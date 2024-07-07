This is the day Hernán Cortés and his Tlaxcalan allies triumphed over a numerically superior Aztec force at the Battle of Otumba in Mexico in 1520 AD.

In today's lesson, we will explore the dangers of misattributing events and circumstances in our lives. Drawing inspiration from a pivotal moment in the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire, we'll examine how easily misconceptions can cloud our judgment and lead us astray from recognizing God's sovereignty. How might our perspective shift if we viewed all of creation through the lens of divine authorship?

The 1520 battle of Otumba by Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau.

"For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him." - Colossians 1:16 (NIV)

This Date in History

The plains near Otumba, Mexico, on July 7, 1520, bore witness to a pivotal moment in the clash of civilizations. Here, the battered forces of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés faced a vast Aztec army in a battle that would alter the course of history.

Cortés and his men were a sorry sight. Just a week earlier, they had fled Tenochtitlan, the majestic Aztec capital, under cover of darkness in what became known as "La Noche Triste" (The Sad Night). The weight of that retreat hung heavy in the air - the screams of fallen comrades still echoing in their minds, the sting of lost treasure and shattered dreams all too fresh.

This desperate situation was a far cry from the promising beginnings of Cortés' expedition. He had first landed on the Gulf Coast in April 1519 with about 600 men, 16 horses, and 11 ships. What started as a trading mission soon transformed into a campaign of conquest, fueled by dreams of glory and gold.

Cortés' journey inland was marked by shrewd diplomacy and military acumen. He forged alliances with indigenous groups who resented Aztec rule, most crucially with the Tlaxcalans. These alliances swelled his ranks and provided vital local knowledge.

In November 1519, Cortés and his now-augmented forces entered Tenochtitlan. The Aztec ruler, Moctezuma II, received them cautiously, perhaps influenced by religious prophecies or the sheer otherworldliness of these bearded strangers and their imposing horses.

But the uneasy peace was short-lived. Tensions escalated, particularly after Cortés took Moctezuma hostage. The situation exploded into violence when Cortés' lieutenant, Pedro de Alvarado, ordered a massacre of Aztec nobles during a religious festival, inciting a full-scale rebellion.

Now, on the plains of Otumba, Cortés faced the consequences of these actions. His force of roughly 5,000 men - a mix of Spanish conquistadors and indigenous allies - stood against an Aztec army several times larger. The Aztecs, led by their new emperor Cuitláhuac, were determined to annihilate the invaders once and for all.

The field bristled with contrast: Spanish steel and horses against obsidian-edged macuahuitls and cotton armor. The air thrummed with tension, punctuated by the battle cries of Aztec warriors and the nervous whinnying of Spanish mounts.

Cortés, ever the tactician, had one last gambit. He had observed the importance of leadership in the Aztec military structure and devised a plan to exploit this. Gathering his remaining cavalry, he formed them into a tight wedge formation.

With a rallying cry, Cortés spurred his horse forward. The small band of cavalry charged directly at the Aztec command, their steel swords flashing. The sight of these man-beasts moving as one must have been terrifying to many Aztec warriors, who had never faced such a tactic.

In a moment that would be recorded in both Spanish chronicles and Aztec codices, Cortés and his captains reached the Aztec commander. When the Aztec leader fell, confusion rippled through the Aztec ranks.

As the day wore on, what had begun as a last stand for Cortés transformed into an improbable victory. Despite its overwhelming numbers, the Aztec force eventually broke and fled the field.

This unlikely triumph allowed Cortés and his allies to escape to Tlaxcala, where they would regroup and plan their next moves. The Battle of Otumba reinvigorated the Spanish conquest, demonstrating the effectiveness of Spanish military tactics and technology against traditional Mesoamerican warfare.

More broadly, it marked a crucial moment in the European colonization of the Americas. It paved the way for the eventual fall of Tenochtitlan in August 1521 and the birth of New Spain, setting in motion changes that would reshape the cultural, religious, and political landscape of two continents for centuries to come.

As the dust settled on Otumba that fateful day, neither the elated Spanish nor the retreating Aztecs could have imagined how profoundly this encounter would echo through history, a testament to the world-altering power of cultural collision and conquest.

A portrait of the Spanish Conquistador Hernán Cortés (1485–1547 CE), conqueror of the Aztec Empire in the early 16th century. (Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, Madrid)

Historical Context

The Battle of Otumba took place during the early 16th century, a time marked by sweeping global transformation known as the Age of Discovery. Spain, newly unified and empowered after the Reconquista, was emerging as a dominant European power alongside other nations eager to expand overseas. Motivated by economic ambition, religious zeal from the Counter-Reformation, and newly advanced technologies in navigation and warfare, European explorers set out to claim new territories. In the Americas, this led to the Columbian Exchange, a wide-ranging transfer of goods, people, and disease that devastated indigenous populations even before direct contact.

The conquest of Mexico, including the pivotal Battle of Otumba, unfolded within this dynamic global context. The Aztec Empire’s internal divisions made it vulnerable to conquest, which Hernán Cortés exploited through alliances with discontented city-states. Meanwhile, Europe was undergoing major religious upheaval with the Protestant Reformation, and empires like the Ottomans and Portuguese were reshaping global trade. These global pressures gave urgency to Spain’s colonization efforts, as control of New World wealth promised to shift the balance of power in Europe. Otumba was not just a local military encounter; it was a key moment in a broader story of global realignment.

Painting by Peter Dennis.

Did You Know? While commonly referred to as Montezuma II in English sources, the Aztec emperor's name is more accurately rendered as Moctezuma II. This spelling more closely approximates the original Nahuatl pronunciation and is preferred by many modern historians and scholars.

Today’s Reflection

In the annals of history, few encounters have been as fraught with misunderstanding as that between Hernán Cortés and the Aztec Empire. As Cortés and his men stood on the plains of Otumba, facing an overwhelmingly large Aztec force, they were caught in a web of misconceptions that had begun long before this pivotal battle. The Aztecs, initially mistaking Cortés for the returning god Quetzalcoatl, and the Spanish, misinterpreting Aztec customs through their European lens, exemplify humanity's long-standing struggle with misattribution.

This tendency to misattribute events and phenomena is not confined to the pages of history. It persists in our modern world, often in subtle ways that can lead us astray from recognizing God's sovereignty.

How often do we chalk up fortunate events to "good luck" or unfortunate circumstances to "bad karma"? We might find ourselves saying, "The universe just doesn't want me to have this," personifying creation rather than acknowledging the Creator.

"For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him." Colossians 1:16 (NIV)

This profound truth from Colossians reminds us that everything, from the grandest celestial body to the tiniest subatomic particle, finds its origin and purpose in God. When we attribute events to luck, fate, or impersonal cosmic forces, we rob God of the glory due to Him and miss the opportunity to deepen our relationship with our Creator.

In our increasingly scientific age, we face a new frontier of potential misattribution. Medical breakthroughs, technological advancements, and scientific discoveries can easily become idols if we're not careful. It's tempting to place our full trust in human knowledge and innovation, forgetting that all wisdom ultimately flows from God. Yet, we must strike a balance.

Appreciating the gifts of science and medicine doesn't negate our faith; rather, it should deepen our awe of the intricate world God has created and the capabilities He has bestowed upon humanity.

Consider the human body's complexity, the universe's vastness, or the elegance of mathematical principles. These aren't random occurrences or mere products of chance. They bear witness to a divine intellect far beyond our comprehension.

As we read in Romans 1:20 (NIV), "For since the creation of the world God's invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse."

Just as the Aztecs and Spanish struggled to interpret each other's actions and motivations accurately, we can also struggle to interpret the events of our lives correctly. We might see a medical recovery as purely the result of skilled doctors and advanced treatments, overlooking God's hand in guiding the physicians and providing the knowledge for such treatments. Or we might attribute a career advancement solely to our hard work, forgetting that God gives us the ability to gain wealth (Deuteronomy 8:18).

The danger in these misattributions lies not just in failing to give God glory but in slowly distancing ourselves from reliance on Him. When we consistently attribute good things to luck or our own efforts and bad things to random chance or malevolent fate, we begin to see ourselves as the masters of our destiny rather than stewards of God's blessings. This mindset can lead us down a path of self-reliance and pride, much like the tower builders of Babel who sought to "make a name" for themselves (Genesis 11:4).

As we reflect on the Battle of Otumba and the misunderstandings that characterized the Spanish-Aztec encounter, let us be challenged to examine our own tendencies toward misattribution.

In what areas of our lives might we be giving credit to luck, chance, or our own abilities when we should be acknowledging God's sovereign hand? How can we cultivate a heart that sees God's work in all things, from the miraculous to the mundane?

Practical Application

Take a "divine attribution" journal for a week. Each day, write down three events or circumstances you might typically attribute to luck, chance, or purely human effort. Then, prayerfully consider how God might have been at work in each situation. Reflect on how this practice changes your perspective and deepens your awareness of God's presence in your daily life.

Closing Prayer Sovereign Lord, open our eyes to Your handiwork in every aspect of our lives. Help us to recognize Your guiding hand in both our triumphs and challenges. Grant us discernment to see beyond surface-level explanations and to attribute all glory to You. May we grow in our understanding of Your omnipresence and cultivate hearts that acknowledge Your supremacy in all things. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Misattribution is a subtle yet pervasive force in our lives, capable of distorting our relationship with God and our understanding of His work in the world. By cultivating a mindset that seeks to recognize God's hand in all things, we open ourselves to a deeper, more authentic faith experience. This shift in perspective doesn't diminish human achievement or scientific progress; rather, it places them within the grand context of God's creative and sustaining power. As we move forward, let's challenge ourselves to look beyond surface-level explanations, seeking instead to attribute glory where it truly belongs – to our sovereign God.

