THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
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Thank you Jason. I did not know that part of John Wayne's story - fascinating! I do know: "Courage is not a sin. Resolve is not a sin. Plain speech is not a sin. Strength can protect people who cannot protect themselves, and truth-telling can cut through flattery that would otherwise go unchallenged. A healthy home and a healthy church need people who can stand, speak, endure, and defend. God created human beings with the capacity for such strengths, and under Christ they can become instruments of love."

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