering away their lives, taking a gap year, etc. Wow. What a difference 250 years makes in the upbringing of mature and capable young men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture