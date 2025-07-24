THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
8h

I don’t remember if I mentioned this before but, forgive me if I repeat myself.

I recently had repeated dreams of being abusive to my younger siblings during my active drug and alcohol abusing years. I don’t know if it was the blackouts or cognitive dissonance that kept me from remembering any of it but I assume it’s true.

Amends for past behavior are important for recovery. I truly believe these dreams were inspired by God to alert me to amends I failed to make years ago.

I decided to write to them, apologizing for my evil ways back then. They all received it well and it put my mind at ease. The dreams have also stopped.

I ended my apology with a comment that I hear in recovery meetings, “I love you all and there’s nothing you can do about it.” I will never forget my sister Mary’s response, she said “Oh, yes there is, I can love you more!” I believe her comment put my mind at ease in a heartbeat.

Great story today, Jason, have a great and blessed day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Jerry Foote's avatar
Jerry Foote
3h

We know of numerous masterpieces that were written in prisons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture