THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
2h

Jason, yes, I do enjoy the history you present in these lessons, but I'm more drawn to the spiritual aspect of what you do with that historical lesson. We are called to test every spirit, and of course, Jesus summed it up perfectly, "you will know them by their fruit." I encourage people to pray for discernment and revelation about things. Excellent story, one I did not know, and a sad reminder that "angels of light" have always been with us, infesting the purity of the Christian life.

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John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
4h

Thanks Jason. Why didn't those trusting people just look outside the hut to see if the wires continued?

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