This is the day John Wayne, the film actor long identified with Hollywood Westerns and war pictures, died in Los Angeles in 1979.

In today's lesson, we will stand at the deathbed of John Wayne, the screen icon whose very name became a byword for American strength. We will ask how the qualities a culture admires most, things like courage and plain speech, can quietly turn into something we no longer think to question. What happens to a virtue when it stops kneeling? And how do we tell a strength that still serves Christ from one that has begun to serve us?

John Wayne as Ethan Edwards in John Ford’s The Searchers (1956), one of the defining Western performances of his career.

"For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world." - 1 John 2:16 (NIV)

This Date in History

Raoul Walsh stopped when he saw the tall prop boy hauling furniture across the Fox lot. Walsh was casting a big-budget Western and wanted a lead nobody had seen before. Tom Mix was unavailable. Gary Cooper was out of reach. The young man moving the furniture had been a University of Southern California football player named Marion Morrison, and Walsh decided there was enough in the way he carried himself to build The Big Trail around him. Morrison was not even in the room when the studio settled on his new name. Walsh had been thinking of the Revolutionary War general Anthony Wayne, and Fox executive Winfield Sheehan approved the simpler version: John Wayne.

He had grown up far from Hollywood. Born Marion Robert Morrison in Winterset, Iowa, in 1907 and raised in Southern California, he picked up the nickname Duke as a boy because he was rarely seen without his Airedale Terrier named (Big) Duke. He lost his USC football scholarship after suffering a severe shoulder injury in a bodysurfing accident off the coast of Newport Beach. The Big Trail was supposed to make him a star. Shot in both standard 35mm and Fox’s 70mm Grandeur process, it was filmed across seven states, used several language-version casts, and cost a fortune. However, few theaters could show the widescreen version that made the picture so striking, and the film failed. Fox let him go, and for most of the next decade he ground out low-budget Westerns, dozens of them, playing cowboys and even a singing cowboy whose voice had to be dubbed.

His break came from his other mentor. John Ford, who had known him from the Fox days, fought to cast him in Stagecoach in 1939. Studios were reluctant to build an expensive film around a B-movie cowboy, so Ford gave top billing to the better-known Claire Trevor and slotted Wayne in as the Ringo Kid, an escaped outlaw who guards the passengers of a coach crossing hostile country. The film was a critical and commercial triumph, and Wayne was finally a genuine star. He was 31 and had already made nearly 80 pictures, most of them quickly forgotten.

Over the next three decades Wayne became the face of the Hollywood Western and the war picture, and through those roles a certain idea of the American man took shape around him, plainspoken and physically commanding, slow to anger but immovable once roused. The rolling walk and slow drawl were recognized everywhere. He worked again and again with Ford on films that defined the genre, none more admired than The Searchers in 1956, where his vengeful Ethan Edwards is still studied as one of the finest performances in American film. His turn as a hard Marine sergeant in Sands of Iwo Jima in 1949 had already brought his first Academy Award nomination.

By the 1950s and 1960s he was among the most bankable stars in the world, appearing on the annual list of top box-office draws more often than any other actor. He worked behind the camera as well, directing and starring in The Alamo in 1960 and co-directing and starring in The Green Berets in 1968, producing both through his company, Batjac. Offscreen he was an outspoken conservative who had led a Hollywood group formed to oppose communism in the industry, and his blunt remarks on race and politics drew criticism that still trails his name. Recognition from his own industry came late. In 1970, at 62, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor as the drunken, one-eyed marshal Rooster Cogburn in True Grit.

One film from the middle of his career would later haunt his story. In 1954, for the 1956 release The Conqueror, Wayne starred as Genghis Khan in a miscast Howard Hughes production shot in the Utah desert near St. George, roughly 137 miles downwind of the Nevada Test Site. Atomic tests in 1953 had carried fallout across the region, and after the location work Hughes had tons of the same desert soil trucked back to Hollywood for reshoots. A 1980 People magazine report found that of about 220 cast and crew, 91 later developed cancer and 46 died of it, among them Wayne, Susan Hayward, Agnes Moorehead, and the director Dick Powell. No study has proven the film caused those cancers, and many of the people involved, Wayne foremost among them, were heavy smokers, which clouds any direct link. But the numbers were large enough that the suspicion never went away.

Cancer reached Wayne directly in 1964, when surgeons removed his left lung and several ribs after finding a tumor. He went back to work within months and spoke openly about beating what he called the big C. His final screen role carried an odd resonance. In The Shootist in 1976 he played an aging gunfighter dying of cancer.

The disease returned in January 1979. Admitted to UCLA Medical Center for what was expected to be gallbladder surgery, he instead had his stomach removed after doctors found a malignant tumor. He rallied enough for one last appearance, walking onto the stage of the 51st Academy Awards on April 9 to present Best Picture, thin and unmistakably himself, to a long standing ovation. As he faded that spring, Congress approved a gold medal in his honor, and President Jimmy Carter signed the bill on Wayne’s 72nd birthday, May 26. The medal was inscribed simply: John Wayne, American.

John Wayne died at UCLA Medical Center on June 11, 1979, at the age of 72, his family around him. He was buried on a hillside above the Pacific near Newport Beach, his grave left unmarked for years. President Carter awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1980, and in 1999 the American Film Institute ranked him among the greatest male screen legends of classic Hollywood. He had appeared in roughly 179 films and television productions across half a century, and for millions his face remained the image of the American frontier and the fighting man.

A young John Wayne on set of The Big Trail.

Historical Context

For most of the 20th century the Hollywood studio system produced American mythology on an industrial scale, and the Western and the war film stood at its center. After 1945 the Cold War deepened that appetite, rewarding stories of frontier order and military resolve while the United States and the Soviet Union raced to build nuclear arsenals. Atmospheric tests at the Nevada Test Site through the 1950s scattered fallout across the desert Southwest, a hazard the Atomic Energy Commission publicly downplayed. By the late 1960s those certainties were fraying. The studio system was collapsing, and as a younger generation of filmmakers took over, the Vietnam War drained public confidence in the heroic narratives Hollywood had long sold.

The Western had served as America’s national myth, a story of rugged individualism and open frontier that explained the country to itself. Through midcentury these films carried assumptions most audiences shared, including a narrow and often dismissive treatment of Native Americans and other nonwhite peoples. The civil rights movement and antiwar protest of the 1960s pressed against that inheritance, and the gun-ready hero began to look to many like a relic rather than a model. Meanwhile, residents living downwind of the Nevada tests were developing cancers at unusual rates, and mounting evidence that federal officials had misled them about the danger would later drive demands for accountability and compensation.

John Wayne in a Western role, wearing the hat, vest, and easy stance that became inseparable from his screen persona.

John Wayne as J. B. Books in The Shootist (1976), his final screen role, playing an aging gunfighter facing the end of his life.

Today’s Reflection

John Wayne died of cancer in a hospital bed in 1979, a frail ending for an actor whose screen image had taught generations to associate strength with the man who seemed able to take a bullet and keep moving. For 30 years audiences watched the rolling walk and heard the slow drawl, and somewhere along the way both stopped being acting and hardened into a kind of shorthand. When people reached for an image of strength, his face was often the one that came to mind.

That image carried real virtues. Courage is not a sin. Resolve is not a sin. Plain speech is not a sin. Strength can protect people who cannot protect themselves, and truth-telling can cut through flattery that would otherwise go unchallenged. A healthy home and a healthy church need people who can stand, speak, endure, and defend. God created human beings with the capacity for such strengths, and under Christ they can become instruments of love.

But a public image rarely carries only virtue. It gathers assumptions, fears, blind spots, and longings into one recognizable form, which is what makes it powerful. An image like that teaches us what kind of strength to admire, and we tend to absorb the lesson without noticing we are being taught. Once a culture admires something deeply enough, it often stops asking whether that thing is still obedient.

The trouble starts somewhere quieter than open sin. A good thing can grow until it stops answering to anything above it. Strength can reach a point where it no longer asks whether it is being kind, and courage can quit asking whether it is being humble. The virtue is still admired, still praised by everyone in the room, and that applause is what keeps the problem hidden. We bolt the back door against obvious temptation and leave the front door standing open, because no one thinks to suspect a virtue. The apostle John put his finger on the same pull.

“For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world.” 1 John 2:16 (NIV)

The pride of life is the phrase to slow down on. It names the quiet confidence that we are sufficient and right, that whatever we happen to be good at is its own justification. That confidence can wear the face of the very virtue we have worked hardest to build, which is part of what makes it so hard to spot in ourselves.

This is where the real fight lives for most believers, and it rarely looks like bowing to a carved image. The temptation is subtler. We let an admired trait become the thing we quietly trust in God’s place, until being blunt feels the same as being honest and being strong feels the same as being right. A person can be brave and completely unexamined at the same time, and a voice can sound certain and still need to be sanctified. Paul set this struggle on a level deeper than temperament or politics.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:12 (NIV)

The powers that shape what a culture admires almost never announce themselves. They work through what we already love. An enemy who could never talk you into worshiping cruelty will happily let you worship strength, until it sits a little higher in your heart than Christ and you never marked the day it moved up.

The harder work is catching that movement in ourselves, the slow moment when something we are proud of stops being open to correction. It tends to be the trait we are surest about, the one everyone around us keeps affirming. We pick at our weaknesses out of habit. Our strengths we leave alone, because they have never once embarrassed us.

Bringing a virtue under Christ leaves a man’s strength intact. What changes is that his strength learns to ask the questions it used to skip. Is this real conviction, or just my temperament dressed up as principle? Am I being firm here, or protecting my pride and calling it courage? A strength that can sit with those questions without bristling is still serving Christ. When it starts resenting them, it has quietly begun to serve itself.

Christ asks for the lordship of the things we do well, the gifts and the grit we would rather keep as our own. The walk and the drawl can stay. It is the certainty underneath them that finally has to kneel. What we do best may be the last thing we ever think to hand over, and that may be the very reason He is asking for it first.

Practical Application

Name the single strength you are most often praised for, the trait that feels most like you. Then take one specific moment from the past week when you leaned on it, a conversation where you were blunt or a stand you held when bending would have been easier, and hold it up to honest scrutiny. Ask whether that strength served Christ in that moment or served your own sense of being right. Write down what you find in plain words, without softening it. Do this with the strength you would least expect to need correcting, because the trait you defend fastest is usually the one with the quietest authority over you.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are the giver of every good gift, and the strength we carry came first from Your hand. We praise You as the only One worthy of the trust we so easily place in ourselves. We confess that we have let admired things rise above You, that we have prized our own courage until it stopped answering to You and guarded our weaknesses while leaving our strengths unexamined. Teach us to bring what we do well under the lordship of Christ. Give us the honesty to question the parts of ourselves we are surest about, and the humility to surrender them when they have begun to rule. Keep us alert to the quiet idols that wear the face of virtue. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The idols most likely to undo us are rarely the ones we are ashamed of. They are the strengths we are proud of, the virtues everyone around us affirms. A good thing becomes a dangerous thing the moment it stops kneeling, when courage no longer asks whether it is humble and conviction no longer asks whether it is true. We are practiced at watching our weaknesses. We almost never watch our strengths, because we assume that what is admirable must already be safe. It isn't. Every gift we carry was meant to serve Christ, not to sit in His place, and the surest test of whether it still serves Him is whether it can be questioned without resentment. What we do best is the last thing we think to surrender, and often the first thing He asks for.

Leave a comment

Author’s Notes

My childhood is filled with memories of John Wayne. For reasons I still don’t fully know, my family loved him, and loved westerns in general. But Wayne seemed to embody the western more than anyone else: a rugged sense of honor, a deep love of country, and a belief in the goodness people are capable of.

He felt like someone you could look up to. Not because of politics, or even because of who he may have been in real life, but because of what his screen presence represented. That image probably shaped me in ways I still don’t fully understand.

I grew up in a Christian household, and that was the foundation for how I understood character and manhood. But in the world of movies and imagination, John Wayne still became one of the clearest images I had of what a man could look like: strong, principled, and decent. I miss this in today’s world.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share