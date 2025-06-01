THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Jun 2

What.a delight to hear all these impressive things about Sojourner Truth! I learned about her in elementary school but didn’t remember all her accomplishments. Thank you for the refresher!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jana's avatar
Jana
Jun 1

So cool! Her story is really inspiring. Also, I like how you put a practical application section at the end of every post. Honestly, I feel that it's easy to understand principles but difficult to put them into practice. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture