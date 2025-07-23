This is the day Ulysses S. Grant, 18th President of the United States and Civil War hero, died of throat cancer in 1885.

In today's lesson, we will explore how a wealthy friend's quiet act of generosity enabled one of America's greatest literary achievements to be completed in the final days of a dying president's life and what this teaches us about the Kingdom principle that every visible calling depends on invisible obedience.

Grant writing his memoirs at Mt. McGregor.

"Greet Priscilla and Aquila, my co-workers in Christ Jesus. They risked their lives for me." - Romans 16:3-4 (NIV)

This Date in History

Ulysses S. Grant sat in his wicker chair on the cottage porch at Mount McGregor, gazing out over the Adirondack Mountains as the summer sun cast long shadows across the valley below. Four days before his death, the former president and Civil War hero could barely whisper, his once-commanding voice reduced to painful rasps by the throat cancer that had been consuming him for nearly a year. Yet even in these final moments, surrounded by his devoted family, Grant's mind remained sharp and his spirit unbroken. He had just accomplished what many considered impossible: completing his memoirs while racing against time and terminal illness.

Just over a year earlier, in May 1884, Grant had discovered that his business partner Ferdinand Ward had systematically swindled him out of his entire fortune, leaving the former president and his family completely bankrupt. The scandal was so public and so devastating that Grant, who had once commanded armies and led a nation, found himself unable to pay even basic household bills. The humiliation was crushing for a man who had spent his life serving his country with honor and integrity.

Grant's financial ruin coincided with the onset of mysterious throat pain that began during a family gathering at Long Branch, New Jersey, in June 1884. While eating fresh peaches with his family, he experienced sharp pain that he initially dismissed as a minor irritation. By October, however, the discomfort had become unbearable, forcing him to consult Dr. John Hancock Douglas, a prominent throat specialist in New York City. The diagnosis was devastating: aggressive throat and tongue cancer, likely caused by his lifelong habit of smoking cigars. At age 62, Grant was told he had perhaps months to live.

Faced with the dual crisis of bankruptcy and terminal illness, Grant made a decision that would define his final chapter. He would write his memoirs, not for glory or vindication, but to provide for his beloved wife Julia after his death. Mark Twain, recognizing both the literary potential and Grant's desperate financial situation, offered him an unprecedented publishing deal through Charles L. Webster & Company, a publishing firm he co-owned: 70 percent of the profits rather than the standard 10 percent royalty. It was a lifeline Grant grasped with the same determination he had shown at Vicksburg and Appomattox.

The memoir project became Grant's final military campaign. Working from his study in his Manhattan brownstone, he wrote in longhand for hours each day, even as the cancer made swallowing increasingly painful and speech nearly impossible. His family watched in amazement as the man who had once been reluctant to write even routine military reports produced pages of vivid, compelling prose that brought the Civil War to life with remarkable clarity and honesty. He wrote about his humble beginnings as the son of a tanner in Ohio, his struggles at West Point, his failures in civilian life, and his rise from obscurity to command the Union Army.

As his condition deteriorated in the spring of 1885, Grant's doctors recommended the clean mountain air of the Adirondacks. A wealthy friend offered the use of his cottage at Mount McGregor, near Saratoga Springs, where Grant could work in peace while his family attended to his needs. The move proved beneficial for both his writing and his spirits. Despite being unable to eat solid food and weighing less than 120 pounds, Grant pressed on with his manuscript, determined to complete it before the cancer claimed him.

By July 1885, Grant had finished the two-volume work that would become one of the greatest military memoirs ever written in English. The Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant covered his life through the end of the Civil War, offering honest assessments of his victories and failures while providing unparalleled insights into the conflict that had defined a generation. His prose was clear, direct, and surprisingly literary for a man who had always considered himself a simple soldier rather than a writer.

On July 23, 1885, at 8:08 in the morning, Grant died peacefully in his cottage, surrounded by his wife Julia and their children. His final battle was over, and like his military campaigns, it had ended in victory. The memoir would go on to sell over 300,000 copies, providing Julia with $450,000 in royalties (equivalent to approximately $15 million today) and securing the family's financial future. More importantly, it established Grant's literary legacy alongside his military and political achievements, proving that the quiet determination that had won the Civil War could triumph even over bankruptcy and death.

The LIbrary of Congress lists this as the last photograph of Gen. Grant, four days before death / Gilman, Mt. McGregor and Canajoharie, N.Y.

Historical Context

In 1885, the United States was experiencing rapid transformation during what historians call the Gilded Age. The nation was still healing from the deep wounds of the Civil War, which had ended just twenty years earlier, while simultaneously grappling with unprecedented industrial growth and massive waves of immigration. Former Civil War veterans like Grant found themselves navigating a dramatically different America than the one they had fought to preserve. The financial speculation and unregulated capitalism that characterized this era created both enormous fortunes and spectacular bankruptcies, often within the same families.

Grant's personal financial disaster reflected broader economic vulnerabilities of the period. The absence of federal banking regulations meant that investment schemes like Ferdinand Ward's could operate with impunity, devastating even the most prominent Americans. Medical care, while advancing, remained primitive by modern standards. Cancer diagnosis was often delayed and treatment options were limited to pain management with morphine and cocaine applications. The literary world was also evolving, with subscription publishing becoming a popular method for distributing books directly to American homes, making it possible for authors like Grant to reach massive audiences and earn substantial royalties that traditional publishing could never provide.

Gen. U.S. Grant and Family at Mt. McGregor, N.Y., June 10, 1885.

The cottage where he wrote his memoirs and died is now preserved as the Grant Cottage State Historic Site on the slope of Mount McGregor in the town of Moreau, New York.

Did You Know? Grant's throat cancer was diagnosed using early medical techniques, including a tissue biopsy performed in February 1885 under topical anesthesia with cocaine application, and the microscopic examination of his tissue samples still exists today in medical archives.

Mark Twain's publishing company employed an army of door-to-door salesmen to sell Grant's memoirs, using aggressive marketing tactics that included offering the books in elaborate subscription sets, making it one of the first major examples of mass-market book marketing in America.

Grant completed his 292,000-word memoir in just eleven months while battling terminal cancer, often writing for eight to ten hours per day despite being able to consume only liquids and soft foods due to his throat condition.

The cottage where Grant died at Mount McGregor was owned by Joseph Drexel, a wealthy banker who offered it rent-free so the former president could finish his memoirs in peace, and the cottage has been preserved exactly as it was on the day Grant died.

Grant's funeral procession in New York City on August 8, 1885, drew over 1.5 million spectators, making it one of the largest public gatherings in American history to that point, with mourners including Confederate generals who had once fought against him.

Today’s Reflection

The cottage at Mount McGregor was modest, nothing like the grand estates where presidents typically spent their final days. Yet it was here, in this simple retreat offered by a friend, that one of America's greatest literary achievements was born. Joseph Drexel didn't seek recognition when he opened his doors to the dying Ulysses S. Grant. He simply saw a need and met it. That quiet act of generosity enabled Grant to complete his memoirs in peace, providing for his family and preserving invaluable historical insights for generations.

It's easy to overlook people like Drexel in the grand narratives of history. But without them, the stories we treasure might never have been told. Scripture honors these kinds of people, the ones who open their homes, their resources, and their lives so others can fulfill God's call.

"Greet Priscilla and Aquila, my co-workers in Christ Jesus. They risked their lives for me." Romans 16:3-4 (NIV)

Paul's brief greeting reveals a profound spiritual truth: every visible calling depends on invisible obedience. Priscilla and Aquila opened their home to Paul, creating space for ministry that would shape the early church. Their names appear throughout Paul's letters, not as leaders giving sermons, but as faithful supporters making ministry possible. They held the door so Paul could walk through it.

The Kingdom operates on this principle of mutual dependence. We celebrate the preachers, the authors, the missionaries. We remember their sermons, read their books, honor their sacrifices. But behind every anointed calling stands an army of unnamed supporters who made it possible.

Someone provided the meeting space. Someone covered the expenses. Someone opened their guest room. Someone watched the children so ministry could happen. Someone prayed through the night when opposition arose.

These supporters rarely receive recognition. Their names don't appear on book covers or conference marquees. Yet Scripture places them alongside the most celebrated ministers as "co-workers in Christ Jesus." God sees their sacrifice. He honors their faithfulness. Their reward is no less than those who stand in the spotlight.

Modern Christianity has created a false hierarchy that exalts platform ministry while overlooking support ministry. We train people to be leaders but rarely teach them to be faithful followers. We encourage everyone to find their unique calling but seldom celebrate those whose calling is to enable someone else's.

"Each of you should use whatever gift you have to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms." 1 Peter 4:10 (NIV)

The gift might be opening your home. It might be financial provision. It might be prayer support or practical assistance or simply creating peaceful space where someone else can fulfill their calling. These gifts are no less valuable than preaching or teaching or leading. They're different expressions of the same grace.

Grant's memoirs became a masterpiece partly because Drexel provided an environment where creativity could flourish. Free from financial worry and surrounded by natural beauty, Grant could focus entirely on his writing. The supporter's gift created conditions for the writer's gift to reach its full potential.

This is how the Kingdom works. God places people in our lives not just to receive from our calling, but to support it. He also places us in others' lives not just to benefit from their gifts, but to help them flourish.

The question isn't just "What is God calling me to do?" but "Whose calling is God asking me to support?" Both questions matter. Both require faith. Both produce eternal fruit.

Look around your church, your community, your circle of influence. Someone near you carries a calling that could change lives, but they lack the support to fulfill it. Maybe they need financial backing. Maybe they need someone to believe in them. Maybe they just need a quiet place to work.

"And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds." Hebrews 10:24 (NIV)

You have the power to be someone's Mount McGregor cottage. You can be the friend who holds the door. Your support might be the difference between a calling that dies incomplete and one that transforms generations.

Don't wait for a dramatic moment or a famous person. Start where you are, with who you know. Look for the person struggling to balance ministry with bills. Find the one with great ideas but no platform. Notice the faithful servant who pours out but rarely receives.

Then do what Drexel did. Open the door. Make space. Provide what's needed. Risk being overlooked while someone else gets the credit.

That's not failure. That's Kingdom success. And God sees every moment of it.

Practical Application

Look specifically for someone in your life whose calling or ministry could flourish with practical support, then take one concrete action this week to "hold the door" for them. This might mean offering your home for a Bible study they want to start, covering a ministry expense they can't afford, providing childcare so they can attend a training event, or simply creating uninterrupted time and space for them to work on a project that matters. Choose support that costs you something but enables them to step more fully into what God has called them to do, remembering that your faithfulness in the background is just as valuable to the Kingdom as their work in the foreground.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the faithful supporters throughout history who opened doors for others to walk through Your calling. We acknowledge that every ministry, every book, every sermon, and every life changed for Your Kingdom happened because someone else chose to serve faithfully behind the scenes. Help us to see the people around us who carry callings that need our support. Give us generous hearts that find joy in enabling others rather than only seeking our own recognition. May we be like Joseph Drexel, offering our resources without seeking credit, and like Priscilla and Aquila, creating space for Your work to flourish. Transform our desire to be in the spotlight into a passion for holding the door open, knowing that You see every act of service and that our reward comes from You alone. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most powerful callings often depend on the most invisible sacrifices. In a culture obsessed with personal branding and platform building, the Kingdom calls us to something radically different: finding our greatest joy in making others successful. When we choose to be the friend who holds the door, we participate in God's design for mutual dependence within the body of Christ. Your faithfulness in supporting someone else's calling is not a consolation prize; it's an essential expression of Kingdom life that God honors just as much as the work done in the spotlight.

Author’s Notes

