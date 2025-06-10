THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GRACE & THE EVERYDAY's avatar
GRACE & THE EVERYDAY
1d

Your words pack a punch—straight to the heart! You’ve painted a powerful picture of faith, legacy, and standing firm in truth. It’s a reminder that the choices we make today echo through generations. Thank you for sharing this wisdom and keeping the fire burning for those who come after us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1d

After hearing the Marine Hymn throughout my life, you have given me a new appreciation and understanding of what is behind those stirring words, thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture