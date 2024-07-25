THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Bryan Horton
Jul 25

“Every answered prayer, every moment of God's faithfulness in trials, every instance of growth and transformation becomes part of our testimony of experience.”

I was hoping you’d say something like this. I think I’d scarcely consider my story prior to first coming to faith all that compelling or interesting—a perhaps typical lost soul headed for a serious collision as a young man; it’s the life afterwards, which I think not the typical story one hears and perhaps far more compelling.

It’s mostly characterized by endless struggle, with plenty of victories and deliverances from and by God, but also marred by endless failures and beatings, most well-deserved I trust for disobedience and attempted shortcuts.

So I would only say that we can also see God’s faithfulness in our failures. “For he chastises those whom he loves and scourges every son he receives.”

“Your rod and your staff comfort me.”

Mandy Farmer
Jul 25

This is what I'm trying to do. I need to get better at journaling as it's hard to remember details from the past and how I saw God working.

I have much to share from ministry, my chronic illness, and my husband's cancer.

