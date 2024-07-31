This is the day the Royal Navy ended its centuries-old tradition of issuing a daily rum ration to sailors in 1970, an event known as Black Tot Day.

In today's lesson, we will explore how the end of a centuries-old naval tradition reflects our own need for spiritual growth and adaptation. What practices in our faith journey might we need to leave behind to mature in Christ?

"When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me." - 1 Corinthians 13:11 (NIV)

This Date in History

As the sun rose on July 31, 1970, Royal Navy sailors around the world prepared for a bittersweet farewell. The air buzzed with a mix of anticipation and melancholy. This was no ordinary day - it was to be the last time in over 300 years that the call "Up Spirits!" would echo through the decks of Her Majesty's ships. Black Tot Day had arrived.

The tradition of the daily alcohol ration dated back to 1655, though it wasn't always rum. Initially, sailors received a gallon of beer per day. As voyages grew longer and beer spoiled quickly, the Navy switched to wine, and eventually to rum in the 1730s, as it was more readily available in the Caribbean.

Each day at noon, every sailor received one-eighth of a pint of rum (about 70ml or 2.4 fluid ounces, equivalent to almost two shot glasses) at a potent 95.5 proof. Sailors had the option to drink it immediately or save it for later, though most chose to consume it on the spot, savoring the brief respite from their duties. Water was still provided separately for hydration.

The rum ration underwent a significant change in 1740, thanks to Admiral Edward Vernon, nicknamed "Old Grog" for his grogram cloak. Concerned about drunkenness affecting ship operations, he ordered the rum to be diluted with water. Sailors, in turn, dubbed this new mixture "grog" in his honor. Later, lime juice and sugar were added to the grog, both to improve the taste and to fight scurvy, inadvertently creating a Naval version of punch.

This small measure of liquid courage became more than just a drink; it was a daily ritual that embodied the spirit of naval life. The call of "Up Spirits!" would signal the distribution, a moment eagerly anticipated by many. Some sailors even saved their tot vouchers to trade with others, creating a unique economy within the ship.

But as naval warfare modernized, concerns grew. The complex machinery of 20th-century warships demanded alert operators. The introduction of breathalyzers in the 1960s further highlighted the potential risks. On December 17, 1969, the Admiralty Board, bowing to these pressures and changing societal attitudes, announced the end of the rum ration.

On Black Tot Day, ships and naval bases worldwide held solemn ceremonies. Some sailors donned black armbands, while others conducted mock funerals. On HMS Albion, a sailor appeared dressed as Father Neptune, Greek god of the sea, to lament the passing of the tradition. Poems were recited, including one that began, "Old sailors never die, they just get poured away." As the final tot was poured at 11:00 AM, many raised their glasses with the traditional toast: "The Queen!"

In a particularly colorful display aboard HMS Ark Royal, sailors held a mock funeral procession, complete with a coffin containing an empty rum bottle. The ship's band played "Abide With Me" as the bottle was committed to the sea, marking the end of an era with a touch of naval humor.

The abolition of the rum ration marked more than the end of a quaint custom. It symbolized a pivotal shift in naval culture, a step towards modernization that had been ongoing since World War II. The Royal Navy was adapting to new realities of warfare and societal expectations.

In the years following, Black Tot Day has been commemorated annually by naval enthusiasts and rum aficionados. Some naval messes still maintain a ceremonial rum barrel, brought out for special occasions. The tradition lived on in modified form in some Commonwealth navies, with the Royal New Zealand Navy being the last to abolish the practice in 1990.

The end of the tot closed a colorful chapter in naval history, but it also opened a new one. The funds saved were redirected to improve shipboard facilities and amenities, reflecting a shift in focus towards sailor welfare beyond the daily ration. Today, the legacy of the tot lives on in naval traditions, sea shanties, and the enduring mystique of sailors and their rum.

Historical Context

By the late 1960s, the Royal Navy was undergoing rapid modernization to meet the demands of Cold War strategy and high-tech maritime warfare. Naval vessels were increasingly equipped with nuclear-powered systems, guided missile technology, and electronic warfare capabilities, requiring highly disciplined and alert personnel. This technological shift made the continued issuance of strong spirits incompatible with operational safety and international expectations. The introduction of onboard breathalyzers and stricter peacetime protocols mirrored similar developments in civilian workplaces, where alcohol consumption during duty hours was increasingly restricted or banned.

Societal attitudes toward alcohol were also evolving. In post-war Britain, rising awareness of substance abuse and workplace safety began reshaping public policy. Commercial industries, transportation sectors, and even government offices were phasing out permissive drinking cultures. These trends reached the military, where changing demographics and professional standards redefined what naval service looked like. Sailors of the 1970s entered a more regulated, welfare-focused environment, emphasizing education, health, and readiness over inherited rituals. The decision to end the daily rum ration reflected this broader transformation in both military culture and national values.

Did You Know? The Royal Navy’s rum ration used a distinctive dark, high-proof blend known as "Pusser’s Rum," named after the ship’s purser who issued the daily tot; after the practice ended, surviving stores were preserved and auctioned, inspiring the 1979 launch of the Pusser’s Rum brand to replicate the original naval recipe.

Sailors marked as "UA" (Under Age) were not entitled to receive the daily rum ration, and those who chose not to drink could volunteer for "T" (Temperance) status, receiving extra pay in lieu of spirits.

The ceremonial phrase “Splice the Mainbrace”—used to authorize an extra ration of rum on special occasions—remains in use today and may only be granted by the monarch or the Admiralty Board.

Although the British Navy ended the practice in 1970, both the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy continued daily rum rations for several more years, with New Zealand holding out until 1990.

By the early 20th century, the Royal Navy had already begun reducing the strength and volume of the rum tot in response to concerns about discipline, health, and changing standards of professional conduct.

Today’s Reflection

When the Royal Navy poured its final daily ration of rum on July 31, 1970, sailors around the world marked the moment with both humor and grief. Ceremonies were held. Armbands were worn. Some even staged mock funerals. Black Tot Day wasn’t just the end of a beverage—it was the end of something deeply familiar. A daily ritual that had comforted generations was now gone for good.

“When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.” 1 Corinthians 13:11 (NIV)

Paul’s words ring with clarity and courage. Growth requires release. Not because what came before was wrong, but because it is no longer enough. The Royal Navy didn’t end the rum ration out of disdain for tradition—it ended it because new challenges required new disciplines. And the same is often true in our faith.

There are spiritual “rum rations” we hold onto—practices, beliefs, or patterns that once nourished us but no longer help us grow. Maybe it’s a simplistic interpretation of Scripture that once gave comfort but now raises questions. Maybe it’s a devotional routine that once stirred your heart but now feels dry. Or a worship style, a prayer habit, even a leadership role that once fit perfectly but no longer matches where God is leading you.

In the early days of faith, these things are precious. Like a sailor awaiting his first tot, we often cling to the experiences and rhythms that gave us our first taste of grace. Children’s Bible stories. Daily devotionals. Campfire worship songs. A favorite small group or mentor. These are gifts. They carry us through seasons of doubt and discovery. They are not childish—but they are often early steps.

And yet, maturity calls us forward.

The children’s stories must lead to deeper study. Emotion must give way to endurance. Habits must expand to include new disciplines of wisdom, stewardship, and service. Growth means we are no longer just receiving—it means we’re also being asked to give. There is a difference between being nurtured by faith and being matured by it. One feeds you. The other trains you to feed others.

“In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again. You need milk, not solid food!” Hebrews 5:12 (NIV)

For many sailors, the loss of the rum ration felt personal. It marked the end of an era. And in our spiritual lives, leaving behind familiar practices can feel just as unsettling. Change can feel like loss—even when it’s growth. Letting go of what once helped us can feel like betrayal. But staying stuck in old ways can become a subtle form of disobedience when God is inviting us forward.

Growth always involves disruption. But disruption doesn’t mean destruction—it can also be the beginning of something greater.

“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?” Isaiah 43:18–19 (NIV)

The core doesn’t change. The Navy still sailed. Its mission remained. And the heart of our faith—Christ’s saving grace—remains unshaken, even as our understanding of it expands. As we mature, God doesn’t ask us to abandon our past, but to build on it. He invites us to grow.

“Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me.” Philippians 3:12 (NIV)

So ask yourself: what rum rations are you still carrying? What comforts are no longer calling you forward but holding you back? Are you willing to trade what once worked for what God is doing now? Are you willing to be stretched?

Growth is not easy. But it is good. And it is always the way forward.

Practical Application

Reflect on your spiritual journey and identify a practice or belief that may have served you well in the past but might now be limiting your growth. This could be a simplistic understanding of a Biblical concept, a comfortable routine that's become rote, or even a ministry you've outgrown. Spend time in prayer, asking God for discernment about whether it's time to move beyond this practice. If so, research and consider a more mature alternative. For example, if you've relied solely on devotionals, consider diving into in-depth Bible study. If you've always been a participant in church activities, prayerfully explore taking on a leadership role. Remember, growth often involves stepping out of our comfort zones.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your constant presence in our lives, guiding us through various seasons of spiritual growth. Grant us the wisdom to discern when it's time to let go of practices that no longer serve our spiritual development. Give us the courage to embrace new challenges and deeper understandings of Your word. Help us to mature in our faith, always pressing on toward the goal to win the prize for which You have called us heavenward in Christ Jesus. In His name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

As we reflect on the Royal Navy's Black Tot Day and our own spiritual journeys, we're reminded that growth often requires us to leave behind practices that once served us well. Just as the Navy adapted to changing times, we too must be willing to evolve in our faith. This doesn't mean discarding our foundations, but rather building upon them, allowing God to refine and mature our understanding. As we navigate these changes, let's remember that while our practices may shift, the core of our faith—God's unchanging love and Christ's saving grace—remains constant. May we have the courage to embrace new seasons of spiritual growth, always pressing forward in our journey with Christ.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What's a memorable tradition from your past that you've had to leave behind as you've grown older? How has your understanding of a particular Bible passage or Christian concept evolved as you've matured in your faith? In what ways do you think the church as a whole might need to 'grow up' or adapt to effectively minister in today's world? How do you balance honoring spiritual traditions while remaining open to new ways God might be working in your life?

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, liking this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll explore the delicate balance between earthly allegiance and heavenly citizenship. Join us as we uncover timeless wisdom for navigating the complex waters of faith and politics in a world that often seems adrift.