This is the day Sojourner Truth heard the Spirit of God and changed her name from Isabella Baumfree in 1843.

You are reading one of my daily devotionals first published in 2024. While I take a brief pause to rest, refocus, and tend to other projects, I’m resharing last year’s editions. Some may include edits for clarity or added insight. The historical event and its spiritual lesson remain true to the original and just as timely as ever, though the wording may be refined. I pray it continues to offer insight and encouragement.

"Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke?" - Isaiah 58:6 (NIV)

Sojourner Truth.

This Date in History

On June 1, 1843, Isabella Baumfree, a former slave from New York, experienced a profound spiritual awakening that would forever change the course of her life and American history. On this day, she felt called by the Spirit of God to leave behind her old identity and take on a new name - Sojourner Truth. This transformative moment marked the beginning of her journey as an influential abolitionist, women's rights activist, and powerful orator.

Born into slavery around 1797 in Swartekill, New York, Isabella had endured the brutality of slavery from a young age. She was bought and sold several times, facing physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her enslavers. In 1826, she finally escaped to freedom with her infant daughter, Sophia, becoming one of the first black women to successfully sue a white man and recover her son from slavery in 1828.

As a free woman, Isabella worked as a domestic servant in New York City, where she became increasingly involved in the religious revivals sweeping the city. She joined the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and became a passionate preacher, known for her charismatic sermons and spiritual insights.

On June 1, 1843, at the age of 46, Isabella experienced a pivotal moment of divine revelation. She felt called to leave New York and travel across the country, preaching the truth of God's love and the evils of slavery. In response to this spiritual prompting, she changed her name to Sojourner Truth, embodying her new role as a traveler dedicated to speaking truth to power.

Armed with her unwavering faith and powerful oratory skills, Sojourner Truth set out on a mission to challenge the injustices of slavery and advocate for the rights of African Americans and women. She began delivering impassioned speeches at abolitionist meetings and religious gatherings, captivating audiences with her wisdom, wit, and personal experiences as a former slave.

Truth's speeches were a testament to her resilience, intelligence, and unshakable belief in the equality of all people before God. She fearlessly confronted the hypocrisy of a nation that proclaimed liberty and justice while enslaving millions of African Americans. Her most famous speech, "Ain't I a Woman?" delivered in 1851 at the Ohio Women's Rights Convention, powerfully challenged the notion that women were inferior to men and highlighted the unique struggles faced by black women.

As Sojourner Truth's reputation grew, she became a sought-after speaker and a symbol of the abolitionist and women's rights movements. She traveled extensively, speaking to packed audiences and winning converts to the cause of freedom and equality. Her tireless efforts helped to galvanize support for the abolition of slavery and laid the groundwork for the women's suffrage movement.

Sojourner Truth's spiritual awakening on June 1, 1843, was a turning point not only in her personal life but in the larger struggle for social justice in America. By embracing her divine calling and taking on a new name, she embarked on a lifelong journey to speak truth to power and fight for the rights of the oppressed. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of activists and reformers who strive to create a more just and equitable society for all.

Historical Context

America in the 1840s was a nation deeply divided over slavery, with tensions building toward what would eventually become the Civil War. The Second Great Awakening, a Protestant religious revival, had swept through the country in preceding decades, inspiring reform movements including temperance, education, prison reform, and most significantly, abolitionism. This spiritual fervor provided fertile ground for religious figures like Sojourner Truth to connect faith with social justice.

When Truth began her ministry in 1843, the American Anti-Slavery Society had already been active for a decade, though split by internal conflicts over tactics and women's participation. The Underground Railroad was in full operation, helping thousands of enslaved people escape to freedom. Meanwhile, the women's rights movement was taking shape, with the Seneca Falls Convention still five years away. African American women like Truth occupied a unique and challenging position at the intersection of both movements, often finding their specific concerns marginalized by white abolitionists and female suffragists alike.

Did You Know? Sojourner Truth was born Isabella "Belle" Baumfree and spoke only Dutch until she was nine years old. She later recalled the confusion and punishment she experienced when sold to an English-speaking master who couldn't understand her.

Before taking her famous name, Truth successfully sued for her son's freedom in 1828, becoming one of the first Black women to win a court case against a white man in the United States.

During the Civil War, Truth helped recruit Black soldiers for the Union Army and later met with President Abraham Lincoln at the White House in 1864, where he showed her his personal Bible as a sign of respect.

Though unable to read or write, Truth dictated her autobiography, "The Narrative of Sojourner Truth," which was published in 1850 and helped fund her speaking tours.

Truth was the first black woman to win a court case against a white man in the United States. In 1828, she successfully sued for the return of her son, Peter, who had been illegally sold into slavery in Alabama.

Today’s Reflection

The blazing faith of Sojourner Truth offers a vivid picture of what happens when belief breaks free from private devotion and manifests in public obedience to God's call to love mercy, act justly, and walk humbly with Him. This formerly enslaved woman turned preacher and activist did not compartmentalize her faith. She carried it into courts, churches, and town halls, speaking with prophetic fire against the evils of slavery and the marginalization of women.

She understood with piercing clarity what many believers still wrestle to grasp: faith in Christ compels love for neighbor. And love, shaped by the character of God, cannot remain passive in the face of suffering.

"Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke?" Isaiah 58:6 (NIV)

Truth's legacy cuts through shallow sentiment and comfortable religion. Her bold cry "Ain't I a Woman?" was not merely rhetorical flourish. It was a Spirit-empowered confrontation, aimed at a society that refused to see the imago Dei in her Black, female body. Standing before her audience with unwavering conviction, she laid bare the twin sins of racism and sexism, calling her listeners to see with God's eyes rather than culture's distorted lens.

Her voice echoes the prophets who thundered through Israel's history, declaring that worship without justice is hollow and ritual without compassion is rebellion.

"Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed." Isaiah 1:17 (NIV)

Sojourner Truth's courage calls the Church to expand its vision. Justice is not about aligning with worldly ideologies, but about aligning with the heart of God. It is about shalom, the restoration of wholeness, dignity, and peace across every part of creation. Grounded in the gospel, this vision of justice is not a political accessory to our faith, but a fruit of true discipleship rooted in Christ.

Her battles were not relics of a bygone era. Our world still groans under the weight of sin and brokenness where many are denied dignity, fairness, and the opportunity to flourish as image-bearers of God. Injustice may take new forms, but its roots run deep. These are not isolated troubles, but signs of a fractured creation longing for the healing only Christ can bring.

Christ's followers are not called to observe from a safe distance. We are summoned into sacred participation. Seeking justice means noticing suffering, confronting systems, and offering our time, voice, and resources for the good of others not to earn salvation, but as a response to the grace we've received.

"Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy." Proverbs 31:8–9 (NIV)

Sojourner Truth lived this calling. She stood when others sat. She spoke when silence was safer. Her life bore witness not just to injustice, but to the righteousness that God still requires.

As we remember her story, may we find courage to write our own. May her unyielding faith stir ours from complacency. And may we, too, become voices for the voiceless servants of the Kingdom, anchored in Christ, driven by love, and compelled by the hope of a world restored through Him.

Practical Application

Study the biblical passages on caring for others, such as Micah 6:8 or Proverbs 31:8-9, and reflect on how these might apply in your daily life. Consider someone in your community who might be overlooked or struggling, and extend genuine kindness through a specific act of neighborly care. This could be checking on an elderly neighbor, volunteering at a local shelter, or simply listening attentively to someone's story without interrupting. Examine your own heart for areas where you might have grown comfortable with indifference, and pray for God to renew your compassion. Remember that serving others isn't about political statements but about following Christ's example of seeing and valuing every person as created in God's image.

Closing Prayer Righteous Father, thank You for the gift of Your Word that calls us beyond comfortable faith into the fullness of Your justice and mercy. We are humbled by the example of those who, filled with Your Spirit, stood courageously for truth when silence would have been easier. Lord, search our hearts and reveal where we have prioritized our comfort over the suffering of others. Give us wisdom to recognize injustice, courage to speak when we would rather remain quiet, and love that compels us to action. Help us to see every person through Your eyes, valuing the dignity You have bestowed on all who bear Your image. Guide our steps as we seek to walk humbly with You, to love mercy, and to do justice in a fractured world. In Jesus' name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The measure of authentic Christian faith isn't found in eloquent prayers or religious rituals alone, but in how we respond to those bearing God's image who are overlooked, marginalized, or suffering. Sojourner Truth embodied this truth - her faith compelled her to stand for the dignity of others when silence would have been easier. When Jesus declared loving God and loving neighbor as the greatest commandments, He wasn't creating separate categories but revealing their inseparable connection. Our treatment of others, especially those society deems less valuable, reveals the true condition of our heart toward God Himself.

Share