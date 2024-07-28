This is the day Sir Thomas Harriot is said to have introduced potatoes to England after returning from the Americas in 1586.

In today’s lesson, we will explore what it means to trust God when His leading challenges our assumptions or disrupts our expectations. What happens when the path God sets before us looks unfamiliar or even unreasonable at first glance? And how might a simple act of obedience become the seed of something far greater than we can see right now?

“But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong.” 1 Corinthians 1:27 (NIV)

This Date in History

Thomas Harriot stood before a curious crowd in London, holding what appeared to be an unremarkable brown tuber. The gathered onlookers whispered and pointed at the strange object, unaware they were witnessing a moment that would eventually reshape English agriculture and cuisine. The mathematician and explorer had recently returned from Sir Walter Raleigh’s expedition to the Americas, bringing with him this peculiar underground stem, a vegetable native peoples called papas, the potato that would one day become a staple of diets around the world.

Born in Oxford around 1560, Harriot had established himself as one of England’s most brilliant minds by his early twenties. His mathematical genius caught the attention of Sir Walter Raleigh, who hired him as his science tutor and ethnographic researcher. Their partnership proved crucial to both men. Harriot’s exceptional skills in astronomy, navigation, and mathematics made him an invaluable contributor to Raleigh’s colonial ambitions during a period when scientific precision was essential for long-distance exploration.

In 1585, Harriot joined the expedition to establish the Roanoke Colony, serving as the settlement’s primary scientific observer and translator. His remarkable ability to learn languages allowed him to master the local Algonquian dialect within months, which facilitated communication between the colonists and the native peoples. During this time, he documented agricultural practices with unusual care, noting how indigenous communities cultivated a variety of crops that grew well in the rich soils of the region. Among these was the potato, which he described simply as a root, an abundant plant that thrived in both coastal sand and inland fields.

Harriot returned to England in 1586 to report the colony’s progress to Raleigh and to deliver his scientific notes and collected specimens. His early return ensured the preservation of his extensive observations, a fortunate outcome since the Roanoke Colony would later vanish without explanation by 1590. His botanical samples included the potato, though no one in England yet understood its future significance.

Back in England, Harriot faced skepticism about many of his American specimens. The potato attracted particular concern. As a member of the nightshade family, along with plants like belladonna, it seemed suspicious to European botanists who were accustomed to identifying poisonous species by physical resemblance. Its lumpy exterior and unfamiliar form led many to assume it was harmful. Harriot countered these fears with practical demonstrations, showing how the plant could be grown in English soil and how the tubers could be cooked safely. His methodical explanations reflected his broader scientific discipline, a blend of curiosity, precision, and persistence.

Although resistance to the potato persisted for decades, its gradual spread across Europe had begun. Adoption would be slow, and in many regions the plant remained a curiosity rather than a staple. Over time, however, farmers discovered its value. The hardy tuber grew well in poor soil, resisted difficult weather, and produced remarkable yields. These qualities destined it to become one of the most important crops in the world. By the eighteenth century, the potato had become vital to feeding Europe’s expanding population, especially during the pressures of the Industrial Revolution when inexpensive and reliable calories were in high demand.

Harriot’s later years reflected the breadth of his talents. He continued to make significant contributions in astronomy, carefully observing sunspots and lunar features. His mathematical work anticipated ideas that would not be fully developed until later centuries, and his correspondence with scientists across Europe revealed a mind that operated far ahead of its time. Although he did not publish most of his major works during his lifetime, his surviving manuscripts show him as one of the era’s most innovative thinkers. His death in 1621 closed a life marked by wide-ranging curiosity and a commitment to the advancement of knowledge.

The introduction of the potato was only one part of the immense exchange of plants, ideas, and technologies between the Old and New Worlds. Even so, its consequences proved particularly far-reaching. From its humble arrival in England as a suspicious foreign tuber, the potato would go on to sustain millions through periods of scarcity, reshape agricultural practices, and integrate itself into the culinary traditions of cultures across Europe and beyond. Harriot could not have foreseen the full impact of what he carried home, yet the simple root he presented to that London crowd would help feed generations and alter the course of world history.

Historical Context

By the late 1500s Europe was being reshaped by expanding global trade, maritime exploration, and colonial ambition. Powerful monarchies and investors backed voyages across the Atlantic. Demand for new sources of wealth, land, and raw materials drove expeditions like those undertaken by Thomas Harriot and Sir Walter Raleigh. At the same time European agriculture was under pressure: population growth, recurring crop failures, and limited arable land made grain crops unreliable. Imported plants and foods from the Americas offered possibilities, a chance to diversify diets and boost food security. That made any new tuber or grain from across the sea potentially world-changing. Advances in navigation and shipbuilding, guided by scholars, cartographers, and navigators such as Harriot, reduced the Atlantic crossing and allowed sustained contact, transport of plants, and botanical exchange between continents.

Intellectually and culturally the late 16th century was also a moment of transition. Renaissance humanism and a growing respect for empirical observation challenged medieval tradition. Scholars trained at universities like Oxford were increasingly drawn into practical science, mapping, botany, and navigation instead of purely theological or classical studies. Natural philosophers began to record native languages, local customs, and unfamiliar flora from newly contacted lands. That openness to foreign knowledge, combined with a skeptical but curious scientific attitude, allowed strange new crops like the potato—initially viewed with suspicion—to be studied, tested, and eventually accepted. Such discoveries from the Americas helped spark a broader shift toward experimentation and global curiosity, setting the stage for the Scientific Revolution that would follow.

Did You Know? In 1740 the Prussian government launched an organized campaign urging citizens to plant potatoes because the crop could withstand poor soil and unpredictable weather, a push that helped the tuber gain widespread acceptance.

Some early European farmers planted potatoes in fields left exhausted by grain harvests, using the crop to restore productivity and reduce reliance on vulnerable wheat supplies.

The first potatoes brought to England were smaller, knobbier, and often more bitter than modern varieties, and selective breeding over the next two centuries transformed them into the familiar forms we eat today.

Early English gardeners often grew potatoes as ornamental plants, placing them among decorative flowers because the pale purple blossoms were seen as attractive even when the tubers were not yet widely eaten.

In several parts of Spain and Italy during the 1500s the potato was served only in elite households because importing exotic plants from the Americas was seen as a status symbol for wealthy families.

Today’s Reflection

Thomas Harriot’s introduction of the potato to sixteenth century England faced intense skepticism. Many dismissed or even feared this humble tuber, reacting to it with suspicion. Harriot’s confidence came from what he had already seen and studied, and that quiet certainty offers a helpful picture for the life of faith. Following God’s direction often means stepping forward when others hesitate, and trusting His leading when the path feels unconventional or unclear. Obedience requires courage, but it also requires discernment.

Scripture reminds us that God often works in ways that challenge human assumptions.

“But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong.” 1 Corinthians 1:27 (NIV)

The potato seemed insignificant in Harriot’s day, yet it would eventually reshape diets and support entire populations. God often uses seemingly small or unlikely things to accomplish significant work in our lives. The question, however, is how we learn to trust His guidance without confusing His voice with our own desires.

Scripture provides the foundation for that discernment.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5–6 (NIV)

This trust is not naïve optimism. It is confidence rooted in God’s character, His Word, and His proven faithfulness. Harriot defended the value of the potato based on careful observation and tested evidence. In a similar way, Christians ground their confidence in God through Scripture, prayer, wise counsel, and a willingness to let His truth correct their assumptions. Trust does not ignore wisdom. Instead, it seeks wisdom that is shaped by God’s perspective rather than human impulse.

Noah’s obedience offers another example of this kind of faithfulness. He built an ark in response to clear instruction from God, and his perseverance likely drew ridicule from those who could not imagine why such a project mattered. His obedience was not rooted in personal ambition but in reverent submission. Although the full passage of Genesis is not quoted here, it illustrates a principle that runs throughout Scripture. God often calls His people to take steps that exceed the limits of their understanding. Noah acted on what God revealed, even when the purpose was not immediately visible.

The Bereans in Acts 17 also model how Christians can test new ideas without a posture of fear or suspicion. They examined the Scriptures daily to confirm the truth of what they heard. That balance matters. We follow God with eagerness, but not recklessness. We embrace new directions, but only when they align with Scripture and reflect the character of Christ. Discernment protects us from being swept along by every idea that sounds spiritual or impressive.

Trusting God also means accepting His timing. The potato took generations to gain acceptance, long after Harriot introduced it. God’s work in our lives often unfolds in similar ways. We sometimes plant seeds we may never see fully matured. We sometimes walk paths whose purpose becomes clear only in hindsight. God’s pace is not rushed by our impatience, and His wisdom is not constrained by our expectations.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Isaiah 55:8–9 (NIV)

When we accept that God’s wisdom exceeds our understanding, we find freedom to obey without demanding full clarity. We learn to trust that His purposes are good even when they are hidden. We learn to bring our questions, our motives, and our resistance before Him with honesty. Discernment grows in the soil of humility.

This kind of faithfulness invites us to slow down and examine our hearts. Are we resisting God’s leading because it challenges our comfort, or because it contradicts His Word? Are we hesitating because the path is unfamiliar, or because the Spirit is prompting us to wait? These questions do not undermine faith. They strengthen it. God often uses them to refine our motives and deepen our dependence on Him.

Harriot persisted in his work despite skepticism, yet his confidence rested on what he knew to be true. In a far deeper way, Christians learn to persist because they know the One who calls them. God’s wisdom may stretch us, surprise us, and lead us down paths that others find strange. But His guidance is never reckless, never contradictory, and never detached from His character.

Our responsibility is simple. We remain faithful. We remain teachable. We align our choices with Scripture, trust God’s timing, and follow where He leads even when the path is unclear. When we do, we discover that every obedient step becomes part of a much larger work, a work shaped by the wisdom of a God who sees far beyond what we can imagine.

Practical Application

Set aside five quiet minutes today to examine one decision you have hesitated to make because it feels unclear, unconventional, or misunderstood. Write down the single next small step that aligns with what you know from Scripture and prayer rather than what feels safest or most familiar. Commit to taking that one step before the day ends. When doubt rises, acknowledge it, then choose to act according to the truth you already have, trusting God to meet you in obedience rather than certainty.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for inviting us into a life shaped by Your wisdom rather than our own limited understanding. Teach us to trust Your voice when the path feels uncertain, to submit our desires and fears to Your refining hand, and to seek direction that rests firmly on Your Word. Give us the courage to act faithfully in the small steps You place before us and the humility to release our need for immediate clarity. Strengthen us to wait on Your timing with patience, to discern Your leading with wisdom, and to walk forward in confidence that Your purposes are always good. Shape our hearts so that obedience becomes our natural response to Your presence. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Trust is not built on perfect understanding but on a steady confidence in the One who sees what we cannot. God often leads His people along paths that feel unfamiliar because He is forming something within us rather than merely guiding us to a destination. When we submit our choices, motives, and fears to Him, we discover that obedience is not a leap into darkness but a step into His light. Faith grows when we act on revealed truth rather than waiting for complete clarity, and spiritual maturity deepens when we allow God’s wisdom to override our instincts. The more we align our hearts with His character, the more naturally we recognize His leading. The life shaped by obedience becomes a life marked by peace, freedom, and quiet strength, because trust is ultimately an act of worship.

