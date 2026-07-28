THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
5h

It's a comfort to know that the Lord looks at our hearts, not our successes or lack thereof.

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Dory Wiley's avatar
Dory Wiley
6h

Great message Jason! Thanks.

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