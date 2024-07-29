THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Jul 29

God certainly does determine the fate of nations... we're next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Hacker's avatar
Jennifer Hacker
Jul 30

Fascinating story Jason! Very comforting too… even though the world is crazy and scary right now, that’s only OUR reality. God is not surprised by any of this and He has everything under control ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture