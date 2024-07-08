This is the day in 1099 AD when 15,000 starving Christian soldiers of the First Crusade marched in a religious procession around Jerusalem while its Muslim defenders looked on.

In today's lesson, we will explore the dangers of selective obedience in our faith journey. How can the story of the Crusaders' march around Jerusalem challenge us to examine our own approach to following God's Word? What might we learn about the importance of embracing the whole counsel of Scripture, even when it's uncomfortable or challenging?

"For whoever keeps the whole law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it." - James 2:10 (NIV)

Imagine a scorching July day in 1099, the air thick with tension and the scent of impending battle. Outside the towering walls of Jerusalem, an extraordinary scene unfolds: 15,000 Christian soldiers, their bodies gaunt from starvation, their spirits tested by years of grueling campaign, begin a solemn march around the Holy City. This wasn't a military maneuver but an act of desperate faith - a moment that would mark a turning point in one of history's most consequential religious conflicts: the First Crusade.

To understand the gravity of this moment, we must step back to 1095. Europe was a continent in turmoil, grappling with overpopulation, famine, and social unrest. In this climate, Pope Urban II made a thunderous call to arms at the Council of Clermont. His message was clear: Christian pilgrims were being persecuted in the Holy Land, and it was the duty of all Christians to liberate Jerusalem from Muslim rule. The Pope's words ignited a fire across Europe, promising salvation and glory to those who would take up the cross.

What followed was an unprecedented mobilization. Nobles and peasants alike sold their possessions and left their homes, driven by a potent mixture of religious fervor, a desire for adventure, and the promise of wealth and land in the East. The journey was perilous - thousands died from hunger, disease, and battle long before reaching their destination.

By the time the Crusaders reached Jerusalem in June 1099, their experiences had transformed them. They had witnessed Constantinople's opulence, endured Anatolia's scorching heat, and tasted victory at Antioch. But nothing had prepared them for the challenge that Jerusalem presented. Under Fatimid control, the city was well-fortified and prepared for a long siege.

As weeks passed, the Crusaders' situation grew desperate. Their supplies were dwindling, water was scarce, and disease was rampant in their camps. In this moment of crisis, the leaders of the Crusade—men like Godfrey of Bouillon, Raymond of Toulouse, and Robert of Normandy—turned to an act of profound symbolism.

Inspired by the biblical story of Joshua at Jericho, they organized a religious procession around the walls of Jerusalem. On July 8, 15,000 starving soldiers, many barefoot and carrying relics, began their march. They chanted prayers and hymns, their voices rising in a cacophony of languages - French, German, Italian - united in their fervent belief that God would deliver the city into their hands.

From atop the walls, the Muslim defenders watched in a mixture of bewilderment and trepidation. The sight of these haggard yet determined warriors circling the city in an act of faith must have been both bizarre and unnerving.

This procession was more than a military tactic; it was a powerful demonstration of the Crusaders’ unwavering conviction. It reinvigorated their spirits and steeled their resolve for the final assault. Within days, on July 15, the Crusaders would breach the walls of Jerusalem, unleashing a wave of violence that would shock even their contemporaries.

The events of July 8, 1099, encapsulate the essence of the First Crusade—a volatile mixture of faith, desperation, and unyielding determination. They stand as a testament to the power of belief in shaping human actions and the course of history. The capture of Jerusalem that followed would redraw the map of the Middle East, establish the Crusader states, and set the stage for centuries of conflict and cultural exchange between East and West.

This moment, when 15,000 starving soldiers marched around Jerusalem, wasn't just a footnote in history - it was the culmination of a journey that had transformed both the individuals involved and the medieval world at large. It serves as a stark reminder of the complex interplay between faith, warfare, and cultural clash that defined the Crusades and continues to echo throughout history.

The First Crusade emerged from a web of religious division, political turmoil, and social unrest in both Europe and the Islamic world. Following the Great Schism of 1054, the Christian world was fractured, while the Byzantine Empire reeled from military defeat by the Seljuk Turks at Manzikert in 1071. This prompted Emperor Alexios I to seek help from the West. At the same time, the papacy had grown more assertive through the Gregorian Reforms, aiming to consolidate ecclesiastical power and redirect violence toward external enemies. The Crusade offered a spiritual cause that aligned with Church reforms and social needs. For many Europeans, particularly landless nobles and oppressed peasants, it promised salvation, freedom, and opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Islamic world was deeply fragmented. Power struggles between Sunni Seljuks and the Shia Fatimid Caliphate, along with the declining influence of the Abbasids, weakened any united resistance. This internal discord gave the Crusaders an early advantage but also led to a volatile political landscape that complicated their efforts to establish control. The idea of holy war was familiar to both Muslims and Christians, though the Crusade’s framing of warfare as penance was new. Ultimately, the Crusade was more than a military campaign. It was a cultural collision shaped by spiritual zeal, economic motives, and mutual misconceptions, with lasting consequences for both Europe and the Middle East.

Did You Know? The First Crusade was actually preceded by the less organized and ill-fated People's Crusade, led by Peter the Hermit. This earlier expedition, comprised mostly of peasants and low-ranking knights, was almost entirely destroyed by the Seljuk Turks before reaching the Holy Land.

The image of 15,000 starving Christian soldiers marching around Jerusalem in 1099 AD presents a striking paradox. These Crusaders, driven by religious zeal, sought to claim the holy city through an act reminiscent of Joshua's conquest of Jericho. Yet, in their singular focus on this Old Testament narrative, they seemed to overlook the teachings of Christ that form the cornerstone of their faith.

This historical moment powerfully illustrates selective obedience, a pitfall that continues to challenge believers today. The Crusaders' actions reflected a cherry-picking of Scripture, embracing the parts that aligned with their military objectives while disregarding Jesus' radical calls for love, even towards enemies.

James, in his epistle, provides a sobering perspective on this approach to faith. He writes, "For whoever keeps the whole law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it" James 2:10.

This verse cuts to the heart of selective obedience, reminding us that God's law is not a buffet from which we can select only the parts we find palatable.

Consider the implications of this truth. How often do we, like the Crusaders, focus on certain aspects of our faith while conveniently overlooking others? Perhaps we diligently attend church and engage in Bible study yet struggle to love our difficult neighbor. Or maybe we're quick to judge others' shortcomings while turning a blind eye to our own areas of disobedience.

The danger of selective obedience lies not just in the acts of disobedience themselves but in the distorted view of God and His will that it creates. When we pick and choose which parts of Scripture to follow, we essentially create a god in our own image, one who conveniently agrees with all our preferences and prejudices.

This selective approach can lead to a fragmented faith that lacks integrity and fails to reflect the holistic transformation that Christ calls us to. It's a faith that might look impressive from certain angles, like the Crusaders' dramatic procession but crumbles under closer scrutiny.

However, James' words, while convicting, also point us towards a solution. He underscores the interconnectedness of God's commands by reminding us that stumbling at one point makes us guilty of breaking the whole law. This interconnectedness invites us to approach Scripture holistically, seeking to understand and apply its teachings in their full context.

Embracing this holistic approach requires humility and openness to correction. It demands that we confront the uncomfortable parts of Scripture, the teachings that challenge our preconceptions and call us to change. It asks us to view God's Word not as a tool to justify our actions, but as a mirror that reveals our need for ongoing transformation.

In our modern context, this might mean examining our personal lives for areas where we've become complacent in our faith. For instance, we might be diligent in our church attendance and Bible study, but do we apply the same diligence to controlling our tongue, as James warns about in James 3:9-10?

Or perhaps we're strong advocates for traditional family values, but do we show the same commitment to Jesus' teachings on forgiveness and reconciliation in our own relationships?

Consider how easily we might condemn certain sins while being lenient on others. We might rightly stand firm against clear biblical prohibitions, but do we apply the same standard to more socially acceptable sins, like gossip, pride, or materialism?

The challenge is to apply God's Word consistently across all areas of our lives, not just the ones that align with our personal or cultural preferences.

Moreover, we might need to examine our motivations in our Christian service. Are we serving out of genuine love for God and others, or are we, like the Pharisees, sometimes more concerned with how our righteousness appears to others?

Jesus' words in Matthew 6:1 remind us to check our hearts in this matter:

“Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.”

The Crusaders' march around Jerusalem serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the pitfalls of selective obedience. Yet, it also presents an opportunity for self-reflection and growth. As we contemplate their actions–the religious fervor coupled with brutal disregard for Christ's teachings on love and mercy–we're invited to examine our own lives, identifying areas where we might be guilty of similar selectivity in our faith.

Let us strive for a faith that embraces the whole counsel of Scripture, even when it challenges us. May we approach God's Word with humility and openness, allowing it to shape us fully rather than selectively applying it to suit our preferences. In doing so, we move towards a more authentic, integrated faith that truly reflects the gospel's transformative power in every aspect of our lives.

Take time this week to conduct a personal "spiritual audit." Choose one day and carefully observe your thoughts, words, and actions. Note instances where you might be practicing selective obedience – perhaps in how you treat others, manage your resources, or respond to challenges. Reflect on these observations, asking yourself why you might find certain biblical teachings easier to follow than others. Then, choose one area where you've identified selective obedience and commit to aligning it more closely with Scripture. This might involve memorizing relevant Bible verses, setting up accountability with a trusted friend, or creating practical strategies to implement change.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we come before You humbled by the realization of our tendency towards selective obedience. Forgive us for the times we've chosen to follow only the parts of Your Word that suit us. Grant us the courage to confront the areas in our lives where we fall short and the wisdom to apply Your teachings holistically. May Your Holy Spirit guide us to a more authentic and integrated faith that reflects Your character in every aspect of our lives. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

The story of the Crusaders' procession around Jerusalem serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers of selective obedience. It challenges us to examine our own lives and faith practices, urging us to strive for a more holistic application of God's Word. As we reflect on this historical event and its spiritual implications, may we be inspired to pursue a consistent, integrated faith that reflects Christ's teachings in every aspect of our lives. Let us approach Scripture with humility, ready to be transformed by its full message, rather than selectively applying it to suit our preferences.

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

In what ways do you think the Crusaders justified their actions despite their inconsistency with Christ's teachings? Can you share a time when you realized you were practicing selective obedience in your faith? How did you address it? How might our church community help each other in identifying and overcoming areas of selective obedience? In what ways can we ensure we're interpreting and applying Scripture holistically rather than selectively?

