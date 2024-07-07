THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
Jul 7Edited

Thank you for providing such a well-written and accurate account of the misunderstanding between the Aztecs and the Spaniards. Your description of the pivotal battle of Otumba was riveting.

That being said, just as people will always ask, "Why do bad things happen to good people?", sometimes the best answer is "I don't know". Besides the creation of the nation of Israel, it is hard to see God's hand in the holocaust. Similarly, why did NATO destroy Yugoslavia, why did the USA stage a coup in Kiev back is 2012, and why did we abandon our allies in Afghanistan?

While I have an unshakeable belief in the Creator, I don't think He picks sides. Sometimes it is simply the overwhelming power of one nation over another. Strategies, such as Cortes, Robert E. Lee, and 'Stonewall' Jackson, are models of the human mind (courtesy of God's mind) are still taught at West Point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
Jul 7

Thanks for bringing me to Deuteronomy 8 this morning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture