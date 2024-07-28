THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mollie Lyon's avatar
Mollie Lyon
Jul 28

My parents were in NYC when this happened. My dad worked on B25’s. He had been stateside after being in North Africa and Italy.

He enlisted December 10, 1941, for “the duration.” After V-E Day, that meant the Pacific. He was on leave and they were in a hotel not far from the Empire State Building. Mom recalled how efficient the police on horseback were. I believe she said it woke them up. She’s been gone sixteen years. I wish I could ask more questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
Jul 28

I'm not sure I'd ever been aware of this incident till reading this, so thank you very much.

And the apostle Paul's warnings are found all through his letters as you allude to: "be alert; be on guard; watch out;", etc. Our enemy is very good at what he does, and it's very easy for us to be taken in by his cunning and smoothness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture