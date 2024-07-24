This is the day American archaeologist Hiram Bingham discovered the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru in 1911.

In today's lesson, we will explore how the discovery of a hidden ancient city mirrors our journey to uncover God's purpose for our lives. We'll delve into the thrilling rediscovery of Machu Picchu and how it relates to rekindling our spiritual passion. How can we approach our faith with the same sense of wonder and determination as an explorer uncovering long-lost treasures?

"You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart." - Jeremiah 29:13 (NIV)

As the morning mist slowly lifted on July 24, 1911, American explorer Hiram Bingham III stood breathless atop a ridge in the Peruvian Andes. Before him lay a sight that would forever change our understanding of Pre-Columbian civilizations: the lost city of Machu Picchu. This moment of discovery was the culmination of a journey that began long before Bingham set foot in Peru.

Hiram Bingham III was born into a family of missionaries, but his passion lay in exploration and history. As a lecturer at Yale University, he became fascinated with the last days of the Inca Empire and the legend of Vilcabamba, the final stronghold of the Inca rulers against Spanish conquistadors. This fascination led him to organize the Yale Peruvian Expedition of 1911, with the primary goal of finding this mythical last refuge.

Bingham's expedition was guided by local farmers who knew of ruins in the area but didn't fully grasp their significance. One farmer, Melchor Arteaga, led Bingham across a precarious bridge over the Urubamba River and up the steep mountainside. As they ascended, young Pablito Alvarez, son of another local farmer, ran ahead on the overgrown trail.

When Bingham finally crested the ridge, guided by Pablito, he was confronted with an awe-inspiring sight: stone terraces and buildings, largely intact, nestled between two peaks. This was not Vilcabamba, as Bingham initially thought, but something even more extraordinary – a 15th-century Inca citadel that had remained hidden from the outside world for centuries.

The city's location was a testament to Inca ingenuity and strategic thinking. Perched at 7,970 feet above sea level, it was protected by steep cliffs and surrounded by lush, misty mountains. The site's remoteness and the dense jungle that had reclaimed much of it contributed to its preservation and obscurity.

In the days that followed, Bingham and his team began to explore the site, their excitement growing with each new discovery. They uncovered plazas, temples, and hundreds of houses, all showcasing the remarkable stonework for which the Inca were renowned. The precision of the construction, with stones fitted so tightly together that not even a knife blade could be inserted between them, left the explorers in awe.

Bingham's discovery sparked immense interest in Inca civilization and pre-Columbian South American history. However, it also raised numerous questions. Why was this city built in such an inaccessible location? Who lived here? And why was it abandoned?

In the years following its discovery, Bingham led several more expeditions to Machu Picchu, clearing the site of vegetation and conducting initial archaeological surveys. His work, while groundbreaking, was not without controversy. Many artifacts were taken to Yale University for study, leading to a long dispute with Peru that was only resolved in 2010 when the university agreed to return the artifacts.

As research continued, scholars began to piece together the story of Machu Picchu. It is now believed to have been built as an estate for the Inca emperor Pachacuti around 1450 AD. Its sophisticated architecture, advanced agricultural terraces, and intricate stonework revealed the technological and cultural achievements of the Inca at their peak. The site's astronomical alignments and sacred spaces also provided insights into Inca spiritual and scientific knowledge.

The discovery of Machu Picchu revolutionized our understanding of Inca civilization. It showed that the Inca were capable of building magnificent cities in seemingly impossible locations, demonstrating their advanced engineering skills and deep connection to the natural world.

Today, Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most visited tourist destinations in South America. Millions of visitors each year follow in Bingham's footsteps, marveling at the ancient stonework and breathtaking views. The site continues to yield new discoveries, with ongoing archaeological work providing fresh insights into Inca life and culture.

In the early 20th century, global interest in archaeology and ancient civilizations was growing rapidly, driven by imperial expansion, advances in transportation, and rising academic competition among Western universities. The so-called “Golden Age of Exploration” coincided with a period in which institutions like Yale, Harvard, and the British Museum funded expeditions to far-reaching parts of the world in search of cultural and scientific prestige. Within this environment, Latin America became a key target for archaeological investigation, largely unexplored by Western scholars at the time. Peru, with its rich Inca heritage and relatively limited European academic presence, emerged as a focal point. The Peruvian government, eager to modernize and assert control over its cultural patrimony, often facilitated these expeditions—though not always with clarity on long-term ownership of the artifacts uncovered.

Meanwhile, the concept of “lost cities” captured the Western imagination, influenced by popular literature, biblical archaeology, and tales of ancient grandeur hidden in remote jungles. The legend of Vilcabamba, the Inca's last refuge after the Spanish conquest, held particular allure for explorers like Bingham, who was inspired not just by academic curiosity but also by narratives of discovery and conquest. By 1911, the United States had emerged as a new global power following its victory in the Spanish-American War (1898), and American institutions increasingly sought to match or surpass their European counterparts in scholarship and cultural acquisition. This nationalistic impulse, combined with advances in photography, publishing, and public interest in adventure, helped turn Bingham’s expedition into a celebrated moment of national pride and academic significance.

Did You Know? The name "Machu Picchu" means "Old Mountain" in Quechua, the language of the Inca. The Inca didn't leave behind any written records of the city's original name, so this name, likely based on the mountain it sits on, was adopted after its rediscovery.

Yale's acquisition of artifacts from the 1911 expedition sparked early debate about cultural property, but it wasn't until 2008 that Peru formally filed a lawsuit demanding the return of over 4,000 items, accelerating the eventual 2010 agreement for repatriation.

Before leading the Machu Picchu expedition, Hiram Bingham had no formal training in archaeology; his background was in Latin American history, and he relied heavily on engineers and photographers during the Yale expeditions for documentation and mapping.

In 1912, the National Geographic Society published an entire issue dedicated to Machu Picchu, marking one of the earliest examples of a media partnership driving public enthusiasm for archaeological discoveries.

The construction techniques used at Machu Picchu, such as ashlar masonry (cutting stones to fit together without mortar), were so advanced that many Spanish conquistadors mistakenly believed earlier Inca sites had been built by other, older civilizations.

Today’s Reflection

The mist-shrouded peaks of the Andes held a secret for centuries – an entire city, hidden from the world's eyes. When Hiram Bingham stumbled upon Machu Picchu in 1911, he wasn't just discovering ancient stones and terraces; he was unveiling a testament to human ingenuity, capability, and purpose. This long-hidden wonder serves as a powerful metaphor for the divine purpose that often lies dormant in our own lives, waiting to be uncovered.

Many of us begin our Christian journey with zeal, much like eager explorers setting out on a grand expedition. We're filled with the excitement of newfound faith, ready to scale spiritual mountains and uncover the depths of God's love. But as time passes, the initial fervor can wane. The comfortable routines of daily life, the demands of work and family, and the distractions of our modern world can overshadow our spiritual passion. We may find ourselves going through the motions, attending church, saying prayers, but feeling disconnected from the vibrant purpose we once felt.

God offers us a profound promise. This verse reminds us that He is not hiding from us; rather, He's waiting for us to seek Him wholeheartedly. Just as Machu Picchu didn't cease to exist when it was forgotten by the wider world, God's purpose for our lives doesn't disappear when we lose sight of it. It remains, steadfast and magnificent, awaiting our rediscovery.

The key lies in the phrase "with all your heart." This isn't about a halfhearted attempt or a casual exploration. It's about committing ourselves fully to the search, much like Bingham and his team who braved difficult terrain and challenging conditions in their quest. In our spiritual lives, this might mean carving out dedicated time for prayer and Bible study, even when our schedules seem full. It could involve stepping out of our comfort zones to serve others or share our faith. It might require us to confront the habits or attitudes that have been hindering our spiritual growth.

Rediscovering our purpose in Christ often involves clearing away the overgrowth of complacency and distraction. Just as Bingham had to clear away centuries of vegetation to reveal Machu Picchu's full glory, we may need to prune away activities or mindsets that have obscured our view of God's plan. This process can be challenging, but it's also incredibly rewarding.

When we commit to seeking God wholeheartedly, we often find that He reveals Himself and His purpose for us in unexpected ways. Bingham was originally searching for a different lost city when he found Machu Picchu. Similarly, as we earnestly seek God, we may discover that His plans for us are far grander and more beautiful than we had imagined.

This journey of rediscovery is not a one-time event but an ongoing process. Machu Picchu continues to yield new insights and discoveries to this day, more than a century after its rediscovery. In the same way, our understanding of God's purpose for our lives deepens and evolves as we continue to seek Him. Each new challenge, each season of life, offers fresh opportunities to seek God and uncover new aspects of His plan for us.

The promise in Jeremiah 29:13 is not just about finding God in an abstract sense, but about discovering the fullness of life that comes from aligning ourselves with His purpose. When we seek God with all our hearts, we don't just find Him–we find ourselves as He intended us to be. We uncover the unique role we're meant to play in His grand narrative.

As we reflect on the hidden city of Machu Picchu and the promise of Jeremiah 29:13, let's be encouraged to renew our quest for God's purpose in our lives. Whether you feel like you've lost your way spiritually or you're simply ready for a deeper connection with God, know that He is ready and waiting for your wholehearted seeking. The divine purpose He has for you – your own spiritual Machu Picchu–is waiting to be discovered. All it takes is the courage and commitment to seek, clear away the distractions, and open your heart fully to His guidance.

Practical Application

Embark on a "spiritual expedition" this week to rediscover God's purpose for your life. Start by setting aside 15 minutes each day for focused prayer and reflection. During this time, ask God to reveal His plans for you and listen attentively for His guidance. Keep a journal of your thoughts, insights, and any Bible verses that resonate with you during this process. Additionally, challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone in one way that aligns with your faith – perhaps by volunteering for a new ministry at church, reaching out to a neighbor in need, or having a meaningful spiritual conversation with a friend. At the end of the week, review your journal entries and experiences, noting any patterns or new understandings about your purpose that have emerged.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, like explorers uncovering hidden treasures, we come before You with hearts eager to rediscover the purpose You've designed for us. Guide us as we seek You wholeheartedly, clearing away the overgrowth of complacency and distraction. Open our eyes to see the magnificent plans You have for our lives, plans that may be grander than we've imagined. Grant us the courage to step out in faith, the wisdom to recognize Your guidance, and the perseverance to continue seeking You in every season of life. May our rediscovered purpose bring glory to Your name and light to the world around us. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The discovery of Machu Picchu reminds us that magnificent treasures can remain hidden in plain sight, waiting for someone with the right perspective to uncover them. Similarly, God's purpose for our lives is often right before us, waiting to be rediscovered through intentional seeking and renewed commitment. As we clear away the overgrowth of complacency and distraction, we open ourselves to the awe-inspiring plans God has prepared for us. This journey of rediscovery is not a one-time event but a continuous process of growth, revelation, and deeper understanding of our role in God's grand narrative. Let us approach each day with the enthusiasm of an explorer, ready to uncover the divine purpose hidden in the ordinary moments of our lives.

