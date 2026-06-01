This is the day the Roman emperor Didius Julianus was executed in 193, ending a 66-day reign that had begun when he purchased the throne at auction from the Praetorian Guard.

In today's lesson, we will stand beneath the wall of a Roman camp where an empire was sold to the highest bidder, and watch a man insist on his own innocence to the very end. What does it mean that he could feel clean while everyone around him saw exactly what he had done? And how often do we ask his question instead of the one God invites us to pray? The answer reaches closer to home than we might expect.

Didius Julianus

"In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned, so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us." Titus 2:7-8 (NIV)

This Date in History

A soldier found Didius Julianus alone in the imperial palace, abandoned by his guards, stripped of his title by the Senate only hours earlier. The emperor who had purchased Rome at auction now begged for his life. The soldier answered with a blade.

Sixty-six days before, on March 28, the Praetorian Guard had murdered Emperor Pertinax. The Guard was supposed to protect the emperor. Its soldiers served as the ruler’s elite bodyguard, stationed close enough to the palace to defend him, but also close enough to threaten him. By the late second century, that position had made them more than guards. They were the armed power nearest the throne, and an emperor in Rome could not easily survive if the men with swords outside his door decided he was no longer worth protecting.

Pertinax had inherited that danger almost immediately. Rome had just come out from under Commodus, the unstable son of Marcus Aurelius, whose reign had been marked by extravagance, fear, and theatrical displays of power. Commodus had treated the empire as a stage for his own glory. He fought as a gladiator, renamed months after himself, and left behind a government warped by suspicion and excess. When Pertinax took power, he tried to restore discipline after years of waste. He promised the Guard the cash gift soldiers expected when a new emperor came to power, but Commodus had drained the treasury, and Pertinax’s austerity made him enemies almost at once.

The Praetorians responded by storming his chambers and killing him. His head was carried from the palace on a spear.

What followed was an act so brazen that the historian Cassius Dio, a senator who witnessed the events firsthand, described Rome and the empire as if they had been placed in a market and sold. The Guard decided to offer the emperorship to the highest bidder. Titus Flavius Sulpicianus, the city prefect of Rome and Pertinax’s own father-in-law, was already inside the Praetorian camp. Pertinax had sent him there to restore order among the soldiers. Instead, with Pertinax dead, Sulpicianus began negotiating for the throne himself.

When word reached Didius Julianus at his dinner table, his wife, Manlia Scantilla, and his daughter, Didia Clara, urged him to go. Julianus hurried to the camp and found Sulpicianus bidding from inside the walls.

Julianus stood at the base of the rampart and shouted his offers upward. Soldiers relayed bids back and forth between the two men. Sulpicianus offered 20,000 sesterces per guardsman. Julianus raised it to 25,000 in a single leap, shouting the number and holding up his fingers so the soldiers could see it. The sum amounted to many years’ pay for each man. The Guard declared Julianus emperor on the spot.

The Praetorians marched him to the Senate under heavy escort. The senators, surrounded by armed soldiers, had little choice but to confirm the appointment. That evening, Julianus entered the palace. Ancient accounts say he dined lavishly, played dice, and watched performances while Rome seethed outside. The city understood what had happened. An emperor had been murdered in the morning, and by evening the Roman world had been sold to the man willing to promise the largest payment to the murderers.

Marcus Didius Severus Julianus had not always been a figure of contempt. Born in 133 to a wealthy family from Mediolanum, he was raised in the household of Domitia Lucilla, the mother of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. That connection launched a distinguished career. He commanded troops on the Rhine, governed provinces including Gallia Belgica, Dalmatia, and Germania Inferior, fought successfully against Germanic enemies such as the Chauci, and earned a consulship alongside Pertinax himself in 175. He had been a capable administrator and a proven soldier. But none of that mattered once Rome saw him as the man who had bought the throne from the men who had murdered the emperor.

