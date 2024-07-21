THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
Jul 21

One must know biblical truth to be able to discern the abundance of lies in the media. And the fact that Hollywood mischaracterized the Scopes trial should be instructive as to exactly how Satan uses them as his tool for lies and deception. Thank you for this excellent writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
walk2write's avatar
walk2write
Jul 21

The evolution versus creation debate that started in earnest with the Scopes trial was a harbinger of worse things to come for society: loosening of moral standards, normalization of divorce, abortion, and so forth. If people lose touch with the reality of what makes them human (God’s creation and divine plan for them), then anything goes, and society disintegrates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture