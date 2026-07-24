THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
1d

So many horrors sink beneath the surface of memory. Thank you for reviving a handful so vividly, Jason, reminding us of vital lessons. As tragic as this was in a plain temporal physical historical sense, I couldn't help thinking, in parallel: left-right; herd behavior; ship of state; captain & crew pulling levers... to no avail.

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
17h

Horror

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