THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Jul 27

My parents had those records when I was a kid. Compare that 1940 top ten list with the garbage music of today...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan Horton's avatar
Bryan Horton
Jul 27

These hardly “succeeded”; it was said this world was not worthy of them.

“Still others had trial of mockings and scourgings, yes, and of chains and imprisonment. They were stoned, they were sawn in two, were tempted, were slain with the sword. They wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins, being destitute, afflicted, tormented— of whom the world was not worthy. They wandered in deserts and mountains, in dens and caves of the earth.”

‭‭Hebrews‬ ‭11‬:‭36‬-‭38‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture