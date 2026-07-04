THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Kendrick's avatar
Chuck Kendrick
2h

As you transitioned to application, I found this statement to be very valuable. "This should reframe how we see spiritual warfare. We’re not victims fighting to survive. We’re messengers of a kingdom that advances through truth." Thank you.

Reply
Share
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
1h

Great story!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason A. Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture