This is the day MGM's mascot Leo the Lion made his first appearance on screen in 1928.

In today's lesson, we will explore how MGM's choice of a lion as their symbol in 1928 reveals a profound biblical truth about the kind of boldness that flows from righteousness. While the wicked flee when no one pursues them, living in constant retreat from imaginary threats, the righteous possess a lion-like confidence that doesn't apologize for its presence or wait for permission to act. What transforms ordinary believers into people who advance when others retreat, who speak truth when others remain silent, and who stand firm when others flee from shadows?

MGM used multiple lions as their mascot, Most historians believe this one is Jackie.

"The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion." - Proverbs 28:1 (NIV)

This Date in History

The projectionist threaded the film through the gate as theaters across America prepared for something they had never seen before. On July 31, 1928, moviegoers settling into their seats had no idea they were about to witness the birth of one of Hollywood's most enduring symbols. When the lights dimmed and the screen flickered to life, a majestic lion's head filled the frame, his powerful roar echoing through silent theaters as the words "Ars Gratia Artis" appeared in elegant script around his mane. Leo the Lion had arrived, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would never be the same.

The story behind Leo's debut began three years earlier when the newly formed MGM studio faced a critical branding challenge. Marcus Loew had orchestrated the merger of Metro Pictures, Goldwyn Pictures, and Louis B. Mayer Productions in 1924, creating a entertainment powerhouse that needed a distinctive identity to match its ambitious goals. While other studios relied on simple text or modest logos, MGM's executives envisioned something more dramatic, more memorable, more befitting their grand aspirations for cinematic excellence.

The concept emerged from Howard Dietz, MGM's head of publicity, who drew inspiration from his alma mater Columbia University and its lion mascot. Dietz understood that in an era when studio loyalty meant everything, audiences needed an immediate way to recognize quality entertainment. The lion represented strength, majesty, and dominance—exactly the image MGM wanted to project as it competed with established studios like Paramount and Universal. More importantly, a living, breathing, roaring lion would create an emotional connection that no static logo could achieve.

Finding the right lion proved more challenging than anyone anticipated. MGM's executives rejected several candidates before discovering a magnificent male lion named Slats at the Gay's Lion Farm in El Monte, California. Born in Dublin Zoo in 1919, Slats had already appeared in several films and possessed the perfect combination of regal bearing and camera presence. Trainer Volney Phifer worked extensively with Slats to ensure he would remain calm during the filming process, which took place at the Mayfair Studio in New York.

The filming session itself became the stuff of Hollywood legend. Slats was positioned behind a pane of glass with a semicircular ribbon containing the studio's Latin motto "Ars Gratia Artis" (Art for Art's Sake) arranged around his magnificent mane. The cameraman captured Slats from multiple angles as the lion moved his head naturally, creating the illusion that he was surveying his domain with royal authority. The famous roar was added later, carefully synchronized to match Slats' mouth movements and create maximum dramatic impact.

The technical execution required unprecedented precision for 1928. The film had to be shot at exactly the right speed to ensure smooth playback, while the lighting needed to capture every detail of Slats' expressive features without causing him discomfort. The semicircular motto presented its own challenges, requiring precise placement to maintain readability while creating an aesthetically pleasing frame around the lion's head. Multiple takes ensured MGM would have options for different film formats and projection systems.

When Leo made his screen debut on July 31, 1928, audiences responded with immediate enthusiasm. The combination of visual grandeur and auditory power created an unforgettable opening moment that elevated the viewing experience before the main feature even began. Theater owners reported that audiences would applaud when Leo appeared, treating his roar as the unofficial beginning of their entertainment experience. The logo quickly became synonymous with quality filmmaking and star-studded productions.

The impact extended far beyond marketing success. Leo's debut marked a turning point in how movie studios approached branding and audience engagement. Other studios scrambled to create their own memorable logos, but none achieved the emotional resonance of MGM's roaring lion. The logo became so closely associated with cinematic excellence that audiences developed genuine expectations when they saw Leo appear—they knew they were about to experience something special.

Jackie's roar being recorded for use at the beginning of MGM talking movies. A sound stage was built around his cage to make the recording.

Historical Context

In 1928, Hollywood was experiencing a technological revolution that would fundamentally transform the entertainment industry. The Jazz Singer had premiered just ten months earlier, introducing synchronized sound to mainstream cinema and creating an urgent need for studios to distinguish themselves in this new landscape. Silent films were rapidly becoming obsolete as audiences flocked to "talkies," forcing every major studio to invest heavily in sound equipment and renovation of theaters nationwide. MGM faced the challenge of not only adapting to this technological shift but also establishing a clear brand identity that would help audiences navigate an increasingly crowded marketplace filled with new studios and independent producers.

The merger that created MGM represented part of a broader consolidation movement sweeping through Hollywood as smaller companies joined forces to survive the expensive transition to sound technology. Marcus Loew's theater chain provided the distribution network, while Louis B. Mayer brought established production expertise and Samuel Goldwyn contributed his reputation for quality entertainment. This three-way partnership needed a unifying symbol that could communicate their combined strength and commitment to excellence, especially as competitors like Warner Brothers were gaining significant advantages through their early adoption of sound technology and aggressive marketing campaigns.

The studio capitalized on the popularity of Leo the MGM lion by taking him on publicity tours.

Did You Know? MGM actually used multiple lions as their mascot over the decades, with Slats being followed by Jackie, Tanner, and finally Leo, though the company used the name "Leo" for all of them to maintain brand consistency. Another lion, sometimes called Numa or "Bill," appeared in early two-strip color silent productions (circa 1927–1928). Two more lions, Telly and Coffee were used only in early Technicolor test logos in the early 1930s and never served as the main logo lions.

Slats, the first MGM lion, never roared in his footage. The roar heard in the logo footage was actually recorded from Tanner in the 1930s and was used in many subsequent versions, meaning audiences have been hearing variations of that roar for over 90 years.

Jackie, MGM's second lion (1928–1956), survived not only a plane crash in Arizona in September 1927 but also two train wrecks, an earthquake, a ship sinking, and a studio explosion, earning him the nickname "Leo the Lucky."

The famous MGM motto "Ars Gratia Artis" was chosen by Howard Dietz specifically because it sounded sophisticated and would appeal to educated audiences, even though most moviegoers couldn't translate the Latin phrase meaning "Art for Art's Sake."

In 2021, MGM debuted a photorealistic CGI version of Leo based on the 1957-era lion, introducing a more refined digital logo that includes both the Latin motto and its English translation alongside the classic roar.

Today’s Reflection

When MGM's executives chose a lion as their studio symbol in 1928, they weren't just picking an animal. They were selecting the ultimate representation of strength, majesty, and fearless authority. A lion doesn't cower or apologize for its presence. It commands respect through its very nature, not through aggression or arrogance, but through an unmistakable confidence that radiates from within.

This is precisely the image Solomon had in mind when he wrote one of Scripture's most striking contrasts:

"The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion." Proverbs 28:1 (NIV)

This verse reveals a fundamental truth about how righteousness transforms the human heart. It's not just about moral behavior or religious activity. Righteousness actually changes how we move through the world, replacing fear with confidence, retreat with advance, apology with assurance.

But what creates this lion-like boldness in the righteous? Why do they stand firm while others flee from shadows?

The answer lies in understanding what righteousness truly means. When we are made righteous through Christ, we don't just receive forgiveness for past sins. We receive a completely new standing before God. We become His children, His representatives, His beloved. This isn't a temporary status that fluctuates with our performance. It's a permanent identity rooted in His unchanging character.

The wicked flee because they have no solid ground beneath their feet. They live with constant anxiety about being discovered, exposed, or held accountable. Even when no actual threat exists, they retreat because guilt and shame have become their default emotional state. They're always looking over their shoulders, always expecting judgment, always preparing for the worst.

This creates a life of perpetual retreat. They apologize for convictions they haven't even expressed. They soften their positions before anyone challenges them. They hide their true beliefs because they assume rejection is inevitable.

The righteous operate from an entirely different foundation. Their boldness doesn't come from personal strength or natural courage. It flows from a settled confidence in their relationship with God.

"For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and self-discipline." 2 Timothy 1:7 (NIV)

When you know you're loved unconditionally by the Creator of the universe, when you understand that nothing can separate you from His love, when you grasp that He has equipped you for every good work, fear loses its power over your decisions.

This doesn't mean the righteous are reckless or insensitive. Lion-like boldness isn't about being loud or confrontational. It's about having such deep security in God that you can speak truth even when it's unpopular, stand for righteousness even when it's costly, and love others even when they reject you.

Consider how this plays out in everyday life. The righteous can have difficult conversations because they're not desperately seeking approval. They can take stands on biblical principles because their identity isn't threatened by opposition. They can extend forgiveness to enemies because they're not protecting wounded pride.

The wicked can't do these things because they're constantly fleeing from threats that exist mainly in their own minds. They assume the worst about others' motives because that's how they view themselves. They retreat from conflict because they have no confidence in their ability to withstand scrutiny.

But righteousness changes everything. It transforms cowards into lions, not through human effort but through divine transformation. When God declares you righteous, He's not just changing your legal status. He's changing your entire orientation toward life.

This boldness becomes especially crucial in our current cultural moment. Christians face increasing pressure to apologize for biblical truth, to soften the gospel message, to retreat from public engagement. The temptation is to flee when no one is even pursuing, to assume rejection before it happens, to hide our faith until someone specifically requests it.

The righteous reject this approach. They understand that boldness isn't optional for followers of Christ. It's the natural expression of a transformed heart. When you truly believe that God is for you, that His truth will prevail, that His love never fails, you stop fleeing from shadows and start advancing with confidence.

The world desperately needs to see this kind of boldness. Not the arrogance of those who think they're better than others, but the quiet confidence of those who know they're loved by God. Not the aggression of those trying to prove themselves, but the security of those who have nothing left to prove.

What would change in your life if you truly embraced the boldness that righteousness provides? What conversations would you have? What stands would you take? What fears would you stop feeding?

The choice before every believer is simple: Will you live like the wicked, fleeing when no one pursues, or will you embrace the lion-like boldness that comes from knowing whose you are?

Your righteousness in Christ has already given you the answer. The question is whether you'll believe it enough to live it.

Practical Application

Before your next challenging conversation or difficult decision, pause to remind yourself of your true identity in Christ. Write down three specific truths about your righteousness before God and speak them aloud: "I am loved unconditionally," "I am equipped for every good work," "I am His beloved child." Then approach the situation not from a place of fear or the need for approval, but from the settled confidence that comes from knowing whose you are. Practice this daily until lion-like boldness becomes your natural response to life's challenges, replacing the tendency to flee from imaginary threats with the courage to advance in faith.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the righteousness You have given us through Christ, which transforms us from fearful people who flee from shadows into bold believers who stand firm in Your truth. Forgive us for the times we have retreated when You called us to advance, when we have sought human approval more than Your approval, when we have hidden our faith instead of boldly declaring Your goodness. Fill us with the lion-like boldness that comes from truly understanding our identity as Your beloved children. Help us to speak truth with love, to stand for righteousness with humility, and to advance Your kingdom with the confidence that comes from knowing You are with us. Transform our fear into faith, our retreat into advance, our apology into assurance. May our lives reflect the unshakable confidence that flows from being made righteous in Your sight. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

True boldness isn't found in personality or position—it's discovered in righteousness. When we understand that God has declared us righteous through Christ, fear loses its grip on our decisions and we begin to move through life with lion-like confidence. This isn't arrogance or aggression; it's the settled assurance that comes from knowing whose we are. The world doesn't need more Christians who apologize for their faith or retreat from their convictions. It needs believers who understand that their identity in Christ gives them the courage to advance when others flee, to speak when others are silent, and to love when others withdraw. Your righteousness has already equipped you for boldness. The only question is whether you'll believe it enough to live it.

Also On This Date In History

