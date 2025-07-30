THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
3h

An example of "The best-laid plans, all for naught." All because of the optics of politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture