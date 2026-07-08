This is the day Jefferson "Soapy" Smith, the notorious con man and crime boss of Skagway, Alaska, was killed in a shootout on Juneau Wharf in 1898, ending his gang's hold over the gold-rush town.

In today's lesson, we will stand on a Skagway wharf in 1898, where a con man's most chilling trick was a telegraph office whose wires stopped at the wall. What does a fraud that sold the feeling of connection have to teach us about our own life with God? And how do we tell the difference between a channel that reaches Him and one that only seems to?

Jefferson Randolph “Soapy” Smith

"And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve." - 2 Corinthians 11:14-15 (NIV)

This Date in History

Around nine o’clock on the evening of July 8, 1898, a newspaperman named William Saportas slipped into Jeff. Smith’s Parlor and handed the owner a note. The crowd is angry, it read, if you want to do anything do it quick. Jefferson Randolph Smith read it, stuffed it into his pocket, and reached for a Winchester rifle. He had run Skagway, in the District of Alaska, for months. Tonight the town had organized against him, and he meant to break up the meeting himself.

Men called him Soapy, and the name came from the trick that made him. Years before, on street corners in Colorado, he would stack bars of soap on a display and announce that some were wrapped with cash, a few carrying as much as a hundred dollars. He shuffled the bars, took bids from the gathering crowd, and watched his own planted men “win” the marked ones to prove the game was real. Born in Georgia in 1860 to a family that lost its wealth after the Civil War, Smith had drifted west as a young man, worked briefly as a cowboy in Texas, then learned that a quick hand and a persuasive voice paid better than honest labor. The soap racket and the cons that followed financed criminal empires in Denver and Creede until threats of prosecution pushed him out of Colorado in the mid-1890s.

The Klondike gold discovery of 1896 handed him new territory. Skagway sat at the head of the Inside Passage, the main American gateway to the White Pass Trail and the goldfields beyond, and thousands of stampeders passed through carrying everything they owned. Smith had first come to Skagway in August 1897, but his first attempt to work the town lasted less than a month before miners’ committees pushed him out. By late January 1898, he was back, and this time he rebuilt his operation with practiced efficiency. He put the deputy U.S. marshal on his payroll. He opened a fake telegraph office whose wires ran only as far as the wall, charging men to send messages that went nowhere, since no working telegraph line yet connected Skagway to the outside world. His agents posed as clergymen, reporters, and friendly fellow travelers, steering newcomers toward rigged card games and crooked businesses until their money was gone. By May, his saloon, Jeff. Smith’s Parlor, had become known around town as the real city hall.

The men who finally moved against him were the ordinary business side of Skagway, the merchants and tradesmen trying to build a town that could outlast the rush. They formed a vigilance committee and called it the Committee of 101. Two of its organizers stood out. Frank Reid was a fifty-four-year-old former soldier and schoolteacher who had studied engineering and surveyed and mapped Skagway’s streets. Josias Tanner, known as Si, had been a sheriff in Washington before coming north to run a store, a steady and physically imposing man used to keeping order. The committee posted handbills ordering the confidence men to leave town. Smith answered in kind, printing his own handbills for a rival committee advertised as numbering more than three hundred, hoping the larger number alone would force the vigilantes to back down.

A returning miner broke the standoff. On July 7, John Douglas Stewart arrived from the Klondike carrying a sack of gold worth roughly $2,700, close to $100,000 in today’s money. Three of Smith’s men drew him into a game of three-card monte in the alley beside the Parlor, and when Stewart balked at paying his losses, they seized the sack and ran. The Committee of 101 demanded that Smith return it. He refused, insisting the miner had lost it fairly. That refusal turned public anger into resolve, and the committee called a meeting for the evening of July 8.

The citizens gathered at the end of Juneau Wharf, a narrow plank structure that ran nearly half a mile out over the mud and gravel beach, fifteen to twenty feet wide and raised six to ten feet above the tideflats. Thomas Whitten, who ran the Golden North Hotel and chaired the committee, appointed four men to guard the approach and keep Smith’s people out: Reid, Tanner, Jesse Murphy, and John Landers. Smith left his saloon and walked west on Holly to State Street, then turned south toward the wharf six blocks away, six or seven of his men trailing behind. He came down the walkway with his rifle over his shoulder and found Reid in his path.

What happened next is pieced together from conflicting testimony, and even careful accounts admit the order of shots cannot be fixed with certainty. The two men traded sharp words. Reid grabbed the rifle barrel with one hand, forced it down, and drew his revolver with the other. His first pull fell on a faulty cartridge and misfired. He got off two more rounds, one grazing Smith’s left arm, the other striking his left thigh. Smith worked the Winchester and drove a bullet into Reid’s lower abdomen and groin, and Reid dropped face down on the planking. Then the Soap Gang surged toward their fallen leader. Murphy reached Smith first, wrenched the rifle from his hands, and by most later reconstructions fired the shot to the heart that killed him where he lay.

For decades the official story held that Reid killed Smith face to face and paid for it with his own life. The town had reason to prefer that version. Reid’s revolver had fired only two rounds while Smith’s body bore three wounds, and Tanner’s report to Sam Steele of the North-West Mounted Police named Murphy, not Reid, as the man who killed Smith. A wounded hero was easier to honor than a living man who might face a murder inquiry, especially with federal troops in nearby Dyea and the threat of martial law hanging over the town.

Whoever pulled the trigger, the effect was immediate. Tanner helped organize the response. The three men suspected of robbing Stewart were sent to Sitka for trial, and other known members of the Soap Gang were arrested, questioned, or driven out of Skagway. Stewart’s gold turned up in a trunk behind the Parlor, nearly all of it recovered. Reid lingered twelve days before dying on July 20. His funeral was the largest Skagway had seen, and his monument carried the line that he gave his life for the honor of the town. Smith was buried just outside the city cemetery, where his grave became one of the most visited spots in Skagway, a boomtown whose criminal government broke apart as quickly as it had been built.

Jefferson “Soapy” Smith at his saloon, called Jeff. Smith’s Parlor, in Skagway, Alaska.

Jefferson “Soapy” Smith on the streets of Skagway, Alaska, for a July 4th parade.

Historical Context

The Klondike Gold Rush, triggered by the August 1896 discovery of gold on Bonanza Creek, sent an estimated 100,000 prospectors north between 1897 and 1899. Skagway and neighboring Dyea served as the primary American gateways, and by the summer of 1898, Skagway’s transient population had swelled to as many as 20,000, making it the largest settlement in Alaska. The District of Alaska had been organized under the 1884 Organic Act, which provided a governor, a judge, and a handful of federal appointees but no legislature and almost no local law enforcement. Deputy U.S. marshals were few, underfunded, and susceptible to bribery. Congress did not pass a criminal code for Alaska until 1899. Across the border, Canada’s North-West Mounted Police maintained order so effectively that Superintendent Sam Steele could dismiss Skagway as “little better than a hell on earth” while keeping the Canadian side peaceful.

The governance vacuum fit a broader pattern of vigilante action across western boomtowns. From the Montana gold camps of the 1860s to Tombstone in the 1880s, communities that outgrew their legal systems regularly turned to citizens’ committees to enforce order outside the courts. In Skagway the pattern repeated with an additional complication. The Spanish-American War, declared in April 1898, gave Smith patriotic cover for organizing a volunteer militia company with War Department approval, strengthening his public standing weeks before the confrontation that ended his life. The war also drew federal attention away from Alaska’s domestic problems, leaving the town to settle its crisis on the wharf.

Members of the Soapy Smith Gang, possibly the later renamed Committee of 303, posing for a picture outside a restaurant in Skagway, Alaska, 1897.

Another photo of the Soapy Smith Gang, date unknown.

Today’s Reflection

Smith’s fake telegraph office may be the most quietly disturbing detail in the whole Skagway story. A man walked in, paid his fee, and dictated a message to a wife or a mother or a business partner somewhere far to the south. The clerk wrote it down. The wires ran up the pole and out of the building, exactly as they should. Only they stopped at the wall. Nothing left the room. The customer walked back into the street believing he had reached across a continent, and he had reached no one.

What makes the scheme so cruel is the way it worked with a man’s hope instead of against it. The victim was never told his loved ones were unreachable. He was allowed to feel he had just contacted them. Smith understood something about human need that most swindlers never bothered with. People will pay more, and trust longer, for the sensation of connection than for almost anything else. Give a lonely, frightened stampeder the feeling that his voice carried home, and he will thank you for robbing him.

That insight describes a spiritual danger far older than any gold rush. Scripture never presents evil as only loud and obvious. Its most effective form is disguise.

“And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve.” 2 Corinthians 11:14-15

Paul is talking about something more subtle than temptations that announce themselves as evil. He’s describing a counterfeit that wears the uniform of the real thing. An angel of light. A servant of righteousness. The deception works precisely because it borrows the outward form of what is good. The wires are visible. The clerk is polite. The office looks like every other telegraph office a man has ever used. The form is intact, and only the substance is missing.

We tend to picture the enemy pulling us toward God’s opposite: lust, greed, a temper we can’t control, the bottle we keep returning to, open rebellion, the sins we were warned about as children. Those are real, and they wreck lives. But the more effective pull usually comes dressed as something that looks like access to God, or to truth, or to the people of God. That is what makes it so hard to catch. A believer can learn to avoid the obvious wreckage and still never think to question the respectable channel. He guards the alley and leaves the front door standing open. The sin he would run from if it looked like rebellion walks right past him when it looks like wisdom, or maturity, or simply staying informed.

Look at how much of a serious Christian life can be imitated. A stream of sermons can pass through a person all week without once making him more obedient. Sending a prayer request is often easier than praying. An argument about doctrine can leave us less truthful than when we started. Scroll far enough through Christian language and you can feel spiritually awake while your actual life with God goes quiet. Each of these has real wires. Each one runs partway up the pole. And a person can spend years feeding the fee into them, mistaking the activity for communion, never noticing that the message stopped at the wall.

Here is the uncomfortable part. A person can read all of this, agree with every line, and quietly assume it describes someone else, someone younger in the faith, someone less careful than himself. That assumption is the wall the wire stops at. It is fully possible to nod along with a warning about counterfeit connection while sitting inside one. Jesus gave us the only reliable test, and it isn’t how a thing feels or sounds.

“By their fruit you will recognize them.” Matthew 7:20

Fruit takes time to inspect, and that is the discipline the fake telegraph exposes. The men of Skagway had no easy way to check whether their words arrived, so they trusted the surface and paid for it. We do the same with our souls when we assume that a busy channel must be a living one. The searching work Paul is calling for is quieter than resisting an obvious sin. Guilt already points to the sins we know about. This asks us to look where we rarely think to look, at the parts of our life that feel settled and safe: the relationships we lean on, the voices we’ve let shape us, the habits that keep reassuring us we’re fine. Some of them are carrying us toward Christ. Some are only collecting the fee and handing back the feeling of being connected.

The honest thing is to admit we can’t always tell the difference by how it feels. There are people, and even pretend ministries, who are very good at making us feel comforted, enlightened, embattled, or spiritually serious without making us more repentant, obedient, humble, loving, or truthful. Feeling was exactly what Smith sold. But blanket suspicion won’t help us. What we need is honesty about where our trust actually goes, especially in the places where we feel most spiritually safe, and the humility to ask the Lord to show us which wires we have never once followed all the way to the wall.

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Practical Application

Take one input you lean on for spiritual life, a favorite podcast, a feed you scroll, a stream of sermons, an online group, and follow it honestly to the wall. Write down what it has actually produced in you over the last month, measured by conduct rather than sensation. Has it made you quicker to obey, gentler at home, more honest when no one is watching? Set aside how alive it feels and read the record. Where a wire runs partway up the pole and stops, mark it plainly on the page, and give that time to something that reaches all the way to God.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are the living God, and every true and good thing flows from You alone. You see past appearances to the heart, and nothing counterfeit can stand before Your gaze. We confess that we have often mistaken activity for communion, that we have felt spiritually awake while our fellowship with You grew thin, and that we have trusted voices and habits we never once examined. Forgive us for loving the feeling of nearness more than nearness itself. Teach us to test what we trust by its fruit. Give us courage to follow every wire to its end, even when we fear what we will find. Draw us into real communion with You, unhurried and honest, until the sensation of connection and the truth of it are one. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most dangerous distance between a soul and God is not the one we can see. It is the one disguised as closeness. A person can be surrounded by holy words, busy with holy activity, fluent in the language of faith, and still be speaking into a wire that stops at the wall. God is never deceived by the form of devotion, and in His mercy He refuses to let us rest in it. He gave us fruit as the test because feeling can be counterfeited and a changed life cannot. The honest believer learns to ask the harder question of his own faith: whether it is truly being formed by Christ, or only carrying the sensation of closeness to Him. The answer is rarely comfortable, but it is the only one that leads somewhere real.

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Author’s Notes

If you implement today’s Practical Application, I encourage you to include the time you spend reading here on This Is The Day. It’s not that I want to lose anyone as a reader, but I do want what I write here to have meaning. If these lessons are only giving you a few interesting thoughts, a pleasant religious feeling, or one more thing to consume, then they are not doing what I hope they will do.

I know many of you come here because you love history, and I love that. The stories matter. The details matter. But I also believe history can do more than inform us. It can expose us, humble us, warn us, steady us, and help us see our own time more truthfully. My hope is that these daily lessons do not simply teach you what happened, but help you notice what God may be teaching through what happened.

So the same test applies here as anywhere else. Don’t measure this work only by whether it feels interesting, thoughtful, moving, or well written. Ask what it is producing. Is it making you more attentive to God? More truthful about yourself? More willing to repent? More faithful in the life actually in front of you?

If it is doing that, I am grateful. If it is not, I would genuinely want to know. Reply, comment, or send me a direct message and tell me where it is falling short, what feels unclear, what feels too thin, or what would help these lessons serve you better. I do not want this to be another wire that runs partway up the pole and stops at the wall.

That is the kind of fruit I hope these daily lessons help cultivate. And if they do not, then follow the wire honestly and give that time to something that truly leads you nearer to the Lord.

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