His purchased reign collapsed almost immediately. The people of Rome pelted him with stones and shouted insults when he appeared in public. Three rival generals rose in the provinces: Septimius Severus in Pannonia, Pescennius Niger in Syria, and Clodius Albinus in Britain. Severus proved the most dangerous. His legions proclaimed him emperor, and he began marching toward Rome with startling speed.

Julianus tried everything. He ordered Rome fortified, but the men around him obeyed halfheartedly, if they obeyed at all. He brought elephants from the imperial stables for training, hoping they might be used against Severus’s troops, and the effort only made him look desperate. He sent men to assassinate Severus, but they failed. He offered to share power and name Severus co-emperor, but Severus refused. Ancient writers add darker details too, claiming that Julianus consulted magicians and performed ritual sacrifices as his grip on power slipped away. Nothing worked.

On June 1, the Senate received word that Severus was close enough to make Julianus’s cause hopeless. The senators voted to depose him and declared Severus emperor. They condemned Julianus to death, and soldiers were dispatched to the palace. They found the 60-year-old emperor alone in a room, deserted by every attendant and guard who had once profited from his generosity. According to Cassius Dio, his last words were a question: “But what evil have I done? Whom have I killed?”

It was a strange question from a man who had not personally murdered his way to power, but had accepted a throne made available by murder. Julianus had not killed Pertinax. He had not led the Praetorians into the palace. He had not carried the emperor’s head through the streets. But he had stood beneath the wall of the Praetorian camp and bid for the reward of their violence.

His wife and daughter were spared. Severus allowed them to collect the body and bury it privately. Then he turned on the men who had made the auction possible. The Praetorian Guard, which had murdered Pertinax and sold the empire to Julianus, was disbanded and replaced with soldiers loyal to Severus’s own Danubian legions.

The lesson was plain enough. Rome had not been saved from military power. It had only learned which soldiers mattered most. The year 193 would see five men claim the title of emperor. Julianus was the second to die in it.

Historical Context

The Roman Empire in 193 was governed less by law than by the loyalty of armed men. The principate, the system of rule established by Augustus two centuries earlier, had never resolved the question of imperial succession. There was no binding constitutional mechanism for choosing the next emperor. Power passed through adoption, dynastic claim, Senate confirmation, or military force, and often through some combination of all four. The Praetorian Guard, originally created as a personal security force for the emperor, had grown into a political institution capable of making and unmaking rulers. The Guard had played a role in the accession of Claudius in 41, the fall of Nero in 68, and the upheaval of the Year of the Four Emperors in 69. By the late second century, the pattern was well established: whoever controlled the soldiers nearest the capital controlled Rome.

Beyond the imperial succession crisis, the broader Roman world in the 190s was strained by the consequences of Commodus’s 12-year reign. Provincial governance had weakened, frontier defenses had suffered from neglect, and experienced military commanders in places like Pannonia, Syria, and Britain held enormous independent power. The philosopher-emperor tradition of the Antonine dynasty, which had produced rulers like Marcus Aurelius, had ended with Commodus. Roman civic religion still functioned as a public institution, but philosophical movements including Stoicism and the growing influence of Eastern mystery cults reflected a population searching for meaning beyond traditional rites. The Senate, once the center of Roman political authority, had become largely ceremonial, ratifying decisions already made by emperors or soldiers.

Marcus Didius Severus Julianus, portrait on a coin from 193 AD.

Today’s Reflection

When the soldiers finally reached him, Julianus was alone in the palace, deserted by every guard and servant who had once lined up to profit from him. He didn’t fight. He asked a question. “What evil have I done? Whom have I killed?” He died still believing he was, in some basic way, an innocent man.

By a narrow measure, he had a point. He hadn’t murdered Pertinax. He hadn’t led the assassins through the palace or carried the dead emperor’s head into the street. His hands were clean of the actual blood. What he had done was stand beneath the wall of the Praetorian camp, bid for the throne their crime had just emptied, and accept the reward as if it were owed to him. He measured himself by the one line he hadn’t crossed and missed everything Rome could see plainly.

That gap is the part of his story that should follow us out of the history book. Not the auction, which is something virtually none of us will ever face. The self-deception. The ability to feel clean while standing in the middle of something we know isn’t.

Most of us are fluent in Julianus’s question. We just ask it more quietly. I’ve never cheated on my spouse. I’ve never stolen anything. I’m not like the people who do real damage. And while we’re busy pointing at the lines we haven’t crossed, we make a steady peace with the ones we have. The sharp word we let fly because we were tired. The story we shade in our favor. The thing we watch when no one’s around. The promise we let quietly expire. The grudge we keep feeding. None of it feels like an emperor bidding for a throne. But all of it runs on the same instinct, scaled down to a life that fits inside an ordinary week.

Paul told Titus that the credibility of the message rides on the conduct of the messenger.

“In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned, so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us.” Titus 2:7-8 (NIV)

Paul isn’t asking for a clean reputation built on the sins we’ve avoided. He’s after a life with no gap to exploit, nothing an opponent can point at and say, “That’s what they’re really like.” The witness isn’t the words we say about Christ on our best day. It’s the whole life, read by the people close enough to see it.

And they do see it. This is the second thing Julianus forgot. He seems to have thought the transaction was somehow private, a matter between himself and the Guard. It wasn’t. The soldiers heard the bids, the Senate felt the pressure, and the city understood the whole thing before he did. We make the same mistake about our compromises. We treat them as interior, invisible, nobody’s business. But our spouses know. Our children are watching. The people we work beside notice the distance between how we talk on Sunday and how we act on Tuesday. They may never read a word of our theology. They’re reading us.

The point isn’t to drown in guilt over every failure. It’s to stop asking Julianus’s question. “What evil have I done?” is the question of a man assembling his defense, hunting for the worst thing he can honestly deny. It protects our sense of innocence by keeping us from looking too closely. There’s a better question, and David prayed it knowing he couldn’t see his own heart clearly.

“Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” Psalm 139:23-24 (NIV)

That prayer runs in the opposite direction from the emperor’s last words. Julianus defended the self he had built and went to his death sure of his innocence, with all of Rome watching the truth he wouldn’t admit. David asked to be shown the parts of himself he couldn’t reach on his own. We get to make that second choice while there’s still time, letting God surface the compromises we’ve grown too comfortable to notice. The people around us already see most of them. God sees the rest. We’re usually the last to admit any of it.

Practical Application

Take the question Julianus never asked and turn it on a single area of your life this week. Pick the compromise you most often excuse by comparing yourself to someone worse, the habit or indulgence or small dishonesty you've quietly decided isn't really a problem. Write it down plainly, stripped of the softening language you normally use to describe it. Then name the people who already see it, the spouse or child or coworker who watches you up close, and weigh what that one compromise has been teaching them about the Christ you claim. Don't try to fix everything at once. Start by refusing to call it innocent.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You see every part of us, the hidden rooms we keep locked even from ourselves, and still You call us Your own. We praise You for a holiness that does not flinch and a mercy that does not retreat. We confess that we are practiced at defending ourselves, quick to measure our lives by the sins we have avoided and slow to face the ones we have welcomed. Search us, and show us what we have refused to see. Give us the courage to call our compromises by their true names. Teach us to live so that our words about You and our conduct before others tell the same story. And let the people closest to us glimpse something of Christ in us that we could never have manufactured on our own. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The gospel we carry is rarely judged by how well we explain it. It is judged by the gap between what we say we believe and what we are visibly willing to do. We are remarkably skilled at keeping that gap hidden from ourselves, scanning our lives for the worst sins we have not committed and quietly excusing the ones we have. But the people around us are not fooled, and neither is God. A faith that only avoids the obvious crimes has not yet reached the heart. The deeper work begins when we stop assembling our defense and start asking to be searched, willing to have our private compromises named and surrendered. What the world needs from us is honesty more than the appearance of innocence, and a Christ who is steadily reshaping what we are willing to want.

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