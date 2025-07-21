THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Russell's avatar
B Russell
2h

Great message! All true believers should take it to heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Charles's avatar
Charles
5h

Food for thought: What was God's evaluation of the Temple of Artemis?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture