This is the day Ella Watson and James Averell were lynched by cattle barons over a land and water dispute in Wyoming Territory in 1889.

In today's lesson, we will explore how a frontier lynching disguised as justice reveals a timeless spiritual truth about power, deception, and the moral camouflage used to justify injustice. When Ella Watson and James Averell were murdered by cattle barons in 1889, newspapers immediately branded them as criminals who deserved their fate, but the real story was about something far more basic: water rights and land control. How do we discern when moral outrage is genuine righteousness versus manufactured justification for theft and oppression?

Ella Watson's cabin stood on land belonging to the Bothwell Ranch by the time this photo was taken in the winter of 1912. (Grand Encampment Museum)

"Woe to those who plan iniquity, to those who plot evil on their beds! At morning's light they carry it out because it is in their power to do it. They covet fields and seize them, and houses, and take them. They defraud people of their homes, they rob them of their inheritance." - Micah 2:1-2 (NIV)

Six men on horseback crested the ridge, dragging behind them two bound captives: 28-year-old homesteader Ella Watson and James Averell, a former soldier who had once served his country in uniform. It was high noon, and the Wyoming sun beat down mercilessly as they were led toward a gnarled cottonwood tree overlooking the Sweetwater River. Watson had spent the morning tending her small herd of cattle, unaware that powerful rancher Albert Bothwell and his allies had finally decided to settle their long-standing dispute with a permanent solution.

The confrontation had been building since 1886, when Watson filed her homestead claim on 160 acres of prime grazing land along Horse Creek in Carbon County, Wyoming Territory. The land sat squarely in the middle of what Bothwell considered his private domain, although he held no legal title to most of it beyond the few acres where his ranch house stood. Watson's claim included crucial water rights that Bothwell's expansive herds relied on, creating a standoff that the cattle baron refused to tolerate indefinitely.

Ellen Watson, known to everyone as Ella, had arrived in the territory after escaping an abusive marriage in Kansas. She worked as a cook and seamstress in Rawlins, saving enough money to file her claim under the Homestead Act of 1862, which allowed unmarried individuals, including single women, to acquire 160 acres of public land if they improved it within five years. She built a small cabin, dug irrigation ditches, and began raising cattle. She was determined to make a life for herself, independent and legitimate, in one of the harshest corners of the American frontier.

James Averell had settled just next door. A 38-year-old Canadian immigrant and former U.S. Army soldier, he had served for ten years before establishing his homestead in the Sweetwater Valley. He ran a general store and saloon, served as the local postmaster, and worked as both a notary public and justice of the peace. His homestead included a modest house, stable, icehouse, and chicken coop. All were signs of years of work and community investment.

Their relationship was deliberately ambiguous. The two had applied for a marriage license in Lander in May of 1886, but there is no record of a completed ceremony. If Watson remained legally single, she could hold her own homestead; if they married, the law allowed only one claim between them. Remaining unmarried allowed them to control 320 acres of the valley's most contested land.

As the region's cattle industry declined, Bothwell's hostility escalated. The brutal winter of 1886–1887 killed hundreds of thousands of cattle, and the following summer's drought only worsened the losses. Cattle prices plunged as the earlier boom collapsed, and overgrazing, speculation, and market saturation left ranchers scrambling to survive. In the chaos, access to water and pasture became everything. Bothwell's offers to purchase Watson's land were consistently rejected, which only deepened his resentment.

When Watson would not sell, Bothwell turned to threats. He cut her fences, harassed her livestock, and left warnings around her property. Still she stayed. So he changed tactics again by spreading rumors that she was a prostitute accepting stolen cattle as payment, and that Averell was a rustler. These claims were baseless but served their purpose. In a territory where reputation often mattered more than proof, the whispers were enough to justify violence.

On the morning of July 20, Bothwell assembled a group of men: John Durbin, Robert Conner, Robert Galbraith, M. Ernest McLean, and Tom Sun. Most were either employees or close allies. They rode first to Watson's cabin, forced her onto a horse at gunpoint, then made their way to Averell's store, where he was preparing for a supply run. A cowboy named Frank Buchanan, who was Averell's nephew, witnessed the kidnapping and followed, but when he tried to intervene, they opened fire and drove him off.

The posse brought Watson and Averell to a remote spot near Independence Rock. They accused the two of cattle rustling. Both denied the charges and demanded a trial, but none was given. Lariats were tied. Nooses thrown. And with that, Ella Watson and James Averell were hanged from the same tree. Their bodies were left behind as a warning to other settlers who might defy the cattle barons.

Sheriff Frank Hadsell arrived three days later to find the corpses still suspended from the branches. Watson's moccasins lay in the dirt beneath her. From the state of the bodies, it was clear the pair had not fallen far enough to die instantly, and had instead strangled to death while hanging from the ropes.

The sheriff arrested Bothwell and five others on charges of murder, but the case never reached trial. Witnesses began to disappear. Frank Buchanan and a young boy named Gene Crowder, both of whom had seen the lynching, died under suspicious circumstances. Another potential witness, Ralph Cole, was poisoned the very day court proceedings were set to begin.

In the days that followed, newspapers in Cheyenne, heavily influenced by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, ran sensationalist stories that branded Watson as "Cattle Kate," a prostitute and outlaw. Averell was labeled a criminal. None of it was true, but the narrative stuck. Their reputations were destroyed in death, and their names were buried under lies that endured for decades.

Bothwell faced no consequences. He acquired both homesteads through legal manipulation and expanded his ranch as planned. When the Johnson County War broke out in 1892, a violent campaign in which wealthy ranchers hired gunmen to eliminate smaller operators, many remembered Watson and Averell as the war's earliest casualties. Their lynching had revealed how far the cattle elite were willing to go, and how easily justice could be swept aside.

Albert Bothwell continued operating his ranch until retiring to Los Angeles in the 1920s, where he died peacefully in 1928, having lived a full life. Ella Watson and James Averell were not granted that dignity. But history has since caught up to the truth, and the falsehoods that once covered their names have been stripped away. What remains is a story of power unchecked and two people who stood their ground on land they had rightfully earned.

(left) Ella Watson (right) James Averell

Historical Context

In 1889, Wyoming Territory stood at the epicenter of a violent transformation in the American West. The open range cattle industry, which had dominated the region since the late 1860s, was collapsing under the weight of economic forces and environmental disasters. The catastrophic winter of 1886-1887, known as the "Great Die-Up," had killed an estimated 90% of cattle across the northern plains when temperatures plummeted to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit for weeks. Subsequent droughts and market oversaturation drove cattle prices from $35 per head to less than $8, devastating ranchers who had borrowed heavily during the boom years. Simultaneously, the Homestead Act of 1862 was bringing thousands of settlers westward, legally claiming 160-acre parcels of what cattle barons had considered their private domain despite holding no legal title to vast stretches of public land.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association, founded in 1872, wielded enormous political and economic power throughout the territory. This organization of wealthy ranchers controlled not only the cattle industry but also the territorial legislature, courts, and major newspapers. Members gathered at the luxurious Cheyenne Club, which rivaled European aristocratic establishments with its imported chefs, fine wines, and opulent furnishings. The association had established a blacklist system that prevented small ranchers from participating in roundups, buying cattle at auctions, or registering brands at affordable prices. They pushed through the Maverick Act, which declared that all unbranded cattle automatically belonged to large ranchers, effectively legalizing theft from homesteaders. When legal manipulation proved insufficient, the association employed "range detectives" who used intimidation, arson, and murder to eliminate competition, setting the stage for the systematic violence that would culminate in the Johnson County War of 1892.

Rancher and murderer Albert Bothwell and his sons in California around 1915. (Casper College Western History Center)

Looking northeast down the Sweetwater from the top of Independence Rock, 1870. This was the country of the Watson and Averell homesteads and the Bothwell Ranch. (William Henry Jackson photo)

Did You Know? Albert Bothwell had illegally fenced 60 miles of barbed wire around public land he didn't own in the Sweetwater Valley before Watson and Averell filed their homestead claims, demonstrating the cattle barons' assumption that they could claim vast territories without legal title.

George Henderson, a range detective for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, received a telegram on the day of the lynching and immediately went to the Cheyenne Daily Sun to plant the fabricated "Cattle Kate" story that would define Watson's reputation for over a century.

Watson and Averell were buried together in a single coffin on their homestead property, as was common practice for couples in frontier Wyoming, even though their marital status remained legally unclear.

The cost of registering a cattle brand in Wyoming was deliberately set at an exorbitant rate by the cattle barons, and Watson and Averell had their applications for five different brands rejected over a three-year period before Watson finally purchased the previously registered "L-U" brand from John Crowder.

Within two years of the lynching, the courts ruled that Watson's homestead had been "abandoned," allowing Bothwell to legally acquire the very land he had murdered her to obtain, while he faced no criminal consequences for the killings.

Today’s Reflection

The telegram arrived in Cheyenne carrying news of a double lynching in the Sweetwater Valley. By the next morning, newspapers across Wyoming were spinning tales of "Cattle Kate," a gun-slinging prostitute who traded stolen cattle for her favors, and her partner Jim Averell, a dangerous rustler who got what he deserved. The story was perfect. It was also completely fabricated.

The real story was simpler and more sinister. Ella Watson owned water rights. Albert Bothwell wanted them. When she refused to sell, he killed her.

"Woe to those who plan iniquity, to those who plot evil on their beds! At morning's light they carry it out because it is in their power to do it. They covet fields and seize them, and houses, and take them." Micah 2:1-2 (NIV)

Micah's ancient warning speaks directly to Watson's murder. Bothwell had plotted on his bed, schemed through long nights about how to acquire her land. When morning came, he carried out his plan because he had the power to do it. He coveted her fields, seized them, and took her home. The accusations of rustling and prostitution were moral camouflage, designed to make murder look like justice.

This pattern repeats throughout history and continues today. When powerful interests want something, they rarely admit their true motives. Instead, they wrap their greed in righteous language, turning resource wars into moral crusades.

We see it in our own time. Corporate takeovers disguised as "economic development." Political power grabs marketed as "protecting democracy." Personal vendettas dressed up as "defending truth." The methods change, but the strategy remains the same: make theft look like righteousness.

Christians must develop what I call "motive discernment," the spiritual skill of seeing past surface justifications to underlying intentions. This isn't cynicism. It's wisdom. Jesus himself warned us to be "shrewd as snakes and innocent as doves" Matthew 10:16 (NIV), recognizing that spiritual maturity includes the ability to spot deception.

The challenge is personal as much as political. How often do we dress our own selfishness in moral clothing? We say we're "standing for truth" when we're defending our comfort. We insist we're "maintaining standards" when we're excluding others who threaten our status. We claim concern for others when we're really protecting our own interests.

Watson's story forces us to ask uncomfortable questions about every moral conflict we encounter. Is this really about righteousness, or is someone's power being threatened? Are the stated reasons the actual reasons? Who benefits if this narrative succeeds?

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association controlled the newspapers, the courts, and the politicians. They had the power to make their version of events stick. For over a century, historians repeated their lies about Watson because they controlled the narrative. Only recently has careful research revealed the truth about what happened in that cottonwood grove.

Today's information wars follow the same pattern. Those with the loudest voices and the largest platforms shape public perception. They decide which stories get told and how they get framed. They determine who becomes a hero and who becomes a villain. Truth becomes whatever serves their interests.

But God sees through every facade. Micah's prophecy reminds us that divine justice eventually exposes all deception. "They defraud people of their homes, they rob them of their inheritance" describes exactly what happened to Watson and Averell, and exactly what continues happening today when power disguises itself as principle.

The call for Christians is clear: develop the spiritual discipline of looking deeper. When moral outrage erupts around any issue, ask the hard questions. Who really benefits? What's actually at stake? Are the loudest voices defending righteousness or protecting privilege?

This doesn't mean becoming cynical about all moral claims. Some fights really are about justice. But wisdom requires distinguishing between genuine righteousness and manufactured indignation designed to mask greed, control, or fear.

Ella Watson died because she wouldn't surrender her water rights to a man who wanted to steal them. Her memory was destroyed because the thieves controlled the story. Truth took over a century to emerge, but it did emerge. That's the hope Micah offers: God's justice may be delayed, but it's never defeated.

The question for us is whether we'll be complicit in modern versions of the same deception, or whether we'll develop the spiritual maturity to see past the smoke screens and stand with those being robbed of their inheritance.

Practical Application

Before accepting any public narrative that generates moral outrage, commit to asking three specific questions: "Who has the power in this situation?", "What material interests are at stake?", and "Who benefits if this version of events is believed?" Practice this discipline by examining one current controversy that has captured widespread attention, deliberately setting aside your initial emotional response to focus solely on identifying the underlying power dynamics and resource conflicts. Research the funding sources behind the loudest voices, investigate what each side stands to gain or lose materially, and trace how the framing of the issue serves different groups' practical interests rather than simply accepting surface explanations about moral principles or values.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the clarity of Your Word that exposes the schemes of those who plot evil for their own gain. We confess that we often fall prey to manufactured narratives, accepting surface explanations when deeper motives remain hidden. Grant us the wisdom to see past moral camouflage and recognize when power masquerades as principle. Give us discerning hearts that can distinguish between genuine righteousness and manipulative rhetoric designed to justify theft and oppression. Help us develop the spiritual maturity to ask hard questions about whose interests are truly being served, even when it challenges our comfortable assumptions. May we stand with those who are being defrauded of their inheritance, just as You call us to defend the vulnerable and expose those who covet what others have rightfully earned. Transform our understanding so that we might be instruments of Your true justice in a world full of deception. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The most dangerous lies are often wrapped in the language of righteousness. When power wants something, it rarely admits its true motives but instead creates moral justifications that make theft appear noble and murder seem warranted. True spiritual maturity requires the courage to look past surface narratives and ask uncomfortable questions about who really benefits when moral outrage erupts. God's justice may be patient, but it is relentless in exposing every facade and revealing the truth that powerful interests work so hard to hide.

